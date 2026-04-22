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Squared's avatar
Squared
14m

If Iran's navy is on the sea floor, what boats did they use to "bring ships into anchor in Iranian ports?"

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Orwellsghost's avatar
Orwellsghost
17m

Pay Attention America.

Why are We, The People, allowing the distortion and destruction of the best form of self-governance devised by man?

TDS is the distraction, the tool, and spreading communist and Islamic rule in American government and culture is the goal. And make no mistake, behind the scenes they are winning.

One communist/islamist in American government is one communist/islamist too many…

They will always hold allegiance to marx and the koran above the American Constitution.

The deeper they embed marxist and islamic ideology into American politics and culture, the less they will abide by the foundational premises of our constitutional republic. And they are embedded in every branch of government, federal and all fifty states

As Franklin allegedly stated in 1787, “A republic Madam, if you can keep it.”

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