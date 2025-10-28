HELP NEEDED: Support the Huckabee Post’s independent journalism. Become a paid subscriber today.

Yesterday, we suggested that there appears to be some progress within the FBI on the J6 pipe bomb case, with hints that they were close and perhaps just one missing piece away from solving that mystery. And now it seems from a cryptic post President Trump made on Truth Social Sunday night that another breakthrough might be imminent, this one regarding potential fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

First, Trump posed the question, “What’s worse, the NBA players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections.” We think (hope!) most Americans would agree that cheating in an election is way worse than cheating at cards.

He continued, “The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL. Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our President!”

(Blunt, yes, but is anyone really going to debate that now?) And then, Trump said this:

“WE NOW KNOW EVERYTHING.”

Okay, for once, we put them in total caps, but those words are heart-stoppers --- not just to all of us who’ve long suspected fraud, but also to any 2020 election fraudsters --- or fraud facilitators --- who might have seen those words. You know who you are, and the jig may be up. There’s a huge army of Democrat attorneys and (yes) Democrat election officials spread out over the country, hard at work creating the “perfect storm” in swing states for election fraud. Two words: Marc Elias.

Monica Crowley, the former FOX News commentator who now works for the Trump administration in charge of protocol, also had two words after seeing Trump’s post: BUCKLE UP.

Trump’s post went on to say, “I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much ‘gusto’ as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history! If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms. No mail-in or ‘Early’ voting, Yes to Voter ID!”

He added something just for California: “Watch how totally dishonest the California Prop Vote is! Millions of Ballots being ‘shipped.’ GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!”

It hasn’t been that long since the Huckabee Post would’ve been flagged as “misinformation” and a conspiracy theory rag on social media and demonetized by advertisers (our solution: not to have advertisers) for daring to pose the slightest question about the outcome of that election, no matter what the evidence of possible cheating might have been. Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani --- and boy could they use him now, but that’s another story --- was sued into near-oblivion and permanently disbarred simply for defending his client, President Trump, who honestly believed the election had been stolen.

Never mind that Democrats have routinely denied election outcomes and continue to do so, without evidence, virtually every time they lose. Hillary Clinton, for example, is still saying President Trump didn’t win legitimately in 2016.

“The hypocrisy is staggering, Matt Margolis at PJ Media writes. “When Democrats lose, it’s ‘rigged.’ When Republicans dare to ask questions, it’s ‘sedition.’”

Recall the futility of anyone bringing a lawsuit to examine claims of cheating in 2020. Courts --- even the Supreme Court --- refused to look at them because the plaintiffs didn’t have “standing.” We and many others said at the time that any and all Americans whose votes might have been canceled due to unlawful votes SHOULD have standing to sue, as their voting rights had been violated, just as surely as if their ballots had been blithely tossed down the garbage disposal. But this cry fell on deaf ears.

Then, when the courts turned these cases away for lack of standing, the left claimed it was because they’d found no evidence. Since when did the courts ever look at the evidence?

Given that atmosphere, it’s easy to understand why the J6 rally was so incredibly well-attended, and even why some frustrated protesters got out of hand (although a reason is not an excuse; we never approved of the slightest bit of violence). Trump supporters had depended by default on the court system to sort it out, and that last hope was dashed. Rally attendees were branded and investigated as traitors, insurrectionists and a “threat to democracy,” when all they wanted to do was PROTECT democracy from those whom they suspected had abused the system.

As Margolis reminds us, “...in county after county, turnout numbers shattered historical norms --- and in some cases, the vote totals somehow exceeded the number of registered voters, once you factor in the mysterious ‘late additions’ and unverifiable registrations that conveniently appeared after Election Day.”

So, what does President Trump know that we don’t? Will the FBI release this information soon? Will it trigger an investigation in advance of the 2026 midterms? If there’s something to this, it could mean that what Margolis describes as “the anomalous vote counts, ballot handling irregularities, and other anomalies” might gain new significance as part of the solution to this puzzle.

In an update to our report yesterday, there’s more news on the J6 pipe bomb case as well. The witness Karlin Younger, who “discovered” the RNC pipe bomb and just happens to have been working for an agency within the Commerce Department that dealt with first responders to emergencies, has some inconsistencies in her story, according to recently released documents.

Julie Kelly is putting together a follow-up piece on this, but as she points out, this coming January 6 will mark the five-year anniversary of the rally, which will bring with it the statute of limitations for charges on many perpetrators, so any investigation has got to come NOW.

Kelly has the same working theory we’ve had: that Democrats wanted to ensure that maximum chaos happened that day, and that involved a two-fold strategy:

1) to NOT follow through on Trump’s authorization of the National Guard and to delay their deployment as long as possible that day.

2) to divert police resources by the “discovery” of a couple of pipe bombs, oh-so-coincidentally at the very time (1PM) a joint session of Congress was convened to certify the 2020 election.

Like us, she gives major kudos to Revolver News for its tedious and productive investigation. Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk has also done heroic work on this case. From these investigators, we learned that the bomb placed outside the DNC headquarters miraculously never attracted the attention of two rounds of bomb-detecting canines, who were there sniffing around only because then-VP-elect Kamala Harris was making an unplanned visit. (Note: again, we STILL don’t know why she left the Capitol to go there that day, when she was about to be certified as the first black female VP-elect.)

Circumstances surrounding the “discovery” of the DNC bomb got most of the attention in news reports, Kelly notes, but the “discovery” (yes, we will consistently put that word in quotes) of the RNC bomb might be even stranger.

You’ve probably heard the story Younger told about going back and forth down the alley to do her laundry that day and happening to see the bomb during her second trip. But apparently, she gave two different stories (one to reporters, the other to the FBI) about why she made that second trip.

Kelly describes her story to the media as offering “a perfect, one might say law enforcement-type, description of the device despite only having seen it for a few seconds.” And that second trip was supposedly to do another load of laundry. But that’s NOT what she had told FBI investigators just hours earlier, as revealed in their Form 302. And security video of her second trip, ostensibly to do another load of laundry, shows her empty-handed.

It’s certainly possible to get some details wrong in recounting a story like this. But would you forget whether or not you were going back out to do a second load of laundry?

Another part of her story changed as well, having to do with a woman exhibiting “excited energy” whom she encountered in front of the Capitol Hill Club (very near the bomb site) who was “looking at [Younger] in a way she considered strange.” Younger had apparently assumed this woman was a Trump supporter there for the rally. One of her accounts describes this woman very specifically, but security video from that time shows that at no time did she pass such a woman.

She was first interviewed by the FBI after sending in an online tip, in which she was amazingly specific about when the bomb must have been placed. “I can confirm that the device must have been placed between 12:30 p.m. and 12:40 p.m. It was not present when I went down to start laundry (~12 p.m.).”

Yet video shows the only person to be in that location between noon and 12:40 was...Younger herself. And in a later FBI interview, she left out the part about when the bomb must have been planted. Is the reason for this change, as Kelly suggests, a “timeline that narrows squarely around her own movements”?

“Whether by error, embellishment or design,” Kelly writes, “the story of the RNC bomb begins and ends with Karlin Younger. And what followed didn’t just challenge her credibility --- it dismantled it entirely, beginning with the single most important detail in her story: the timer on the device that Younger claimed was set to coincide with the start of the joint session of Congress on January 6.”

We hope to have major developments for you soon on both these stories, evidence that (we think) will confirm 2020 election fraud and also the (we think) largely engineered chaos that took place on January 6, 2021.

Leave a comment

HELP NEEDED: Support the Huckabee Post’s independent journalism. Become a paid subscriber today.

Share