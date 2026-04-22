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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

61 But Jesus remained silent and gave no answer.

Again the high priest asked him, “Are you the Messiah, the Son of the Blessed One?”

62 “I am,” said Jesus. “And you will see the Son of Man sitting at the right hand of the Mighty One and coming on the clouds of heaven.” Mark 14:61-62

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

With the 10-day ceasefire about to expire, President Trump announced that he was extending it through Wednesday because Iran’s government is so fractured. He said he’s giving Iran time to present a “unified proposal” to continue peace talks in Pakistan. But Sean Hannity at Fox News said multiple sources told him that any further extension is expected to be brief.

Trump also said that Iran is “collapsing financially” and losing $500 million a day due to the Strait of Hormuz being closed to Iran by the blockade. He said Iran’s police and military are complaining that they’re not getting paid. (You’d think that the country was run by Democrats.)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained how Operation Economic Fury is putting the squeeze on Iran’s income while freezing their overseas bank accounts. Isn’t it interesting how dictators who claim to speak for their suffering people always have billions in overseas bank accounts?

However, Iran’s military is continuing to threaten and provoke. On Tuesday, they fired on three cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, owned by Greece, the UAE and MSC shipping, and forced them to anchor off the coast of Iran to examine their cargo and papers. They were fired on by crews in small boats using infantry weapons, which suggests that the US Navy might need to do some more policing. Or maybe the nations whose ships they’re attacking could come protect them, if that’s not too far-fetched a suggestion.

Photo credit: NY TIMES

In an important election on Tuesday, about 51% of Virginians voted to change the state motto to “Taxation without representation is Virginia.”

Not really, but they might as well have. What actually passed was a naked power-grab gerrymandering bill that will steal four House seats for Democrats by turning Virginia’s Congressional districts into an 11-1 map, leaving the 49% of Virginia voters who are Republicans with only 9% of Congressional representation.

This was accomplished through the standard Democrat processes of lying (falsely calling maximum gerrymandering “restoring fairness,” even in the ballot measure), and outspending their opponents 10-1 by using billionaire socialist George Soros’ money. If you think we’re just assuming that, here’s a report from the Daily Caller that reveals the source of the money. Surprisingly, it was uncovered by the Washington Post, who said that trying to trace the money through the many layers used to hide it was like taking apart a Russian nesting doll.

And yes, even the name of the major PAC behind the measure was a blatant lie: “Virginians for Fair Elections.” That’s like Golden Corral Buffet calling itself a weight loss center.

Despite the gloating of Gov. Abigail “Moderate Centrist” Spanberger, this might not be over yet. There are already legal challenges to the measure, including that language on the ballot was misleading and the legislature illegally extended the session to write it. The state Supreme Court held off on ruling on its legality and constitutionality until after the election for mysterious reasons. Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin called it an “egregious power grab” and urged the state Supreme Court to declare this “process that will disenfranchise millions of Virginians” as unconstitutional.

If the judges wanted to wait and see what the people thought of it, it passed by only about 51-49%, meaning nearly half of Virginians rejected it (the half who will have almost no representation if this abomination by the defenders of “democracy” stands.) The winning margin was four points lower than Kamala Harris’ margin in Virginia, a clear signal that the state is NOT 91% Democrat, and may now be even less blue than in 2024. Let’s hope that impresses the Justices, but we aren’t getting our hopes up.

At this point, what we’re hoping for is that Trump will reverse the pre-Civil War-era border changes and return northern Virginia to DC where it belongs. That was done originally so the Democrats there could keep their slaves, and many considered it unconstitutional at the time. It’s high time we stopped letting all the leftist federal employees who live there now enslave the rest of Virginia.

Welcome developments in John Brennan criminal investigation

by Laura Ainsworth

As you know, former CIA Director John Brennan is under a criminal FBI investigation centering around alleged lies he told to Congress. And now, the DOJ actually appears to be making an effort to move the process along.

As reported by CBS News, the lead prosecutor in the Brennan case has been reassigned. Maria Medetis Long, head of the national security section of the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida, is off the case. She’s still employed by the DOJ, but she’s handling other cases, not this one.

A DOJ spokesperson told CBS that “as a matter of routine practice, attorneys are moved around on cases so offices can most effectively allocate resources. It is completely healthy and normal to change members of legal teams.”

Take this for what it’s worth, because it’s CBS News and they got it from one anonymous source “familiar with the matter,” but they suggest the firing came about after she told U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quinones that she didn’t believe they had enough to make a case. CNN (again, grain of salt) had also reported that she “was resisting pressure to quickly bring charges against Brennan.”

CBS News quotes Greg Brower, former U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada under George W. Bush, as saying such a reassignment is not healthy and normal as the DOJ is suggesting, but rather “extremely unusual.” If that’s true, maybe it’s been part of the problem in The Swamp.

In other words, even if that’s the reason for her to be taken off the case, it seems like a swell reason to us. It’s time to get the job done --- enough of this pussyfooting around with people like Brennan who have lied so obviously and so destructively. In Brennan’s case, this incidence of apparent lying to Congress is just the tip of a very large iceberg. Right now, it appears that only the five-year statute of limitations --- we’d be going back ten --- saves him from more serious potential charges. And if the DOJ does present a grand conspiracy case, the statute of limitations will no longer protect him.

