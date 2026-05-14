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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
2m

RE; "Never saw it coming". Well it at least wasn't Ali Hosseini Khamenei popping up from out of nowhere.

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
3m

Again, we are being told of the Criminal Insurrectionist Agency (CIA) behaving badly.

This has to stop. They are continually going rogue and disobeying laws for their own benefit. I guess it's not a surprise that the despicable Elyssa Slutkin (oops; that got past my spell-check again) used to work for the CIA.

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