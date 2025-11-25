Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter includes a perfect wrap-up for COP 30, a DOGE update, a quick mention of the Ukraine-Russia peace talks, more on MTG, some fake news, President Trump’s rhetoric and more news.

INTERNATIONAL

Some readers asked in the comments why we didn’t cover the latest Russia-Ukraine peace proposal that was not so good for Ukraine. We weren’t covering for Trump by not reporting on the criticism he was getting (“Putin puppet!”) It was because we knew it was just a proposal of unclear origin; like many others, it was highly unlikely ever to be implemented; and writing about it in detail would be like not only telling you how sausage is made, but devoting a lot of space to describing various spices that probably won’t even end up in it.

If you want to know where that proposal stands – or in general, where the apparently endless Russia-Ukraine conflict currently stands – Ward Clark at Redstate.com has a good summary. Now, back to news that’s actually happened…

As if the big COP 30 UN climate conference in Brazil hadn’t done enough damage to the environment by chopping down 100,000 trees; building a road through the rain forest that will allow easier access for illegal logging, disrupt animal migration and greatly increase roadkill; and welcoming hundreds of VIPs with private jets; last Thursday, the facility caught on fire and had to be evacuated. Black smoke billowed to the sky, and while the fire was soon extinguished, thirteen people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Let us guess: They were given a tonic made from spotted owls.

U.S. NEWS

DOGE Bail – We are very sorry to have to report that DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) has apparently been disbanded, eight months before its July expiration date. According to office of personnel management (OPM) director Scott Kupor, DOGE “doesn’t exist” and is no longer a “centralized entity.”

Let’s hope that it will continue in some form, centralized or not. While it’s already done a lot of good by exposing waste, fraud and bloat, cutting unnecessary federal workers and particularly gutting the USAID slush fund that was funneling taxpayers’ money to far-left and anti-American NGOs and “nonprofits,” we can’t believe that there isn’t plenty more fat on the federal hog that could be trimmed.

During the summer of BLM riots, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder by asphyxiation of George Floyd, vilified nationally, and stabbed 22 times in prison. But now, his attorney has filed a 71-page petition for either a new trial or to vacate his sentence, making bombshell accusations that the prosecution hid exculpatory evidence from the defense and the jury and allowed false testimony into the record.

For instance, nearly 50 current and former MPD officers have signed declarations that, contrary to official testimony that the restraint hold Chauvin used on Floyd was “non-MPD procedure,” it’s actually taught to police as standard procedure. Also, the only doctor who actually examined Floyd’s body found no evidence of asphyxiation or violence such as bruising, but he did find an enlarged heart, fentanyl and meth. But the jury heard only from a doctor who didn’t examine the body, performed no tests and just looked at a video.

There are more details of the stunning claims here. The prosecution has 45 days to respond.

Bearing in mind that this comes from the defense attorneys, if true, it’s a shocking litany of state and prosecutorial misconduct seemingly crafted to stack the case, make Chauvin a sacrificial lamb and prevent any more rioting. That’s bowing to mob justice, and mob justice isn’t justice at all.

A reader in our comments section expressed worries about a story that’s going around the Internet that the Department of Education has reclassified certain degrees such as nursing and social work as “non-professional,” which limits the amount of student loan money available under the One Big Beautiful Bill. We promised to look into it.

The truth is, as even Snopes.com conceded, “Mixed.” Yes, the Education Department is considering making that change, but it hasn’t happened yet. So far, it’s just a proposal and hasn’t even reached the “public comment” stage yet. As usual, Internet trolls were putting the worst possible spin on it to fire up fear and anger. The Education Department claims they’re relying on definitions used since the 1960s. However, if you oppose the proposed changes and agree with critics that it will harm students who want to go into those fields and create shortages of those workers, then you’ll want to make your voice heard. Just make sure you’ve got accurate info and don’t rely on anything you read on social media.

Here are links to two sites that have more information, and this seems to be one of those non-political areas where Snopes is reasonably objective.

Fake News! As long as we’re praising Snopes, kudos to them for debunking an alleged “leaked tape” of President Trump ranting and cursing about keeping the Epstein files secret, even if people on SNAP have to starve. It’s been widely circulated on social media. But it’s a deep fake created by an AI program. As if our job of sniffing out fake news wasn’t hard enough already, now we have AI. We’re sure that reporting the truth that it’s totally fake won’t keep some people from believing it, or quoting it until their dying day.

A peer-reviewed report ordered by President Trump found that there is no scientific basis or medical evidence to support providing the wildly-misnamed “gender-affirming care” to children.

While critics will no doubt dismiss the report as just Trump’s view, it was in fact written by nine credentialed experts, none of whom work for the HHS and most of whom are Democrats, with some described by the lead author as liberals who wouldn’t vote for Trump if you forced them to. It was reviewed by the American Psychiatric Association and 10 independent experts and research groups, none of whom could find any major flaws. The lead author said none of them disputed the report’s finding “that U.S. doctors should pause the use of common gender-dysphoria treatments until more is known about their long-term effects.”

