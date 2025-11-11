Good morning. In our second part of the newsletter, we discuss Veterans Day, the government shutdown, Mamdani’s platform of free stuff and much more.

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Hebrews 11:1

VETERANS DAY

Photo credit: Defense.gov

Today is Veterans Day. On this day, we should all fly our flags and do whatever we can to express our deepest gratitude to America’s veterans and active-duty military for putting their lives on the line to protect our freedom and security, and for all they do to protect other innocent people all over the world.

Despite all the other news demanding our attention, this day should never be overshadowed. Today is about something far more important than passing political news. It’s about the men and women who make it possible for us to have elections and the Constitutional rights to freedom of speech and religion, and to peacefully protest and seek redress when we think our government isn’t doing right by us (even though we have far too many people who seem to have forgotten what peaceful protest is.)

Memorial Day in May is to honor veterans who gave their lives in defense of America. Veterans Day is to honor all veterans, living or dead, past and present.

It began as Armistice Day, declared by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919, to commemorate the end of World War I. In 1945, World War II veteran Raymond Weeks of Birmingham, Alabama, began a personal crusade to expand Armistice Day into a state holiday honoring all veterans. In 1953, an Emporia, Kansas, shoe store owner named Al King launched a campaign to make Veterans Day a national holiday. Just one year later, in 1954, he succeeded. It helped that the President was a retired Army general from Kansas named Dwight Eisenhower.

Not only is today Veterans Day, but yesterday was the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. It commemorates the day in 1775 when the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines to serve in the war against Great Britain. After the Revolutionary War ended, the Marines were disestablished for a time until President John Adams reestablished the Marines as we know the Corps now, on July 11, 1789. But November 10th, 1775, is still considered the birth of the US Marines.

So if you see someone in uniform, this is a great day to say “Thank you.” Then again, any day is a great day to do that. From “Huckabee” on TBN, here’s a look back at some suggestions from Amb. Huckabee on practical ways to say “thank you” to a veteran today.

And while this was originally performed for Memorial Day, it’s just as appropriate for Veterans Day. Here’s the Swing Dolls with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection, doing their “Armed Forces Medley.”

Excellent Article: This is an excellent article about some veterans who deserved to be remembered and honored, by Substack writer John A. Lucas, an attorney, Army Ranger and Special Forces Green Beret, and Vietnam veteran.

From Fox News, a list of national restaurant chains that are offering free meals and deals today to veterans and active-duty military members.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Monday night, the Senate passed the continuing resolution to reopen the government at current funding levels after the longest shutdown in history. It will keep the government funded through the end of January, and it included three year-long appropriations bills to fund the military, SNAP and the legislature, plus a concession to Democrats to rehire the 4,000 federal workers Trump fired during the shutdown, give federal workers back pay, and ban any more federal workforce reductions through January 30th. But we’d suggest they save part of their Christmas bonuses.

The Senators reached an agreement to bypass some of the procedures that normally would have slowed the passage down by two or three days. It now goes to the House, which is likely to vote on it Wednesday. The House was supposed to be closed this week, but the Speaker ordered members back for this vote.

Thanks to enough Democrats finally voting to break their filibuster on Sunday, the CR only needed a 51-vote majority, but it was 60-40. Please note that even though they no longer had anything to lose or any reason to keep people from getting their paychecks or SNAP benefits or suffering more canceled flights, nearly 40 Democrats voted to continue the shutdown anyway.

Nevertheless, a Rasmussen survey of registered voters found that equal numbers (36%) blame Democrats or Republicans for the shutdown, while 22% blame both parties equally. The facts that Republicans voted 14 times to end it while Democrats voted 13 times to keep it shut down – and that even after grudgingly voting to end the shutdown, many Democrats are openly furious that it’s ending, and most Senate Democrats voted to keep the shutdown going – don’t seem to have penetrated the national consciousness.

Will they notice that even now, House Democrats are frantically trying to whip up enough “no” votes to keep the government shut down?

Even more baffling is how so many people who believe this is a Trump or Republican shutdown could still be getting their “news” from sources like CNN, MSNBC and late night “comedy” shows when hardly anyone appears to be watching them.

John Sexton at Hotair.com has more on this latest “big lie.”

