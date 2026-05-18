Pictured: Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy

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Iran | U.S. Politics | IRS Lawsuit | SPLC Update | Make Europe Great Again |

The peace negotiations remain at a stalemate, with Iran refusing to give up its nuclear ambitions, and President Trump saying that’s a deal breaker.

Saturday, Louisiana GOP primary voters demonstrated the consequences for Republicans who side with the Democrats against President Trump by ending the Senate career of Bill Cassidy. Trump had urged voters to replace Cassidy for his vote to impeach Trump in 2020 over the January 6th riot, although his primary opponents also slammed him for such transgressions as siding with the Democrats in pushing DEI policies.

President Trump has dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for allegedly leaking his confidential tax returns to the New York Times in 2019. In exchange, he and his sons Eric and Don Jr. and the Trump Organization, who were all targeted, will receive an apology, and the IRS will establish a $1.776 billion fund to compensate victims of government weaponization.

Just The News reports that many schools, including those in red states, use curriculum materials from the indicted Southern Poverty Law Center. The SPLC is accused of funding the same racist organizations it attacks, including the KKK, to keep the racism industry going and the donations rolling in.