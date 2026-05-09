Since we’re seeing a wave of red states fighting back against Democrat gerrymandering and UK voters smacking down their elites who’ve turned London into Londanistan, it seems appropriate for this weekend’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN to revisit conservative writer and country singer Alexis Wilkins’ song “Country Back,” as in, “I want my country back!”

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Last weekend, in paying tribute to the late Texas outlaw country legend David Allen Coe. I mentioned that this genre is especially close to my heart as a native Texan, and part of the fond memories of my youth. So I thought I’d share a few more songs by some great artists you might not know, if all you’ve heard is Willie and Waylon, not to take anything away from them.

First up, a fellow Dallas native taken from us much too soon (he died in 1988 at age 38 of a staph infection following heart surgery), the great songwriter and amazing singer B.W. Stephenson. You may know him only for his hit “My Maria,” but he is still honored thanks to the annual B.W. Stephenson Songwriters’ Contest at Poor David’s Pub in Dallas. You can easily find “My Maria” online (and should), but here’s another great track deserving of your ears, “Way Down By The Ocean.”

Ray Wylie Hubbard has given us some of the most Texas songs ever written, including two unofficial state anthems, “Redneck Mother” and “Sc**w You, We’re From Texas.” I chose one of his so-Texas-it’s-crazy songs that always cracks me up and reminds me of the dear old rattlesnakes back home, “Snake Farm.”

Finally, one of the greatest voices and songwriters you’ve never heard of, Steve Fromholz. His only brush with the charts was singing harmony with Willie on his song “I’d Have to Be Crazy.” He was always putting out fantastic albums on new labels that would go bankrupt before they made it to record stores. I have them all as radio promo copies.

His obscure debut album “Here to There” (1969) as part of the duo Frommox (with Dan McCrimmon) is virtually unknown outside of Texas, but it’s a Holy Grail foundational album here. “Texas Trilogy” is considered by many to be the greatest song about Texas ever written, the “Lonesome Dove” of Texas music. It’s also the story of my childhood. Steve grew up in rural Bosque County in the tiny town of Koppel, about 10 miles as the buzzard flies from where I grew up. The only difference is that I didn’t have an Aunt Veda like he did. I had an Aunt Beda. I’d link to it, but it would take three videos. Look it up for yourself on YouTube, but be sure to play the original version from “Here to There” which is by far the best.

That LP didn’t cause a ripple outside of Texas, but “Texas Trilogy” was later recorded by Lyle Lovett, along with other Fromholz songs, and it inspired a stage play and at least two books. Two other songs (“The Man With the Big Hat” and “High Country Caravan”) were later printed along with other Fromholz lyrics in a book by TCU Press after he became the Poet Laureate of Texas. One of the many times when I saw him in local clubs, I had him autograph “Here to There” and told him I had five copies. He looked up at me in shock and said, in that Bosque County drawl I know so well, “Day-um! I only got one muhself!”

Here’s Steve with a live version of his classic elegy about the last of the cowboys, “The Man With The Big Hat.”

And as a bonus, a gorgeous song from one of those instantly out-of-print albums, “Fool’s Gold.”

It’s Saturday, so hit the couch and check out some of our favorite fake news stories from the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-clarify-everyone-is-a-nazi-except-the-guy-with-nazi-tattoo

https://babylonbee.com/news/compassionate-federal-judge-rules-assassin-should-get-one-more-shot-to-kill-trump

https://babylonbee.com/news/weird-epstein-suicide-note-printed-on-hillary-clintons-personal-stationery

https://babylonbee.com/news/dr-fauci-reports-amazing-results-in-gain-of-function-research-at-new-cruise-ship-laboratory

https://babylonbee.com/news/california-governor-debate-descends-into-chaos-as-katie-porter-dumps-scalding-mashed-potatoes-on-moderators