UPDATE: The Manhattan psychiatrist who told Fox News that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real and that a large percentage of his patients exhibited an unhealthy, obsessive fixation on Trump is now getting blasted with vicious, threatening and profane hate mail. It’s so bad, we won’t even quote it, but you can see some of it here.

All we can say is that all that violent, unhinged, foul-mouthed ranting has certainly convinced us that there’s no such thing as TDS, and the people writing it are in top mental health. We’ll just keep repeating that until the men in white coats can sneak up behind them…

U.S. POLITICS

We confess that we don’t know what’s been behind the past few weeks of public statements by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former staunch Trump supporter who started trashing him and even appeared on “The View.” Trump claims it’s because he refused to endorse her for the Senate, which polls show she can’t win.

It came to a head over the weekend with Greene announcing that she will resign from the House effective in January. She released a statement complaining that bills she’s introduced, such as making it a felony to trans minors and calling for a new census that counts only citizens in drawing House districts, are never brought to a vote by the Speaker.

She said her positions have prompted “nonstop, never never-ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies about me,” and that she doesn’t want her district to have to “endure a hurtful and hateful primary” against her by Trump. Much more at the link.

Sometimes, President Trump’s rhetoric admittedly goes too far for our tastes, not that it’s incorrect, but he has a tendency to be so hyperbolic that he hands ammunition to the other side. Like his comments about the Democrat Congress members who suggested that military members disobey any illegal orders. Trump posted on Truth Social that it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.” That just changed the subject from the Democrats undermining our military to Trump calling for executing people for their speech.

You can agree with him technically, but it wasn’t helpful politically. Vice President Vance had a more measured and precise response that was still legally damning. Meanwhile, the Democrats were already flailing while trying to defend the video. When asked to name an illegal order that Trump has ever given to the troops, they came up with bupkis.

Glenn Beck also explained why what these Democrats did was illegal and a “big deal” and while not treason, is a violation of a federal law that can bring up to 10 years in prison.

INVESTIGATIONS

Get ready: Comey’s sanctimonious response to a judge’s dismissal of his case is HILARIOUS! As fully expected, the cases brought in the Eastern District of Virginia against James Comey and Letitia James have been dropped by Judge Cameron Currie because of what she said was the lack of authority of newly-appointed prosecutor Lindsey Halligan to bring the charges and argue them before the grand jury.

“This case mattered to me personally,” former FBI Director Comey posted in his usual holier-than-thou style on Instagram, “obviously, but it matters most because a message has to be sent that the President of the United States cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies.”

Good grief. Translation: the President doesn’t get to do this, because targeting political enemies is the FBI’s job, HAHAHAHAHA!!

Comey’s full video post can be found at the end of Julie Kelly’s latest must-read column about this, and it really could use a chorus of violins to achieve the full effect. Scroll down and watch, but heed this warning: do not watch this while having your lunch, or you will almost certainly lose it.

Sorry if you didn’t have a barf bag handy. Comey has really outdone himself this time. But if you’ve recovered and are ready, we’ll continue...

Both Comey and James are, of course, responding now as if this decision actually had anything to do with their guilt or innocence, which it did not in any way. The evidence is absolutely there: Comey for making false statements under oath to Congress, Letitia James for mortgage fraud.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly is not exaggerating when she says “Comey is already taking a victory lap, claiming the decision vindicates him from any criminality. (It of course does no such thing.)” She also points out that “Comey forgot to mention that the father of Erik Siebert, the ex-interim U.S. attorney removed for refusing to indict the former FBI director for making false statements obstructing Congress, is godfather to one of Comey’s children.” (!!!)

Siebert, who was asked for his resignation and replaced by Lindsey Halligan, obviously had no business being involved in this case in any way. We have an epidemic of prosecutors and judges who refuse to recognize their own conflicts of interest and fail to recuse themselves from such cases. Siebert needed to go.

Kelly also echoes what we have said, that Comey also “appears to be a target of the DOJ’s “grand conspiracy” investigation into perpetrators of the Russiagate and decade-long lawfare against the President.” His inclusion in that investigation is richly deserved. We’ve repeatedly advised readers who implore, “WHEN are there going to be indictments??” that this conspiracy case is huge and takes time to put together, and this has to be done meticulously or else it will be tossed out. It’s extremely complex and deals with activities that went on for years. Every piece has to be in place.

As for Judge Currie’s rulings, in the Letitia James case she stated, “I agree with Ms. James that the Attorney General’s attempt to install Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid. And because Ms. Halligan had no lawful authority to present the indictment, I will grant Ms. James’ motion and dismiss the indictment without prejudice.” (That means it can be re-filed.) In the James Comey case, she said the same thing. “All actions” flowing from the appointment of Lindsey Halligan, Judge Currie said, were “unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside.”

