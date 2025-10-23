The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

Angela L Lawson
1h

Jen Psaki is back running her mouth about things she knows nothing about, implying Usha Vance is being held hostage by her "scary" husband. Psaki also described JD Vance as "The wanna be Manchurian President" !!!!

I looked up Google's description of Manchurian, and in no way does it describe VP Vance!

The definition;

"A 'Manchurian Candidate" is a person, particularly a politician or public figure, who is manipulated and controlled by an enemy power to act as a puppet against their own country's interests. The term implies deep corruption, disloyalty, or treason, whether the person is aware of the manipulation or not."

What exactly is The Fake News Media trying to say about JD Vance and Usha? Are they already panicking about the 2028 Presidential Election and working to discredit the Vances from winning the White House?

Tom Collins
9m

Pat Reeder is on fire AGAIN!"I regret that she has but one job to give up for our country!" That boy needs a vacation, NOW! And maybe Stephen Miller will consult with Karoline's lawyers about legal actions? Prayers for Ambassador Mike and Janet as they are in the thick of it with VP Vance and company.

