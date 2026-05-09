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John Stalmach's avatar
John Stalmach
10m

Ray Wiley Hubbard's "Snake Farm" is a good one. I always thought it was inspired by the actual snake farm on IH 35 between San Antonio and Austin. Don't know if it's still there; haven't driven IH 35 in years.

Another good one of his is "Rock-n-Roll Is A Vicious Game." Really tears into the "music" business.

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