He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.

Psalm 23:3

The latest bad Biden decision that President Trump wants to reverse will be a tall order: He said he’s trying to get the former U.S. Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan back from the Taliban. Hey, see about getting our billions of dollars' worth of military equipment back, too.

Weekend Reading: How the left in America spent decades creating a base that approves of political violence.

Republicans change the rules: After getting fed up with Democrat delaying tactics, Senate Republicans changed the rules for confirming nominees and on Thursday, confirmed 48 of Trump’s picks at once.

Required Reading: The latest from Kurt Schlichter.

It’s hard writing for the Babylon Bee because reality keeps creating funnier headlines than comedy writers can: “Harvard Prof – An Expert on Honesty – Fired for Academic Fraud.”

But if they fire every Harvard academic who’s a fraud, who’s going to teach the classes?

When people tell you what they are, believe them: Senate Democrats have introduced a bill calling on President Trump to recognize a (nonexistent) State of Palestine. We report this primarily because we’re so looking forward to what Trump will say in response.

A Good Faith Effort: Thanks to a reader for pointing this out to us. It’s a lengthy Substack article that tracks down all the quotes from Charlie Kirk that the left is circulating to paint him as an evil, racist homophobe, etc.

The writer seems to be a liberal who doesn’t agree with Kirk on a number of issues (we disagree with the writer on some), but he did make a good faith effort to track down every quote to determine whether it was real, fabricated or twisted out of context. You can guess what the majority were. Welcome to our world, pal. And let us join him in reiterating, no matter what the quotes were:

NOBODY deserves to be assassinated for saying words you don’t like! So quit wasting our time, polluting the Internet and disgracing yourselves by reposting these disgusting rationalizations for murder.

Voters Made the Right Choice: With every new excerpt from Kamala Harris’ book about her presidential campaign, it becomes more obvious that most voters made the right choice. The latest examples…

1. Many people agree that any hopes she had crumbled when she was handed a softball question on “The View” – What would you do differently than Joe Biden? – and replied, “Nothing comes to mind” (to be fair, that’s probably true.) Harris seems to agree in her book, writing that her staff was beside themselves, but "I had no idea I’d just pulled the pin on a hand grenade."

2. From that same link: She claims that when she learned she’d lost, "I could barely breathe” and she kept asking, "My God, my God, what will happen to our country?"

3. Harris also revealed that her first choice of a running mate was “Transportation Secretary” Pete Buttigieg. But she thought America couldn’t handle voting for both a black woman and a gay man, so she chose Tim Walz. She writes, “Buttigieg would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man.”

So we learn from this that she makes terrible decisions, can’t handle pressure, thinks Americans are racist and homophobic, and believes that Tim Walz is macho – but she thinks she should have been President. Truly, it was America that dodged a hand grenade.

Having fun on X: One of the more entertaining sidelights of the left’s meltdown over Kimmel and their sudden embrace of a First Amendment that they apparently don’t understand is seeing the many reminders from conservatives of the left’s cancellations of people.

Roseanne Barr is having fun on X commenting on their tweets to remind them of how they cheered her firing from her ABC comedy show over a single tweet they didn’t like, when she had the #1 show on the network. When David Frum said to imagine the Biden Administration putting pressure on Fox to fire Greg Gutfeld, she tweeted back, “Yeah, imagine an administration putting pressure on a TV station to fire a comedian they didn’t like.” This was an especially pleasing exchange, between Roseanne and the pompous poser who laid the foundations for government censorship of conservatives and now blames Trump for endangering free speech.

Reminders: We have always been unyielding defenders of free speech, even when the Biden Administration was bankrolling an organization that blocked ad revenue for us and other conservative media outlets. When Roseanne had been blackballed, which show was the very first to welcome her back to TV? “Huckabee” on TBN:

There are also lots of reminders that these same Democrats tried to cancel countless conservatives for free speech, to block Fox News from cable companies and to get Rush Limbaugh thrown off of radio stations. They were successful in getting Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson axed from NBC and Fox, respectively. Of course, both went on to even bigger audiences online, which should have taught their critics something if they were teachable.

But perhaps the best comments came from Breitbart’s John Nolte, who noted that there are calls from Hollywood leftists to boycott Disney, ABC and Hulu and shut down production of Marvel movies and ABC sitcoms, all over Kimmel. Nolte hailed Kimmel as a uniter, not a divider, and said, “MAGA endorses this 100%...Let us lock arms and bury Disney/ABC/ESPN/Hulu. God bless America.”

And in the interest of equal time, here’s MSNBC’s response to charges of hypocrisy over canceling people for speech: “Hey, it’s, like, totally different when we do it!”

