Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.

Isaiah 40:29

YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY

Iran released a statement supposedly from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, defiantly refusing to retreat on any of Iran’s military ambitions and darkly cursing and threatening the US. Sample: “The foreigners who greedily commit evil in (the Strait of Hormuz) from thousands of kilometers away have no place in it except in the depths of its waters.” While we’re there, we’ll wave to your navy.

Of course, we have no way of knowing if this really came from Khamenei or he’s even still alive. It sounds uncannily like a remake of “Weekend at Bernie’s” called “Weekend at Abdul’s,” with Iran’s hardline military using Khamenei as a ventriloquist dummy.

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The ongoing blockade is causing oil prices to rise again (they briefly touched $126 a barrel overnight before falling back to $116. Democrats are attacking Trump for that, but not mentioning that $126 a barrel is the highest they’ve been since 2022, when Biden and the Democrats were in power and doing it deliberately.

Here’s some news you’re not likely to hear anywhere else: A new Harvard-Harris poll found that a majority of Americans support Trump’s handling of Iran.

Fifty-two percent agree with Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes, 54% say the strikes were justified, 57% agree with Trump’s decision to put a blockade on Iran, and 74% believe the US is currently winning the war. That tells us that at least 74% of Americans are not watching MS NOW, but we already knew that.

Photo credit: Fox News

Wednesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was questioned by House members, and today, he’ll face the Senate Armed Services Committee. President Trump is allowed to use his war powers for 60 days without Congressional authorization, and to declare a 30-day extension, but if this goes on for another month, he’ll need approval. All the Democrats (except maybe John Fetterman) and some of the Republicans won’t go along.

In his opening statement, Hegseth hit back at “reckless, feckless, and defeatist” claims that Iran is winning/we have to cut and run, pointing out how long we were in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and this is just “two months in” and we’ve destroyed Iran’s military. He said this is “an existential fight for the safety of the American people” and “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb.”

Frankly, we wonder what the point of these hearings is, since so many Congress members seem to have no interest in hearing anything; they just want to create sound bites by screaming at and insulting the people testifying, and yelling over them if they try to respond. There was plenty of that at the Hegseth hearing, and he fired back, particularly blasting one Democrat who called this a “quagmire.”

Finally, our award for the slimiest comment of the day goes to Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton, who declared Hegseth guilty of war crimes, compared him to a Nazi submarine captain, and suggested he be executed. Thank God the Democrats don’t engage in violent and inciting political rhetoric.

The DOJ recently determined that the ban on shipping handguns through the US Mail that’s been around since 1927 is unconstitutional. But here’s an explanation for why you still can’t send guns through the mail, and aren’t likely to be able to anytime soon.

While they ponder the constitutionality of the Virginia gerrymandering bill, the state Supreme Court summarily rejected a request by Attorney General Jay Jones to lift a block on certifying the election. That could just be a procedural decision, or a sign that they’re not keen on its chances of survival.

It’s not just Iran where Senate Democrats want to play Commander-in-Chief: Tuesday, Sens. Adam Schiff, Tim Kaine and Ruben Gallego launched a war powers resolution to preemptively block Trump from taking any military action against Cuba. It was voted down 51-47. But this gives us a good sneak preview of what to expect if the Democrats get back into power.

Of course, if they don’t win a two-thirds majority, Trump would still just be able to veto these bills, which highlights just what a huge, virtue-signaling waste of the taxpayers’ time this was -- at a time when their own followers are trying to murder the President and, thanks to them, his Secret Service agents are still going unpaid.

WHCD Shooter Update: It’s been reported that the shooter was able to breach security by walking 10 floors down a stairwell that wasn’t occupied by Secret Service agents, then running out firing a shotgun.

The Internet is filled with conspiracy theories with those on the left claiming Trump faked the shooting to boost support for his ballroom (and that’s not even a new delusion)…while some on the right claim the shooter must have had inside help from Democrats to know when Trump was in the room and to get a room at the packed hotel on short notice. FYI, Fox News personality Kennedy described her experience at the dinner, and it included noticeably lax security and changing hotels at the last minute and booking a room at the Hilton at 3 pm.

Here’s why it’s important to elect non-socialist mayors with actual qualifications: On Tax Day (April 15th), NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a video (his sole qualification being social media influencer) standing outside a building where Citadel hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin owns a penthouse that cost him a US record price of $238 million. Mamdani not only personally cited Griffin as the kind of rich person whose second homes in the city he was going to tax, but gave his name and address to every leftist wackjob on the Internet. And very close to the spot where a leftist wackjob gunned down the CEO of United Healthcare.

