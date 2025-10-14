Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers Judicial activism, the narratives around Antifa, the passing of actress Dianne Keaton and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.

Matthew 6:33 KJV

U.S. COURTS

Various judges continue to play President by issuing creative rulings about where the President may or may not send the National Guard or how he can protect federal agents under attack. Here are the latest examples...Exhibit A and Exhibit B.

We’re not sure which is dumber: the ruling that federal agents who are under threat of doxxing have to wear prominent IDs on their uniforms, or the order that a fence that was keeping leftist rioters away from an ICE facility must be removed. We wonder if that judge would order security removed from the courthouse so that any violent nuts with a grudge against judges could exercise their freedom of expression freely.

Meanwhile, after a federal judge blocked Trump from sending the National Guard to Chicago, Illinois state police in riot gear had to deal with the violent leftist mob, and four people were arrested. Wait, so you mean that Illinois state police ARE capable of arresting violent rioters if someone in charge will actually let them? So Trump wouldn’t NEED to send the National Guard if state and city leaders would do their jobs? Why didn’t anyone think of this before?!

For people who like to accuse others of insurrection, today’s Democrat leaders seem to have a hard time spotting a real insurrection when they see one…or when they’re fomenting one. No wonder Trump had hinted that he might invoke the Insurrection Act if these politicians who are leading a rebellion against federal law don’t straighten up and fly right.

In a MUST-READ, Instapundit founder and law professor Glenn Reynolds explains what the Insurrection Act is, and most importantly, how it can be invoked entirely at the President’s discretion with no room for judicial review. In short, if liberal judges don’t stop meddling in national security issues that are the purview of the executive branch, they could find themselves shut out of the decision-making entirely.

U.S. NEWS

The latest Democrat/media narrative is that Antifa doesn’t exist; it’s just an “idea,” as Joe Biden claimed, or a paranoid rightwing fantasy, or a vaporous dream drifting in the wind (albeit the kind that hurls rock and Molotov cocktails.) This in spite of the fact that this nonexistent organization is now sending out marching orders online to its shock troops on how to attack ICE facilities.

At that same link, Mike Miller of Redstate.com quotes Minnesota’s far-left Attorney General and Antifa-denier Keith Ellison claiming that the first time he heard the word was when Trump used it. Miller notes that he must’ve forgotten the tweet he posted to Twitter in 2018 of himself holding the book, “ANTIFA: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.” It proves you can’t spell “Twitter” without “twit.”

Video of the Day! Someone put together a brilliant compilation of media figures all parroting the “Antifa doesn’t exist” narrative. It even includes Jimmy Kimmel, who most recently told us that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA and that he’s much more popular than President Trump, so you can take what he says to the bank.

In response to new strict controls China has placed on exports of rare earth minerals, President Trump on Friday threatened to cancel his upcoming meeting with President Xi and announced new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, beginning November 1. It sent the Dow plunging by 900 points. But we’re not going to panic because we’ve learned that Trump often uses the threat of huge tariffs to get other leaders’ attention. That’s not to say he won’t do it; the knowledge that he absolutely will if necessary is what makes it a good attention-getter. We’ll wait and see whether this makes Xi see the light, but as of this writing, the Dow is already back up nearly 400 points.

Worse than we know: New York Attorney General Letitia James insists that the mortgage fraud charges against her are baseless partisan lawfare (Nah, that NEVER happens!) But Matt Margolis at PJ Media quotes a researcher who says her history of alleged mortgage fraud stretches back decades and is worse than most people know, and these might merely be the first indictments with more to come.

If you don’t want to take a conservative commentator’s word for it, here’s an X post by a nonpartisan former mortgage banker for Quicken Loans who knows mortgage fraud when he sees it. Note also the reply from the Nate The Lawyer account, listing the evidence that convinced him.

President Trump is reportedly making an extraordinary effort to get back to Washington by next week so that he can posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

INTERNATIONAL

In an ironic twist, pro-Hamas social media influencer Saleh Al-Jafarawi, aka “Mr. FAFO” (“BLEEP Around and Find Out”) survived the entire war only to be killed on the first day of peace when he got caught in gunfire between rival Gazan gangs.

Al-Jafarawi became a real-life “Where’s Waldo” because his face kept popping up in Hamas propaganda posts as everything from a doctor to a journalist to an air raid victim to a dead body. He was also accused of stealing $4 million in donations meant for a Gazan hospital. It’s no wonder some people think he may have pulled off a final act of fakery by faking his own death to escape arrest.

TRIBUTES

RIP Diane Keaton and John Lodge

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

We were stunned and saddened to hear that the charming, quirky, Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has died at 79. There was no inkling of her being ill, and her family did not reveal the cause of her death.

She was an incredibly versatile actress who could be brilliant in anything from wacky slapstick comedies (”Sleeper,” “Love & Death” -- my favorite of Woody Allen’s “early, funny movies”), heavy dramas (”Reds,” “The Godfather 1 & 2,” “Looking for Mr. Goodbar,” “Marvin’s Room”), romantic comedies (”Annie Hall,” “Baby Boom”) or more realistic family comedies (”Father of the Bride,” “Something’s Gotta Give.”) Lately, she had blazed a path as a funny, sexy senior leading lady in movies like “Book Club,” a character previously unheard of in Hollywood, where actresses tend to become invisible or start playing bit parts as grannies at 40.

As the co-author of “Hollywood Hi-Fi,” the book of celebrity records, I’m especially impressed by her lesser-known talents as a singer. Early in her acting career, she sang in nightclubs, and her first big role in New York was in the musical “Hair.” You might have forgotten that in her Oscar-winning role as “Annie Hall,” she played a singer whose record producer was played by Paul Simon, and she sings “Seems Like Old Times.” (Trivia note: Her real name was Diane Hall. She had to change it because there was already another Diane Hall in Actors Equity, so she took her mom’s maiden name. Michael Keaton also changed his name because his real name is Michael Douglas.)

But I decided instead to share this great surprise dropped into one of my favorite Allen movies, “Radio Days.” When a big band plays in a swanky NYC nightclub on New Year’s Eve, in a surprise cameo, their singer is Diane Keaton, doing a lovely rendition of “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To.”

I’m also sad to have to report that John Lodge, bassist/singer/songwriter for the Moody Blues, has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at 82. In a statement released Friday, his family said that he “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.”

Lodge joined the band with Justin Hayward in 1967 for its second, most famous incarnation, launching a historic string of seven iconic albums, from “Days of Future Passed” through “Seventh Sojourn.” He also worked with Hayward as a duo and they released the album “Blue Jays” in 1975. Lodge sang Moody Blues classics such as “Ride My Seesaw” and my favorite, “I’m Just A Singer in a Rock and Roll Band.” Here’s a link to a list of songs he sang lead on, with videos. RIP…

