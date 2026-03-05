Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

Stunning judicial news: Autopen case shelved; SCOTUS gives Trump unanimous victory; Tina Peters to be set free: Better sit down for this one. In fact, it’s so stunning that we’re going to invoke the 48-hour rule before offering much analysis, as the story just doesn’t make sense, given what we know. Plus it was first reported by CBS News and The New York Times, which doesn’t necessarily bode well for the truth.

First, from the CBS report: “Federal prosecutors in U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office [in DC] are dropping a criminal probe into whether former President Joe Biden and his aides unlawfully used an autopen to issue pardons…

“Two sources confirmed the existence of the probe, with one telling CBS News that the matter has since been closed because prosecutors were never able to find a legal hook to be able to pursue the matter further. CBS News has not determined precisely when the case ended.”

“Last June, President Trump ordered an investigation into whether the Biden administration used an autopen machine to sign key presidential documents like pardons --- months after Mr. Trump had claimed his predecessor’s pardons were illegitimate. Read more—→

When They Tell You What They Are, Believe Them: This week, disturbing video surfaced from last month’s California Democrat convention. Beth Bourne, a mother who’s critical of “gender transition” interventions on minors, was revealing how much money “medical” practitioners make from such treatments when a “trans” activist was caught on camera telling her, “I’m gonna hunt you down and f---ing kill you!”

Eli Shepherd at Redstate.com reports that the person who made the death threat has been identified as Madeline Mann, an administrator at the University of California, San Francisco. That’s a major university for medical research and pediatric care – or maybe we should add quotation marks to “care.” Mann is married to “progressive” podcaster Merlin Mann, and, of course, the couple has a 15-year-old daughter whom they’ve “transitioned.”

Let’s hope his/her/xir’s mom transitions from the UCSF administration to the unemployment line or to prison for making death threats.

In what looks like yet another example of politicizing her office, New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered the Manhattan hospital NYU Langone to resume performing “gender transition” procedures on minors. They discontinued the procedures due to a Trump executive order that would cut off their Medicare and Medicaid funding if they continued. James is threatening to prosecute the hospital for violating the state anti-discrimination law if they don’t continue them.

As law professor Jonathan Turley explains, this puts the hospital in an untenable position: being ordered to obey state law and defy the federal government while the hospital (not James or the state) bears the responsibility for any costs or punishment that causes.

Well, we already know that Letitia James doesn’t care how much of a financial burden she places on the victims of the weaponization of her office. To her, that’s a feature, not a bug.

As if our “higher education” system isn’t giving Americans enough reason to go to trade school, here are some shocking survey results on the large percentages of people – particularly liberal Millennials – who believe that slavery was invented by white people or practiced only by Americans.

News We Told You Months Ago: A House Oversight Committee report found that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and other top state officials were aware of claims of widespread fraud in federally-funded welfare programs for years, but failed to do anything about it other than retaliate against whistleblowers.

Let’s hope this isn’t yet another instance of a House committee uncovering wrongdoing by government officials and failing to do anything about it other than issuing a report telling us what we already knew.

RELATED: In more blue state tax fraud, California GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton released a report alleging that $928 million taken in taxes on residents’ gas and electric bills that was supposed to fund the state’s solar energy for affordable housing program was instead diverted to leftist activist groups and Democrat voter registration drives. Legal Insurrection has more.

Flip-Flop of the Day! Former conservative-turned-TDS patient Bill Kristol took to X to blast Marco Rubio over the Trump Administration creating a war with Iran for no reason. An astute reader pulled a previous Kristol tweet and reminded him that in January, he blasted Trump for not “helping the brave people of Iran overthrow a cruel and terror-sponsoring dictatorship.”

Kristol flipped, and now, he’s flopped.

Breitbart News reports that ICE has wrapped up a year of aggressive enforcement in Houston, Texas, of illegal aliens with felony DUI convictions. Among them were 243 criminal illegal aliens convicted in three or more DUI incidents and 21 convicted of intoxication manslaughter, causing the deaths of 23 people.

This seems like a good time to remind everyone that DUI is among the supposedly “nonviolent” crimes that critics of ICE don’t count when they accuse ICE of arresting people who aren’t criminals.

The classic Japanese film “Rashoman” shows how the story of a murder and rape varies, depending on which of three participants tells it. Something like that happened yesterday in Congress.

Brian McGinnis, an anti-war protester, Marine veteran and Green Party candidate for Senate in North Carolina, loudly interrupted a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing, shouting against Operation Epic Fury and yelling, “No one wants to fight for Israel!” When he refused to be quiet, the Capitol Police tried to remove him. He gripped the door jamb and continued shouting.