Chris DeLorenz, one of the attorneys now assigned to the case, was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon (good sign) during the investigation of President Trump’s possession of so-called classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Prior to coming to Miami to serve as assistant U.S. attorney, he worked in DC as an adviser in the deputy attorney general’s office.

Recall that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s criminal referral against Brennan alleged that he had lied to Congress when he said the CIA had not relied on the Steele ‘dossier’ in their drafting of the ICA (Intelligence Community Assessment) of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. It’s quite clear now that Brennan personally had pushed for its inclusion.

In that referral, made in October of last year, Jordan said that “…Brennan’s testimony before the Committee on May 11, 2023, was a brazen attempt to knowingly and willfully testify falsely and fictitiously to material facts. We therefore make this referral for the Department to examine whether any of Brennan’s testimony warrants a charge for the violation of [federal law].”

Another witness is set for an interview with federal investigators and FBI agents sometime in early May. He’ll be asked about issues relating to the criminal referral, specifically the ICA, and reportedly has been interviewed a few times before.

The Daily Caller references the above CBS News report linking the change of prosecutors with the subpoenaing of more witnesses to testify, saying, “Senior intelligence and law enforcement officials working with the Department of Justice’s probe into former CIA Director John Brennan were issued subpoenas to testify before a grand jury. The subpoenas of the FBI and other intelligence officials were issued after the DOJ had directed an attorney aligned with President Donald Trump to take over the investigation, according to CBS News.”

So that take on the personnel change in Florida is making the rounds. But, again, we’re just fine with bringing in people who will do the work and get the job done, as long as they’re not fabricating/withholding evidence or violating anybody’s rights. It’s attorneys and intel officials on the left, the Andrew Weissmanns and (yes) John Brennans, that we typically see doing that.

The Daily Caller piece also includes a brief, informative summary of the various probes into John Brennan’s shady Trump-era activities, with links to archival reports if you want more.

But just as the DOJ seems finally to be acting with some gumption, John Solomon at Just The News sees a potential obstacle when it comes to prosecuting John Brennan, and it’s in the U.S. Senate.

“The John Thune-run Senate,” he said Tuesday, “has still not gotten the Justice Department --- its own party’s Justice Department --- the transcripts it needs to make a final decision on John Brennan’s indictment.” It’s been nine weeks since the request came in from the DOJ, he said, so it appears the one-week deadline was not taken seriously. What the holdup is, we don’t know.

Solomon sees this as “obstruction of a federal prosecution.”

But here’s a welcome palate-cleanser: Just The News also reports a positive move from the Senate on Monday: Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s introduction of legislation repudiating the 2019 impeachment of President Trump by the then-Democrat-led Congress. He’s the first senator to do so.

This comes after revelations that we reported last week when Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents showing the so-called whistleblower had in truth had “potential for bias” (wait, POTENTIAL?), had misled investigators and had offered only hearsay evidence. This joker hadn’t even heard the Trump/Zelenskyy phone call he was complaining about! What kind of justification is that for an impeachment? (As if the Democrats needed justification.)

“It was a complete abuse of process,” Sen. Scott told Just The News. “And I want, if there’s any fraud found, any wrongdoing found, I want, I want these people prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The resolution asks the Senate to consider “condemning the handling of the 2019 Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint, calling for the Department of Justice to initiate an investigation and possible prosecution of the matter, and declaring the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump by the House of Representatives lacks legitimacy.”

It also states that the House vote to impeach Trump in December 2019 “was predicated on a concealed and deficient complaint, lacks legitimacy and the facts and circumstances upon which Articles of Impeachment were based neither met the burden of proving that President Trump committed ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’ nor established that President Trump engaged in ‘insurrection of rebellion against the United States.’”

(NOTE: There seems to be a typo or mix-up as it appears in the original document posted online; let’s hope that has since been corrected. To clarify, during Trump’s 2019 impeachment, the subject of Sen. Scott’s proposed legislation, the charges against Trump were abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It was in the SECOND impeachment, held in February 2021 --- after Trump had left office, unbelievably --- that the idea of insurrection was introduced; Trump was charged, ludicrously, with “incitement to insurrection.”)

RELATED: We can look back and see that all of this was part of an attempted coup against President Trump. It wasn’t necessarily centrally organized, but all the participants wanted him gone, overthrown, never to return. But he came back. And from what DataRepublican is reporting now, it seems some people behind the targeting of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are still craving that overthrow. In fact, that’s why they did it.

From DR:

“Pete Hegseth named the institutions... CFR, Brookings, the general class... in 37 seconds in a video by @Liz_Wheeler . Within 72 hours of his nomination, a color revolution planning document cited him as an insider threat.”

It continues: “They didn’t go after him because of drinking. They didn’t go after him because of women. They went after him because every color revolution manual ever written says the same thing: you cannot topple a government unless the security forces defect. And a loyal Secretary of Defense is the one person who makes sure they don’t. I have the receipts. Their own documents. Their own training sessions. Their own words on camera.”

We discuss “color revolutions” and our own government’s role in them here from time to time, usually when Mike Benz has had something enlightening to say about that. Likewise, for when you have time and the inclination to go down a rabbit hole, this one is an eye-opener.

And these people call TRUMP an insurrectionist and a “threat to democracy!”

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