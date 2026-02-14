Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

Remember, Monday is Presidents' Day, so when government offices are closed, for once it's not due to Congressional Democrats holding the country hostage. Well, not entirely...

ECONOMIC NEWS: The government reported Friday that inflation in January was lower than the predicted 0.3% rise in the consumer price index and 2.5% annual inflation rate. It actually came in at 0.2% and 2.4% inflation, aided by lower prices for gasoline, electricity and medicine.

In a related story, we saw a claim by a liberal media outlet that polls show most Americans think things were better under Biden than Trump. We can only assume that was a poll of a mental institution, or else of people whose memories are even worse than Joe Biden’s. Perhaps we should remind them of the price of eggs when Biden left office.

IN THE NEWS:

US Amb. Mike Huckabee recently appeared on TBN’s show “Praise” to talk about Gaza and the future of Israel. You can now watch it on YouTube here.

A GREAT PLAN: We’ve written before about how Democrats in Virginia are pushing a radical new redistricting map that wipes out representation for most Republicans and could flip four House seats. Republicans call the move unconstitutional, as if that would actually dissuade Democrats from doing it. Fox News has more.

But Teri Christoph at Redstate.com has a suggestion for a way that President Trump can restore sanity and representation to Virginians: Order that the map of the District of Columbia be returned to its original boundaries. It was created as a 10-mile square of land taken from Maryland and Virginia, but Virginia reabsorbed its land in 1847.

Currently, Virginia is a largely red state that’s governed like a far-left blue state because so much of the population is federal government workers in Arlington County and Alexandria City. If they were put back into DC, then their fellow leftist bureaucrats in DC could deal with them while the rest of Virginia would finally have taxation WITH representation again.

Christoph suggests Trump grease the skids by offering tax incentives for federal employees to live in DC, to isolate the infection; and by moving as many federal agencies as possible out of DC. Maybe that way, some of them would finally meet some of the people whom they burden with regulations.

Sounds like a great plan to us! Get moving on it ASAP. Here’s Christoph’s full article, but it’s for subscribers only.

HALF GONE: With the exodus of Mark Zuckerberg to Miami, we asked yesterday if anyone had a current tally of how much wealth had already fled California just to avoid the possibility of the “billionaire’s tax” being passed. Well, thanks to Margot Cleveland for answering our question: It’s now up to one trillion dollars, or half of the total wealth that billionaires once had in California.

Our question: What’s holding up the rest of them?

THREE CHEERS: Never let it be said that we let political partisanship keep us from giving credit where it’s due. So three cheers for Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania for signing a bipartisan bill to restore the teaching of cursive handwriting in schools. In recent years, schools have dropped cursive as students started using laptops. But that left them lacking a basic literacy skill, since if they can’t write cursive, they can’t read it, either. It’s also helped create a generation of college students who can’t write intelligibly and fill essays with emojis. And it would be hard for any of them to grow up to become Governor or President if they couldn’t even sign a bill.

We hope this spreads to all states that don’t teach cursive. And as that article suggests, bring back phonics, too!

WE UNDERESTIMATED TIM: Let’s also give credit to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. We thought he couldn’t possibly get any more ridiculous, but we underestimated him. He’s now demanding that US taxpayers pay compensation to Minnesota businesses that suffered “economic ruin” because ICE deported the illegal aliens they were employing. He refers to them as “immigrants” and “migrants,” but if they were here legally, ICE wouldn’t have deported them. He’s also giving $10 million of Minnesota taxpayers’ money to these businesses built on illegal alien labor in his “Sanctuary City Economy.”

We hate to break it to him and these business owners, but being in a so-called “sanctuary city” does not exempt you from federal laws against employing illegal immigrants. No, US taxpayers have no interest in paying you restitution for your slave labor. You should instead keep quiet and just pray you’re not arrested, too.

Breitbart.com has more on this, along with some data on how these “Sanctuary City Economies” depress wages and reduce job opportunities for US citizens in those cities while exploiting the foreign-born workers.

YOU MAKE THE CALL: Following the crackdown on fraud and the tightening of welfare and food stamp rules to block their use for junk food, prices of both luxury goods and snack foods are dropping. Related? You make the call!