U.S. District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie for the District of South Carolina is a Bill Clinton appointee who has been warming that bench since 1994. She was brought in to offer this ruling by the chief judge of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, ironically for “limited purposes in the interest of maintaining public confidence in the impartial administration of justice.”

Are you feeling the impartial administration of justice yet?

Kelly points out that while Florida Judge Aileen Cannon took five months of careful consideration before ruling on whether the appointment of “Special Counsel” Jack Smith had been lawful (decision: nope), Judge Currie said Halligan’s appointment on these two cases was unlawful very quickly, in less than a month. As Kelly writes, “Currie claims Halligan’s appointment violates federal law and the Appointments Clause of the Constitution while making the stunning argument that judges, not the President or attorney general, bear the primary responsibility of appointing interim U.S. attorneys.”

This is “crazy talk,” Kelly says.

OF COURSE the Justice Department will appeal, and the issue of Halligan’s appointment will likely end up in the Supreme Court. Or they can re-file, as both indictments were dropped “without prejudice.” (Lawyers for both Comey and James had argued for dismissing the cases WITH prejudice, which would preclude any re-filing, ever (!). At least Judge Currie didn’t go along with THAT. Rather, she suggested the proper remedy was to allow a new hearing before a “properly appointed official.”)

Kelly mentions a possible challenge with the statute of limitations on re-filing the Comey case, but in this situation, that probably isn’t a factor and prosecutors should be able to start again with the grand jury. Still, it’s just another delay.

…..

Count legal analyst Jonathan Turley among those who say James Comey and Letitia James could both still face charges despite Judge Currie’s ruling.

“Letitia James might be celebrating a tad too early,” he told FOX News’ Sandra Smith and John Roberts. (That echoes what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, that Comey should “pump the brakes on his victory lap.”) “The problems here are not with the charges themselves, but essentially with the cop, or in this case the prosecutor,” Turley said. “So the court is not saying that...[James] is innocent of these charges. The court is simply saying that the person who signed off on the charges didn’t have authority to do that. So the obvious thing here is to get someone who is lawfully in a position to perform this role.”

The appointment of Siebert’s replacement is “uncharted territory,” according to Turley, and this will have to be worked out. The prosecution might argue that because of the circumstances (“some rather novel sort of shifts that occurred”), they had the ability to bring Halligan in as they did.

Talking about the Comey indictment, Turley said that “everything about [it] seemed to be rather rushed into, and improvisational.” We would say one reason for that would have been that the DOJ was right up against the statute of limitations.

Turley also wrote a piece for FOX News about this, offering what might be the Quote Of The Day: “Law seems to have become entirely improvisational in the age of Trump.”

“The Justice Department had argued that even if Halligan’s appointment were invalid, the indictments should stand because they were approved by Attorney General Pam Bondi,” reports The Epoch Times. “Currie rejected that premise and described Bondi’s attempts to ratify Halligan’s actions as ‘ineffective.’” The problem apparently is that Bondi waited past her 120-day window to appoint a replacement for Siebert. “If the position remains vacant at the end of the 120-day period,” Judge Currie wrote, “the exclusive authority to make further interim appointments under the statute shifts to the district court, where it remains until the President’s nominee is confirmed by the Senate.”

From The Epoch Times: “If the administration’s appeal succeeds, it will have multiple hurdles to overcome before the cases reach trial. Attorneys for both James and Comey have filed multiple motions to dismiss, including on the basis that the Justice Department vindictively targeted President Donald Trump’s political enemies.”

Cue the violins and, once again, Comey’s ridiculously hammy video. Again, note that NONE of the motions by these attorneys have anything to do with their clients’ guilt or innocence. As Turley said, “None of this means the defendants are innocent of the underlying criminal acts. Rather, these rushed indictments were highly novel --- and novelty is rarely good in a criminal indictment.”

Our “justice” system truly is messed up. Quoting Turley: “What is clear is that all three cases are likely to remain in the legal system for years. Indeed, they could easily extend into a new administration. If that administration is led by a Democratic President, all three defendants may anticipate a pardon from Trump’s successor.”

Yet another reason why the Trump administration absolutely cannot be followed by a Democrat.

RELATED READING: Don’t miss Jonathan Turley’s column on DC Chief Judge Boasberg, showing how dependent this judge’s “selective outrage” is on “whose ox is being gored.” Turley makes the case that there are two James Boasbergs and gets deep into the inconsistencies, especially as shown by “Arctic Frost” subpoenas and gag orders.

Curiously, though, Turley says he doesn’t support calls for Boasberg to be impeached. We’re not attorneys, but it seems to us this judge has met that high threshold. Read Turley’s own column and see if you don’t disagree with him on his conclusion.

MORE RELATED READING: Read this updated information on the Letitia James case, and you’ll understand why her attorneys are focusing on technicalities to get her off. As Mike Davis says, “Lindsey Halligan’s prosecution of Letitia James is a righteous, garden-variety mortgage fraud prosecution.” He notes that “prosecutions are routinely brought in the Eastern District of Virginia for fraud over similar amounts of cash.”

