The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The critics want to pretend Trump is handing Iran a gift because they still think diplomacy means trusting paper. Trump does not trust paper. He trusts leverage. The deal works only if Iran understands consequences are immediate, painful, and disproportionate. That is why Israel’s response to Hezbollah matters too: no attack goes unanswered.

Meanwhile, bear witness to the broader cultural fight — MLB bullying Christians, socialists fantasizing about stealing Musk’s wealth, Newsom stepping into his own corruption spotlight, and Trump planning the largest fireworks show in history.

The theme is simple: consequences are back, and so is confidence.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Peg Lukasiewicz's avatar
Peg Lukasiewicz
2h

RE Elon Musk Trillionaire: Quote from T Sowell " Envy was considered a cardinal sin until it was renamed as social justice" Bingo!

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture