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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17m

This is why the regime hated DOGE-style audits and fraud task forces. The scam was not hidden because nobody could find it. It was hidden because too many people benefited from not looking. NGOs, migrant fraud rings, pandemic grifters, climate hustlers, DEI consultants, fake charities, and political cronies all learned the same lesson: steal below the threshold, drown the government in paperwork, and count on bureaucratic laziness. No more. Fraud is double theft: it robs taxpayers and steals from the needy people these programs were supposedly designed to help. Prosecute the thieves. Claw back the money. Follow it upward.

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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
27m

Well when I go outside next and I say hello to my neighbor, a Democrat, I will not also ask him, I think he’s a him, if it’s daytime or nighttime or what’s the weather gonna be like.

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