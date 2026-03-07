The Huckabee Post

Helen Sanders
5h

What VA. Gov. Abigail Spanberger is saying about Trump, that he wants to gerrymander the state and strip Republicans of their representation, is a total lie. Spanberger and the Democrats want to make Virginia a totally Democrat state by redistricting the state to take away all of the Republican seats. And Maryland wants to do the same thing. They want to take our rights away to vote for a Republican and not a Democrat.

Robin Rebhan
4h

RE: "Resolution declaring Iran to be the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism".

What is worse during the Biden Administration they knowingly and willingly gave billions of dollar to Iran the biggest state sponsor of terrorism.

I'd love to see a vote in the house "was 9/11 really a terrorist attack"?. Yes or No?

