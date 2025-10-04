He’s so busy with politicking and schmoozing and traveling that he seldom seems to have time to go back to his state and try to clean up the many disasters that have resulted from his policies (poor forest management that leads to wildfires that can’t be put out because there’s no water in the hydrants; that sort of thing.)
Just a guess: Erika Kirk is a lot more forgiving than most of us are
After watching Erika Kirks' moving tribute to her husband Charlie on Sunday, we have to say that, in general, we lack the grace to be as forgiving as she is.
Update on FBI undercover agents embedded in J6 riot
Last week, we reported that the FBI had 275 plainclothes personnel (the revised number is 274) at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. FBI Director Kash Patel has since added another dimension to that story.