Not surprisingly, Griffin wasn’t happy about Mamdani personally attacking and doxxing him. That’s his second home because he already relocated to Miami. Citadel was just about to break ground on a massive new headquarters building that would have invested $6 billion in the city and created 6,000 construction jobs and 15,000 permanent office jobs. Now, he’s put that on hold and is considering canceling it. Admittedly, that is a lot of “influence” for one 60-second video.

Griffin is scheduled to have a meeting with Gov. Kathy Hochul (who told rich Republicans to leave New York and is now begging them to come back) to discuss “the future direction of New York.” Griffin said he gets that New York needs money, but “Here’s the real question: is New York going to put their fiscal house in order and run itself from a position of a strong government that is pro-business...Why do the Americans think we can do socialism? We have none of that in our DNA and we are just going to screw it up.”

Really, Really Fake News: The New York Times ran a “bombshell” story claiming that President Trump gave a secret no-bid contract to repair the Lafayette Park fountains to the same company that’s building his White House ballroom. Reality: It wasn’t a secret, it was offered to every eligible contractor, and this was the only one with crews onsite that could finish it by the July 4th deadline. Also, the National Park Service never even told Trump about the bidding process. Other than that, good job, New York Times!

Kudos to Republican Rep. Brandon Gill. He was questioning American University School of Public Affairs scholar Jessica Waters on what she euphemistically calls “reproductive rights law” and “state control of reproductive decision-making.” Tiring of the soft weasel words that cover up the reality, Gill asked her to name her favorite type of abortion. She refused to answer, saying, “I’m an advocate for patients having access to the full realm of reproductive healthcare.”

At that point, Gill gave her a multiple choice by naming the various types of abortions and giving the horrifying graphic details of each one until she was squirming in her chair. When she protested that she would prefer to talk about another topic, Gill replied, “Is it because it’s uncomfortable? To talk about? It should be uncomfortable. I wouldn’t want to talk about this either if I were you.”

Andrew Dezelan, a Democrat candidate for Indiana state Senate District 31, was arrested Sunday for allegedly canvassing door-to-door for votes while high on cocaine. Police say he exhibited rapid speech, erratic movements, sweating and constricted pupils. He also scuffled with the cops and resisted arrest, and he had a small bag of coke in his car.

But no “Trump” bumper stickers on his car, so this shouldn’t disqualify from running as a Democrat.

Fake Study - This excellent refutation of the claim that political violence is a “both sides” problem explains how “researchers” skew the numbers by counting any violence by white people (even against family members or in prisons) as “right-wing” political violence while totally ignoring the BLM riots. It also includes a stunning chart of the results of a YouGov survey showing that acceptance of political violence is largely concentrated among young liberals in shockingly high numbers.

Another such study tilted the results by declaring all anti-Semitism as “rightwing” and dismissing all pro-Palestinian attacks on Jewish people and institutions as “ethnonationalist” violence rather than leftwing.

Some young leftists are claiming on social media that they will refuse to pay their income taxes to protest their money being used to fund ICE and a war on Iran. The New York Times even ran a positive article about that dubbed it “tax resistance.”

Yeah, let us know how that works out for you! If you could get away with that, we wouldn’t have paid so many taxes to support all those overpaid NGO parasites and illegal aliens.

Why Democrats Hate DOGE: This is a jaw-dropping report by Morse Research on the massive numbers of foreign nationals who were resettled in the US (largely in GOP-voting towns) since 2012, and how much of our money was spent on NGOs to move and care for them. No surprise, the resettling and spending skyrocketed under Biden but has dropped back to Earth under Trump.

There are also tax forms for just one such agency, the National Youth Advocate Program, showing that it was awarded over $389 million in government funding since 2019, and that its CEO and President was paid nearly $1.9 million with multiple senior executives pulling down salaries of from $305,000 to nearly $808,000. With their qualifications, we assume they’re now working as DoorDash drivers.

The journal Cell reports that scientists have discovered that plants emit faint ultrasonic “clicks” when distressed. In other words, plants scream. So what will vegans eat now?

Laugh of the Day! Is the Babylon Bee still writing funny fake news, or are they just predicting next week’s headlines? See if you can guess which story is the fake news.

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