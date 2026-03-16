Photo credit: Youtube

By Kenneth Allard

Before heading for church, I was watching the Sunday news shows and just happened to catch Congressman Ro Khanna holding forth. Now when you’re a Democrat from California, you already have two strikes against you; first because it is expected that you will mindlessly repeat your party’s latest cliches and second because the Dems are simply incapable of coherent thought on anything remotely related to national security. As soon as I heard him say, “Trump’s illegal war,” I punched the clicker and headed for the door.

Thanks for reading The Huckabee Post! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Even if you’re fast-roping through the Constitution, a glance at Articles One and Two will clearly show that our war-making powers are split between the Congress (formal war-making authority, last exercised in 1941) and the President as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (less formal but don’t even ask me about Vietnam or Afghanistan). For years, I made a good living telling TV audiences that the truth was somewhere in the middle, an “invitation to struggle” which even Californians recognize unless buzzed on weed or mescal.

Now if you’re inclined to protest my dissing Dems on Defense, may I remind you of: (a) President Biden’s egregious failures on everything related to national defense – from our then wide-open southern border to Afghan’s burgeoning weapons stocks; (b) his party’s ongoing failure to fund DHS/ICE/FAA/USCG, et al; and (c) the fact that we are now at war (illegal or otherwise) and that President Biden/Vice-President Kamala collectively may have allowed 18,000 Iranians to enter the country by shrewdly using the pregnant phrase “got-aways.” If all that sounds like the run-up to a particularly scary movie, then I suggest re-watching Sicario: Day of the Soldado, a 2018 thriller which begins with American shopping malls being blown up by either terrorists or drug cartels. As you may have noticed, Mexico just endured a similar nightmare: How long before Iran – the country where chess was invented – retaliates in similar fashion?

As bad as those attacks would surely be, at least some Republicans might be hoping that an outbreak of terrorism at home would surely salvage the mid-terms. Every patriotic American must also be gratified that our Department of Defense (forgive the old-speak!) has conducted a fortnight of brilliant attacks against the Iranian war-making infrastructure – all the more remarkable for having incurred so few casualties. But all those online newsfeeds showing Iranians dancing blissfully in the streets to Trump’s YMCA song are disingenuous at best! Surely they must have been filmed in Toronto, Paris or some other neutral location where the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps or the Basij militia weren’t controlling the streets by brandishing heavy automatic weapons. The brand of Islam practiced in Iran encourages those menacing formations to defend their revolution even if it means slaughtering their fellow citizens by the tens of thousands.

The Iranian regime may be wildly unpopular but they have a virtual monopoly on the deadly weaponry underlying the regime’s control over its 93 million citizens. While being thrilled by our “shock and awe” display of hi-tech destruction, one reluctantly recalls a blinding insight that has stood in cold defiance of wishful thinking for more than 75 years. In This Kind of War, his timeless rendering of the Korean conflict, Texan T.R. Fehrenbach bequeathed us this classic insight: “You may fly over a land forever, you may bomb it, atomize it and wipe it clean of life – but if you desire to defend it…and keep it for civilization, you must do this on the ground, the way the Roman legions did, by putting your young men into the mud.”

I first came across Fehrenbach as a Cold War intelligence officer helping to defend NATO’s eastern border against the armor-heavy formations of the Group of Soviet Forces, East Germany, wondering if our airpower and nuclear weapons could offset Fehrenbach’s grim assessment. Those same questions are debated today against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukraine conflict: but the debate has become considerably more poignant after the first weeks of our war with Iran. Despite our dominance at the whiz-bang-boom of modern war, how does that prowess translate into overthrowing a regime that has been a deadly threat for the last half-century? If the Pentagon in fact possesses such capabilities, precisely where are the young men who can be deployed to the mud or sands of our enemies?

A final cautionary note: After sending two generations of Other People’s Kids to fight our wars, today fewer than half of one percent of our young people even deign to wear the uniform.

Colonel (Ret) Ken Allard is a former draftee who served as West Point professor, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.

Leave a comment