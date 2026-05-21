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Great Spencer Pratt for Mayor of L.A. ad that could also be an ad for any Republican in a blue state like California.

Every US taxpayer should be furious over the widespread theft by fraud of their hard-earned money, with an extra layer of rage added for the politicians who turned a blind eye to it because it was benefiting their cronies, from overpaid NGO executives to immigrants, legal and otherwise. But grab your blood pressure medicine; your anger is about to get worse.

Vice President J.D. Vance reported that his Fraud Task Force is just getting started after finding $250 billion in fraud, and that includes breaking a long-standing government precedent by prosecuting fraudsters who steal less than $1.5 million per year.

You read that right. Until now, standard procedure for the federal government was to not even bother going after fraudsters, many of them foreign-born migrants who came here to game the system, if they stole ONLY $1.5 million a year or less. As that linked story notes, the average American pays $500,000 in taxes over his lifetime. These people were stealing the equivalent of every penny that three Americans spent their entire lives sweating and sacrificing to pay, and the government did absolutely nothing about it. Except, of course, complain that they need to raise taxes because we aren’t sending them enough.

That lax enforcement meant that every year, the government would lose $250 billion to fraud and recover only about $10 billion, for a whopping 4 percent recovery rate. Remember, too, that all this fraud is a double theft. It not only rips off the taxpayers, it steals money from the people whom the programs were allegedly created to help, like seniors and poor children.

At the link above, Andrew Kolvet at Fox News describes what the Fraud Task Force is doing to combat this theft. He also describes why it’s so important that the Trump Administration is taking this very different path from previous Administrations: “If you allow chaos, disorder and criminality, however small, the entire system will collapse. But if you refuse to cede any ground to the criminals, you can take back the whole field of battle. And as Trump has said, we are in a war on fraud. Finally, it’s a war we are winning.”

RELATED: The fraud is so deep that Fox News has created a page with continuous live feeds on fraud news.

The latest bulletins: Aimee Bock, the former head of the Minnesota “nonprofit” Feed Our Future (she certainly fed hers) is facing sentencing today. She could get up to 50 years in prison for her part in a $250 million fraud case. Her group supposedly provided meals to needy children during the pandemic, but prosecutors described it as operating “like a cash pipeline, open to anyone willing to submit fraudulent claims and pay kickbacks.”

Meanwhile, Minnesota/Somalia Rep. Ilhan Omar denied any connection to Minnesota/Somali fraud and mocked Vance’s Fraud Task Force for saying “stupid s**t.” She claimed there’s nothing to investigate about her, and they’re just talking about her to get attention and TV interviews. We shall see...

Speaking of tax money being squandered for no good reason, we’ve been criticizing the radical “climate change” industry for years, and pointing out the wonky computer models, failed predictions and shaky foundation of the so-called “settled science” behind it, at risk of getting censored and demonetized. But as we told you last week, the UN’s IPCC finally admitted that the apocalyptic climate porn that they’ve been using to open treasuries and terrify children for years depicted “impossible” scenarios, and the world is NOT coming to an end via slightly warmer weather.

Greg Gutfeld had an excellent monologue on that last night, and how much of our tax money was blown on fighting a phony scenario in which America, which leads the world in clean energy, was always the villain while nothing was said about China, which is one of the world’s leading polluters.

One of his guests made the same point we have: That “climate change” was considered the #1 existential threat to humanity until it became clear it was losing elections for Democrats, and now it’s “Never mind!” Either electing Democrats is more important than the continued existence of the human species or else they were lying to us all along and they know it’s not working anymore. You make the call.

By the way, this should give you a hint: Now that the devastating predictions of global warming that made Al Gore rich enough to live in a seaside mansion have failed to materialize, the former “D” science student has turned on a dime and is attempting to scare us with the “very real threat” of a collapse of the Gulf Stream within the next 25 years, which could lead to a new ice age. Okay, let us off here; this is where we got onto this ride in the 1970s.

But here’s some good news: Somebody is taking action to try to claw back some of that climate grift. The Attorney General of Nebraska has filed lawsuits backed by at least 17 states against two foreign-owned business advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis. These firms advise large investors such as pension funds and mutual funds on how to vote their shares in corporate elections, and they effectively control 97% of that investment market in America.

The lawsuits accuse the firms of using DEI and climate change dogma to guide their investment advice while misleading investors into thinking they were getting objective guidance on maximizing their investment returns. So investors were told that their money would be working for them, when it was actually working to promote a woke leftist political agenda. Ben Smith at Redstate.com has more, and if you have any money in a 401k, mutual fund or other such account, you should read it to see how you might have been getting bilked to fund your political opponents.

Here’s another bulletin from our “Everything You Know Is Wrong” desk. Between the recently-revealed COVID origins cover-up and the UN’s admission that climate change alarmism is bunk, it’s no wonder Americans trust random TikTok influencers more than actual scientists these days. This story will not help change that.

The latest science scare story to panic the public has been claims of dangerous levels of microplastics in virtually everything. Our industrialized, plasticized world has turned all our food and water toxic with plastic!

But hold on: A new University of Michigan study found that nitrile gloves, a type of lab glove recommended for microplastics researchers, shed microscopic particles virtually indistinguishable from substances like polyethylene. This was discovered after researchers found impossibly high concentrations of microplastics in a sample, thousands of times more than expected. They were identified as a type of harmless industrial chemical that’s difficult to distinguish from microplastics and that’s found in high concentrations in (drum roll, please) the exterior of the lab gloves they were wearing.

This is the kind of dumb mistake you’d expect to see from Howard Wolowitz on “The Big Bang Theory.” But it could be the reason for so many readings of dangerous levels of microplastics that were used to try to scare us into shutting down the economy.

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