For this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, we present the classic “Rose Colored Glasses” by one of the most distinctive voices in country music, John Conlee. He’s accompanied by Amb. Huckabee on bass with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection --- all in rose-colored glasses, of course:

Note from Pat: John Conlee is not only one of our favorite performers, he’s also an outspoken patriot who collects money for veterans and first responders at his shows, and he’s a big “Huckabee” fan who was very excited about doing the show. He’s currently on tour, sounding as great as ever, and Laura and I plan to see him next month at the Arlington Music Hall. For his latest recordings and to see if there’s a concert date near you, check out his website.

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

It’s my turn again to pick three songs to share for your weekend listening pleasure…

1. One of my favorite country singers of all time is Don Williams. He has one of the best catalogs of songs that combine great vocals, warm production, memorable tunes and meaningful lyrics. As a kid who grew up so far out in rural Central Texas that I had to ride a bus 15 miles to the nearest town with a school -- but had parents who loved history, jazz and big band and instilled a love in me for music, movies, books and theater -- I really relate to this song. It’s about someone who grew up in two diametrically opposed cultures and feels equally torn between them and part of both. If anyone wants to know who I am and why, I just tell them to listen to “Good Old Boys Like Me,” especially the third verse…

2. Since we’ve yet to share any rock songs, I’ll kick out the jams with my favorite singer/songwriter, Marshall Crenshaw. He’s put out many terrific songs and albums, and has a rare knack for writing incredibly catchy melodies. I heard him sing a new song, “Fantastic Planet of Love,” on TV one time, and it was still stuck in my head three months later. We knew that was a song that could stand alongside the great songs of the 1920s-‘60s that Laura records, so she covered it on her debut album.

But a song that we might actually like even more is “What Do You Dream Of” from his great album, “Miracle of Science.” This wouldn’t be out of place on the Beatles’ “Revolver”…

3. Laura and I love Louis Prima and Keely Smith, but you don’t hear enough of them these days, other than “Jump, Jive and Wail.” They have a massive catalog of great music (check out one of our favorite movies, “Big Night.”) We also have a personal connection: Laura’s late dad played in Ray McKinley’s big band right beside Sam Butera, the sax legend who led their wild band, the Witnesses. For her album “New Vintage,” she turned an old Shel Silverstein novelty rock song into a Sam Butera tribute'.

To encourage you to dig deeper into their catalog, here are Louis and Keely with Sam Butera and the Witnesses in a rare color performance of the one of the greatest singles ever, “That Old Black Magic.” You can see why they drew huge crowds to Vegas lounges even at 4 in the morning.

After the past two tragic weeks, the Babylon Bee writers must be grateful to the Democrats for giving them so much comedy material to work with…

https://babylonbee.com/news/the-babylon-bee-is-outraged-to-learn-jimmy-kimmel-was-canceled-just-for-being-maga-republican

https://babylonbee.com/news/people-okay-with-murder-outraged-by-tv-show-cancellation

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-hold-candlelight-vigils-for-jimmy-kimmel

https://babylonbee.com/news/jd-vance-takes-over-as-host-of-jimmy-kimmel-live

https://babylonbee.com/news/this-is-a-both-sides-issue-says-side-that-assassinated-charlie-kirk-shot-president-trump-tried-to-assassinate-kavanaugh-tried-to-assassinate-trump-again-murdered-schoolkids-in-nashville-shot-

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-wondering-if-maybe-they-should-stop-saying-the-things-assassins-are-having-engraved-on-bullets

https://babylonbee.com/news/after-antifa-designated-a-terrorist-organization-trump-orders-drone-strikes-on-portland

https://babylonbee.com/news/entire-american-university-system-officially-designated-a-terrorist-organization

https://babylonbee.com/news/cancel-culture-leftist-fired-simply-for-having-a-different-opinion-on-whether-conservatives-should-be-murdered

https://babylonbee.com/news/satan-blowin-up-as-top-influencer-on-bluesky

https://babylonbee.com/news/fcc-mandates-every-station-air-nightly-broadcast-of-the-president-trump-happy-fun-variety-hour

(NOTE: We know this is a joke, but we’d watch that.)

https://babylonbee.com/news/wapo-journalist-wins-pulitzer-prize-for-best-fabricated-quote

https://babylonbee.com/news/new-york-times-issues-minor-clarification-that-charlie-kirk-said-hitler-is-bad-not-hitler-is-good

https://babylonbee.com/news/dan-brown-releases-new-novel-where-the-shroud-of-turin-contains-a-hidden-code-that-explains-how-to-do-the-cracker-barrel-peg-game

https://babylonbee.com/news/mcgruff-the-crime-dog-goes-undercover-in-furry-terrorist-cell