And Derek Hunter makes the case that all this theatrical “outrage” over the shutdown ending is just cover for the Dems prolonging it past the elections to fire up their base of stupid people. Now they can let it end, but they can’t appear to want it to end because that might give away what a phony, cynical political maneuver it was.

Distinguished Service: President Trump posted on Truth Social that all air traffic controllers must get back to work “NOW” or have their pay substantially docked. However, he added, “For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the ‘Democrat Shutdown Hoax,’ I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country.” He does on at some length after that, and we strongly suggest you click the link to read it all because it’s classic Trump.

U.S. NEWS

Let’s Go To The Tape! Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reminded George Stephanopoulos of how he called Republicans “terrorists” for shutting down the government in 1995. Stephanopoulos denied that, calling it a “mischaracterization of history,” but here’s the full quote (by the way, he also accused the Republicans of “blackmailing the country.”)

Also, it’s been exactly one week since Mamdani got elected on his socialist platform of free stuff, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has already put the kibosh on his nonsensical idea of “free buses for everyone,” noting that the city can’t afford to give up the bus revenue that runs the transit system for a giveaway program that will cost $700 million a year. To be fair, who could have possibly foreseen that?

President Trump offered a suggestion to help young people who can’t afford to buy houses: a 50-year mortgage instead of a 30-year mortgage.

The problem is that you would essentially be making an interest payment as rent and likely never paying off your home, and it would take a very long time to start accruing any equity in your house. Stephen Green at Instapundit had Grok run some numbers to show how much more interest a buyer would pay on a 50-year mortgage than on a 30-year mortgage.

Green also makes the obvious point that interest-only mortgages aren’t the solution, building more houses is (along with lower interest rates.) The correctness of this can be seen in places where home prices and rents are falling now that large numbers of illegal aliens are self-deporting, reducing the competition for housing. Interestingly, in red states where it’s relatively easy to get permits to construct new housing, home prices are stable or down a bit and inventory is up, even in red hot markets like Dallas, with huge influxes of new arrivals of blue state refugees.

But houses remain unaffordable in blue states like California, where government regulations make it almost impossible to build more housing.

It’s ironic that young people who are frustrated that they can’t afford houses just keep voting for leftist politicians who are the very reason why they can’t afford houses.

UPDATE: Last week, the media reported that Tesla shareholders voted by 75% to okay a trillion-dollar compensation package for Elon Musk. That fired up liberals to denounce Musk as an evil rich taker. But Elon doesn’t suffer fools gladly. He took to X to explain why the shareholders were so enthusiastic (he doesn’t get a dime unless he makes Tesla the most valuable company in the world with a value of just under $2 trillion.) Along the way, he also demolished the faulty thinking of liberals like Sen. Robert Gutierrez, who had posted a self-righteous denunciation of Musk on X. This is a must-see that should be shared with any young people whose minds have been poisoned by socialist economics professors.

What’s truly rich is to see so many leftists railing about how Elon Musk doesn’t deserve to be so rich when he’s given the world Paypal, electric cars, SpaceX, Skynet internet service and major advancements in robotics, tunneling and even medicine, while his critics just snipe at him from their basements on X…which he owns.

HEALTH

News You Can Use: A new piece of health advice for reducing stress and getting better sleep is known as “dark showering.” It involves cutting down on stimulation to your nervous system by dimming the lights 60-90 minutes before bed, turning off your screens, and showering in semi-darkness. FYI: If you have to be told not to take your cell phone into the shower with you, that might be a clue as to what’s keeping you awake at night.

INTERNATIONAL

BBC: Big Baloney Corporation: The director of the BBC and the head of its news division resigned Sunday after the release of an internal memo accusing the BBC of “materially misleading” viewers by deceptively editing President Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, to make it appear as if he was inciting his followers to riot at the Capitol.

Former BBC standards and practices advisor Michael Prescott made the allegation, saying that his objections to the editing were “dismissed or ignored.” He said, “If BBC journalists are to be allowed to edit video in order to make people ‘say’ things they never actually said, then what value are the corporation’s guidelines, why should the BBC be trusted, and where will this all end?” He’s right; you might as well get your news from “The Daily Show.” As many do.

Now, you might be asking, “Did Trump have anything to say about this story?” Why, yes, he did…

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.