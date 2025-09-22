With every new excerpt from Kamala Harris’ book about her presidential campaign, it becomes more obvious that most voters made the right choice. The latest examples…

1. Many people agree that any hopes she had crumbled when she was handed a softball question on “The View” – What would you do differently than Joe Biden? – and replied, “Nothing comes to mind” (to be fair, that’s probably true.) Harris seems to agree in her book, writing that her staff was beside themselves, but "I had no idea I’d just pulled the pin on a hand grenade."

2. From that same link: She claims that when she learned she’d lost, "I could barely breathe” and she kept asking, "My God, my God, what will happen to our country?"

3. Harris also revealed that her first choice of a running mate was “Transportation Secretary” Pete Buttigieg. But she thought America couldn’t handle voting for both a black woman and a gay man, so she chose Tim Walz. She writes, “Buttigieg would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man.”

So we learn from this that she makes terrible decisions, can’t handle pressure, thinks Americans are racist and homophobic, and believes that Tim Walz is macho – but she thinks she should have been President. Truly, it was America that dodged a hand grenade.