Then Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy, who was a Navy SEAL, stepped up to help the cops and used a military technique that forced McGinnis to turn loose of the door so the cops could escort him out. Other protesters yelled, “The Senator broke his hand” and “A US Senator just broke the hand of a Marine!”

Now, depending on what media outlet you read, Sheehy is a cruel thug who broke the hand of a uniformed Marine (there’s no confirmation that his hand was broken or even hurt) and this is a scandal and an outrage…or that Sheehy bravely stepped up to help Capitol Police subdue a protester who was trying to interrupt government business (or as the Democrats called that on January 6th, “insurrection!”)

We think we’ll go with this interpretation…

Here is today’s Fox News page for live updates on Operation Epic Fury against Iran, and it appears that we have entered the “Making the rubble bounce” phase of eliminating Iran’s military threat.

And here are live updates from Breitbart News.

Among the most recent developments:

The Pentagon released the identities of the last two of six US service members who have been killed so far in the attack on Iran. They are Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan of Sacramento and Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien of Indianola, Iowa. We salute them for their heroic service and sacrifice and extend our prayers and deepest condolences to their families.

CENTCOM said that they are finding and destroying Iran’s mobile missile launch capabilities “with lethal precision.”

A US submarine strike sank Iran’s prize warship, the Frigate Dena. Iran’s Foreign Minister said, “The U.S. has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores, Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning.” He added, “Mark my words,” the US will “bitterly regret this.” We’ll mark his words for much later, but we don’t think Trump is going to regret doing it anytime soon.

It’s reported that US stealth bombers will begin landing at British military bases within days. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer belatedly reversed his opposition and UK Defense Secretary John Healey said Britain had “stepped up alongside the Americans.” This came after a suspected Iranian drone struck a UK base in Cyprus, causing minor damage. It’s a shame that’s what it took for Starmer to realize which one of these two nations Britain supposedly has a “special relationship” with.

As overwhelming as the US military assault has been, it should be noted that the Israeli intelligence and military have also been stunningly effective. Israel’s action, dubbed “Operation Roaring Lion,” matched the number of US planes and involved 80% of their air force, making it the largest coordinated air campaign in Israel’s history. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described the US and Israel as “the two most powerful air forces in the world.”

In one of the few clerical statements out of Iran so far, Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli said the nation is “on the verge of a great test” and called on state television for “the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump’s blood…Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders.” This was described as a “rare call for violence from an ayatollah.” They must let others make the calls while they just pay the phone bill.

Iran is continuing its backfiring strategy of attacking every nation within range in hopes of creating a multi-national coalition against America, but so far, all it’s creating is a multi-nation backlash against Iran. They might have underestimated just how much their neighbors despise them. The latest incident came when two citizens were injured in Azerbaijan after an Iranian drone crashed into an airport passenger terminal. Another drone landed near a school building. Azerbaijan officials demanded an apology from Iran and threatened retaliation.

Note: It’s not a strong statement of Iran’s current military capabilities that the worst damage their drones are causing is when they crash.

A group of 74 retired US generals and admirals issued a letter strongly backing the action against Iran. They said that “since its inception 47 years ago, the radical regime, whose slogan is ‘Death to America, Death to Israel,’ has committed to endangering the lives of U.S. troops, diplomats, and civilians across the Middle East and here at home,” and that “hundreds of Americans have lost their lives at the hands of the Islamic Republic and its terrorist proxies.” They also cited Iran’s attempt to rebuild its nuclear facilities and the slaughter of thousands of protesters.

British Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi of “The Rings of Power” had an intriguing question for CNN’s Jake Tapper: With all these “progressive” activists now protesting the attack on Iran, where were their protests of Iran’s brutal human rights violations, including slaughtering tens of thousands of peaceful protesters in their own country over the past couple of months?

It seems their “OUTRAGE” is highly selective and is restricted only to “Things Trump Does.”

Wednesday, Senate Democrats got what they wanted: a vote on a war powers resolution that would tie President Trump’s hands and require him to remove US forces from Iran that hadn’t been authorized by Congress. But the resolution was voted down 53-47. Republican Rand Paul joined the Democrats, and Democrat John Fetterman joined the Republicans. The House is expected to vote on a similar measure today, but even if it passes, this should give you an idea of what will happen to it in the Senate.

Fetterman told Chris Cuomo, “[T]he [Democratic] mindset has been absolutely wrong since (October 7th.) They have called for a ceasefire again and again and again throughout 2024 and to pander to the fringe. If they would have forced [Israel] into a ceasefire, Hamas would still be functional, Hezbollah would still be a force capability, and Iran probably could have even acquired a nuclear weapon by now…Can’t we just get tired of — are we tired of being wrong, consistently, on the region?”

Sadly, it seems that only one Democrat is tired of being wrong.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For the word if God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Hebrews 4:12

