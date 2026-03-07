Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 5 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Minnesota Justice: If you want to know why fraud in Minnesota has to be federally prosecuted, here’s the answer. The employee of Gov. Tim Walz who protested DOGE and Elon Musk by keying six Teslas and causing $20,000 in damage was given a ONE DAY suspension from his government job and will not be prosecuted.

On Thursday, the House passed a resolution declaring Iran to be the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism. It’s a known fact, and the same resolution has been renewed by Houses under both parties since 1984. The big difference this time: 53 Democrats voted against it.

The Huckabee Post is looking for 203 192 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

Upgrade to Paid

Bonchie at Redstate.com has an eye-opening summation of a report by the Spectator revealing the behind-the-scenes maneuvering in the UK that caused PM Keir Starmer to deny cooperation with US forces against Iran until after the battles had begun. You might be shocked – or maybe not – to discover that this betrayal of the UK’s closest ally was influenced by petty political posturing by politicians who hate Trump and would rather spite him than protect their allies in the Gulf or even their own bases from Iranian missiles and drones.

It’s making it hard to maintain our “special relationship” when the people running Britain these days seem to need a special relationship with a psychiatrist.

If media outlets could take a break for just a moment from accusing Trump of being a crazy, out of control dictator with no plans for the chaos he’s creating, they might want to report that for the first time since 2019, the US has officially reestablished diplomatic and consular relations with Venezuela. The US will be reopening its embassy there to help citizens with consular services and to help companies that want to invest in a free and democratic Venezuela.

See, people?! It’s chaos, we tell you!!

The Labor Department reported Friday morning that the economy lost 90,000 jobs in February and unemployment ticked up from 4.3 to 4.4%. But it’s not as cut-and-dried as it appears. The job loss numbers included a major healthcare workers strike, rising retirements by Baby Boomers, Trump’s cutting of federal jobs, and a positive shift in the economy away from immigrant labor. Tech and business services are also losing some jobs to AI. Despite the slowdown in hiring, productivity growth is rising.

Whoever could have predicted that it might be a bad idea for a Democrat Congress member to bring an illegal alien who’s wanted by ICE to the State of the Union Address, and then shield him from arrest by hiding him in his office? And then it turns out the person he was hiding had once been an assault suspect? We’re not experts, but something about this seems vaguely illegal to us.

Thanks, SCOTUS Majority! Thanks to the SCOTUS invalidating Trump’s tariff powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act but not making it clear what was to be done about tariffs already collected, a single Clinton-appointed judge has declared himself to be the sole authority overseeing his order to refund $130 billion. Thank goodness we have appointed judges to run our government; otherwise, it would be up to people elected by the voters.

Democrats who hoped that bland-faced white guy James Talarico would have better odds of winning the Texas Senate race than Jasmine Crockett are quickly discovering that Talarico is such a far-left Wack job, he makes Crockett look like Condoleezza Rice.

We listed just a few of his blasphemous political views yesterday, but it turns out he’s a pinata of pin-headness, and more just keeps tumbling out. Here’s another of his ideas: He’s so pro-abortion (he thinks the Bible okays it) that he proposed putting abortion clinics in every federal courthouse and national park staffed by government-paid abortionists, so they could be federal employees and avoid state lawsuits.

We kid you not…

Weekend Treat: Kurt Schlichter has written not one, but two, columns for Townhall.com, one on Iran and one on the midterm elections.

We already wrote about this study last week, but it bears repeating: Here’s proof that voting for a Democrat prosecutor in your city increases your chances of dying. Especially young men in their 20s, whose risk of death drops by 6.6% under Republican prosecutors.

In Virginia, where voters foolishly believed that Democrat Abigail Spanberger would be a moderate centrist Governor, she and fellow Democrats are pushing for a law that would criminalize some AI-generated campaign ads and put a $25,000 fine on them because they might “mislead” the public.

Meanwhile, they’re running billboards in red districts showing Donald Trump and falsely claiming that he wants his supporters to vote “Yes” on their bill to gerrymander the state and strip Republicans of their representation.

Democrats lying and cheating to win an election? Say it isn’t so!

RELATED: More “moderate centrist” policies by Virginia Democrats, who are fighting to make it harder for ICE to arrest an illegal alien who murdered Fairfax County mom Stephanie Minter at a bus stop. Well, it’s not as if they didn’t tell us at the State of the Union what their #1 priority is.

Virginia Democrats are also moving to require public school teachers to tell students that the January 6th protests were an “insurrection” and bar them from mentioning peaceful protests or election irregularities. As law professor Jonathan Turley notes, the description of the riot as an “insurrection” is “both historically and legally false.”

We wonder if Virginia voters knew that a vote for “moderate Democrat” Spanberger was a vote for having to homeschool their kids?

In another shake-up in the midterm elections, Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales announced that he’s dropping his reelection bid after confessing to an affair he had previously denied with a former staffer who later committed suicide. He was facing a House Ethics Committee investigation and heavy party pressure to step down, and he was also about to face a runoff election with challenger Brandon Herrera.

His heavily Hispanic district covers 800 miles of the Texas border and is being closely watched, with Republicans concerned that they might lose it due to his personal scandals. It will now be an open seat, but they hope to have a better chance of retaining it with Herrera.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post and enjoy the weekend!