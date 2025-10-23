Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers Vice President J.D. Vance in Israel, Celebrity ranting, and our story of the day.

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

Ephesians 4:32

INTERNATIONAL

Vance in Israel: Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha are on a three-day trip to Israel to shore up the Gaza peace deal amid outrage over Hamas’ continuing violence. This is a report on their trip and their meeting yesterday with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

We’ve pointed out often that every Republican presidential candidate since Thomas Dewey in 1948 has been called a “Nazi” or compared to Hitler by the Democrats (We don’t know who they compared Republicans to before Hitler came along; does anyone know if they called Calvin Coolidge “The Kaiser”?) But luckily for Republicans, as soon as they’re out of office, they start getting rehabilitated to encourage them to criticize their successors. That’s how George W. Bush went from being the early-2000s “Hitler” to a respected statesman, while Trump became the new Hitler. Or, since it’s hard to go further than calling someone “Hitler,” he became “literally Hitler” or “worse than Hitler.”

This is all preamble to congratulating Vice President Vance, who is now seen as such an obvious winner of the 2028 Presidential election that Democrats have already anointed him as the new Hitler. MSNBC ““journalist”” (that requires at least two sets of quotation marks) and former Biden spokes-liar Jen Psaki let the news slip on a podcast when she declared Vance to be “scarier in certain ways” than Trump (wow, he’s worse than “worse than Hitler!” That’s quite an accomplishment!)

That would have been newsworthy enough, but she also plowed forward with another Democrat norm-breaker, “attacking the family” (something even the Mafia doesn’t do), by suggesting that Vance’s wife Usha is afraid of him and needs to be rescued from her husband. So now, they’re treating Usha as the new Melania.

As reprehensible as this all is, it must give the Vances at least some satisfaction knowing that the leftist establishment is so absolutely certain that they’re going to be the next First Couple.

U.S. NEWS

Celebrity ranting: We normally don’t bother reporting on every unhinged, anti-Trump rant by various celebrities because (A.) it’s annoying, repetitive and childish, and (B.) we’re here to talk about actual news. But we’re forced to mention a couple of recent celebrity tantrums because they could result in the creation of some actual news.

First, former actor Robert DeNiro, who has become so batty over Trump that even Rosie O’Donnel might tell him to chill out, had another meltdown recently on (of course) MSNBC. Among other crazy assertions (Trump won’t leave office in 2028, rural Americans have no access to true news), he declared that Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller is “the Goebbels of the cabinet, and flatly declared, “He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.” Naturally, there were no corrections from the hosts.

That’s sparked discussions of whether Miller has a defamation case against DeNiro and MSNBC. President Trump has pioneered the tactic of using lawsuits against media outlets that knowingly air false smears. If Miller goes that route, this wouldn’t be the first time DeNiro has been sued for being an abusive jerk who can’t control his mouth or temper (his company had to pay his former assistant a $1.2 million legal judgement in 2023.) Stay tuned…

And we sincerely apologize for having to mention Jimmy Kimmel again. We’d hoped that now that his ratings boost for falsely blaming his own failure on Trump and the FCC has dissipated and he’s back to even lower ratings than before that, he’d just fade away quietly. But he’s so desperate to get attention, insult Trump, anger Trump voters or just destroy his network, Disney-owned ABC, that he pulled yet another controversial stunt by having a drag queen mock Trump by reading Eric Trump’s new book to a group of children.

Disney+ lost 3 million subscribers during Kimmel’s Charlie Kirk flare-up, and if there’s any better way to convince more parents to cancel Disney+ than exposing children to inappropriate adult entertainment, we can’t think of it.

The question is, is Disney really so afraid of backlash from leftist celebrities that it’s going to let this money-losing TDS sufferer keep offending most of the nation and destroying their business and reputation until his contract runs out next May? Or are they finally going to grow a spine and cancel him for good, the way any network would with any other show that’s actively driving away viewers?

STORY OF THE DAY! We get so many stories about people with Trump Derangement Syndrome that we tune most of them out, but this one is something special. Not only for the degree of the insane juvenile behavior, but for the hilarious way in which the victim of his mindless tantrum describes it. Moral: If you’re a 38-year-old TDS-infected accountant, don’t start firing bullets over a Trump banner in someone’s yard, especially if you’re a really bad shot and the homeowner isn’t – and has less patience with your deranged nonsense than this particular homeowner did.

UPDATE! By Huckabee Post writer Pat Reeder: I told you that I am related to Revolutionary War hero Nathan Hale, which is why I was extra infuriated over the teacher at Chicago’s Nathan Hale Elementary School who was caught on video at a “No Kings” clown show mockingly pantomiming Charlie Kirk being shot in the neck. It sparked such a tidal wave of backlash that the school district took down its website and social media pages.

Rumors circulated online that she had been fired, but it appears that’s not true. The school district has yet to announce any official response.

As for me, I regret that she has but one job to give up for our country.

