TV NEWS: Paramount Plus unveiled a new “Star Trek” series called “Starfleet Academy” that fans agree looks more like a comedy sketch lampooning DEI from “Saturday Night Live” back when it was funny. Instead of the old “Trek” notion of the Academy being a tough military school like West Point for the best-of-the-best space cadets, this is more like a Disneyfied high school soap opera. It’s stuffed with box-checking intersectional characters, from obese green lesbians to gender fluid Klingons in skirts, whining and lecturing about tolerance like the immature diversity hires who no doubt wrote it. Naturally, the chief villain is an old, white man.

Trailers were so jaw-droppingly bad that when Paramount Plus put the first episode of the pay streaming series on YouTube for free, it drew a microscopic 1300 live viewers. Of course, it got an 85% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but an abysmal 32% from normal viewers.

While all this is bad news for “Star Trek,” it’s good news overall. It shows that audiences are completely rejecting this woke garbage, and Hollywood is getting a very expensive lesson in what NOT to try to force on viewers. It’s also so cringey that it’s inspiring lots of fun articles like this one, so at least some unintentional entertainment came out of it.

HOLLYWOOD NEWS: In sad news for anyone nostalgic for the Golden Age of Hollywood, when actors kept their political opinions to themselves (or even better, back in the 1920s when they couldn’t talk at all), a survey by the luggage company Slasher found that travelers named the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame as the worst tourist destination IN THE WORLD.

While some of the problems, like “distance from the airport,” couldn’t be helped, the real problem is that the once-glamorous walk of stars is now filthy, dangerous and covered with homeless people sprawled all over the sidewalk. You can avoid going there in person by checking out the video at the link.

Of course, this isn’t an entirely recent development. For years, Hollywood Boulevard has been a magnet for runaways and sleaze. And it’s been the home of undesirable people ever since they built Jimmy Kimmel’s theater there. But there’s no question that as California and L.A.’s political leaders have gotten further and further left, that area, like many others, has gotten worse and worse.

We agree with Bob Hoge of Redstate.com, who writes, “We regularly criticize California here, not because we don’t love it, but because we abhor what the progressive zealots like Newsom and Bass are doing to it.” We also don’t relish the loss of Hollywood’s history and glamor. We’d rather see it brought back than destroyed. But if it gets much worse, the only way to clean it up and sanitize it might be to burn it down. At least that’s something we know Newsom and Bass can accomplish.

REMINDER & “HUCKABEE” FIX: Just a reminder, Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so banks, post offices and government offices will be closed. In honor of the Rev. King, for our look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, here’s a lesser-known digital exclusive by singer/guitarist Ron Artis II. He brought his unique blend of soul, jazz and gospel to this moving song of faith, “Carry Me Along,” with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection.

WEEKEND MUSIC PICKS:

By Huckabee Post writer/researcher Laura Ainsworth (http://www.lauraainsworth.com)

I had some great picks for New Year’s Day, but we took a break and it’s taken a while to catch up. But I don’t want to waste them, so before January is gone, here are my first picks for 2026…

First up is Bing Crosby with “Let’s Start the New Year Right” from 1942. This is from “Holiday Inn,” the first of two movies he did that had an Irving Berlin score featuring “White Christmas.” In the film, he sang only a snippet of it, but I think it deserves to be heard all the way through.

Next, one of my all-time idols, Julie London, with “June In January.” This is from her LP “Calendar Girl,” which has great music but probably sold a lot of copies on its cover alone.

Finally, here’s something more contemporary – sort of. One of our favorite singer/songwriters is Al Stewart. You know him for his ‘80s hits like “Year of the Cat” and “Time Passages,” but he continues to put out indie albums full of amazing songs, many of them mini history lessons set to music. From his album “Between the Wars,” this is a brilliant song called “Laughing Into 1939.”

It’s about a British woman at a New Year’s Eve party. She’s laughing, flirting and dancing, looking forward to a wonderful 1939, little realizing the horrors of World War II that are right around the corner. She’s equally oblivious to a mysterious man at the party who’s watching her and circling her. It’s been said that the woman symbolizes Great Britain and the man, Germany.

I love this beautiful but ominous song so much that I wanted to record it myself a couple of years ago. I thought it perfectly captured the unpredictability of life-changing events and the dangerous direction of the world that only a few of us seemed to be noticing. But then came the elections of 2024 and, thank goodness, it turned out a lot of others had noticed and stepped up to reverse course.

BEE TIME: It’s Saturday, and time to laugh at the past week’s news as we see how the Babylon Bee treated it. These are just a few favorites; you’ll find a lot more at

https://babylonbee.com

https://babylonbee.com/news/us-offers-to-trade-its-liberal-women-for-iranian-women

https://babylonbee.com/news/nato-begs-us-for-emergency-funding-so-they-can-defend-greenland-from-us

https://babylonbee.com/news/ice-agents-disguise-themselves-as-capitol-police-so-democrats-will-defend-them

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-respond-to-rfk-with-new-food-pentagram

https://babylonbee.com/news/five-year-old-brought-in-to-explain-difference-between-boys-and-girls-to-supreme-court

BOB WEIR RIP

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder (http://www.hollywoodhifi.com)

Singer, guitarist and Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir died Saturday at 78. A statement on his Instagram page read, “He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.” His passing leaves drummer Bill Kreutzmann as the last surviving original member.

Weir joined the Dead in 1965 when he was only 17 and was with them for decades, writing or co-writing and singing some of their best-known songs, including “Sugar Magnolia,” “One More Saturday Night” and “Mexicali Blues.” He also recorded and performed separately from the Dead, releasing solo albums and albums with the bands Kingfish, Ratdog, Wolf Brothers and Bobby and the Midnites.

He was also the subject of the 2015 documentary, “The Other One: The Long Strange Trip of Bob Weir,” the title referring to him being the Dead leader who wasn’t Jerry Garcia. One critic said it was a good film both for Deadheads and those who can’t remember the 1960s. We’d wager that also includes a lot of Deadheads. RIP.