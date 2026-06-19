Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

7 Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.

8 For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

Jeremiah 17:7-8

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Vice President Vance postponed his planned trip to Switzerland Friday for the next round of talks. No reason was given, but Vance said the logistics in talking with Iran’s leaders are not simple or predictable.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) provides a 60-day ceasefire to create a peace deal. Vance said the MOU is already showing results, such as Iran pausing its attacks on ships and a surge in oil traffic that’s caused average gas prices in the US to drop below $4 a gallon for the first time in months. Iran also agreed to let UN monitors visit its nuclear facility.

Vance also defended the deal from critics who think it gives too much to Iran with little in return. He compared the deal to a dial: it allows Iran to have capital and freedom to rebuild. But he said the US will be watching like hawks, and if Iran starts to violate the deal, the US will turn the money dial down and the violence dial up.

President Trump might want Israel to hold its fire until a peace agreement is signed, but Israel has made it clear that no attack will go unanswered. The Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon launched an attack that killed four Israeli soldiers, and the IDF said that it struck more than 80 Hezbollah targets and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists in response. PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed, “My directive is clear: Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks.”

A Quantus poll of likely voters found that a majority approve of Trump’s peace deal with Iran, even though it hasn’t been finalized yet. Forty-three percent “strongly approve” and 13% “somewhat approve.”

Fun Reading: Kurt Schlichter on how all the far-left Democrats despise Elon Musk for becoming the world’s first trillionaire (on paper) and are dreaming and scheming of ways to tax away the wealth he earned and spend it better themselves. That’s today’s covetous “Democratic socialists” in a nutshell, which is where they belong.

Listening to some of these economic ignoramuses on friendly media, describing all the wonderful things they could do if they could just steal a healthy chunk of Elon’s wealth away (like providing free college to every American – which would actually cost a lot more than they claim; they just got the math wrong, of course) is annoying but useful. They’re exposing to Americans the fact that they have no idea how the economy works.

News flash: Elon doesn’t have a giant piggy bank with over a trillion dollars in change in it. He has capital invested in a number of successful businesses he’s created, businesses that create products and services that people need and thousands of jobs and that pay salaries that are taxed (God knows!) If he had to give a big chunk of his wealth to these greedy socialist layabouts to pay for their “free stuff” pipe dreams, he’d have to liquidate his businesses, which means scaling back, firing people, and reducing the payroll that fuels payroll taxes. It would not only be an economic disaster, it would actually REDUCE government revenues.

This is why socialists go into government: It’s the only place where people like them, who have no marketable skills or any knowledge of basic economics, somehow become millionaires.

Major League Baseball and the San Francisco Giants are rightly being lambasted for threatening three Christian Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses about the real meaning of the rainbow on their caps when they were forced to wear rainbow-colored caps for “Pride Night.” The Giants issued a warning reading, “The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations.” They also claimed this is a general rule and has nothing to do with the content of the messages. Sure, it doesn’t...

The San Francisco Chronicle then waded in, blasting the players for “defacing” their caps with a Bible verse and trying to impose their personal beliefs at the baseball stadium. (That’s right: writing a Bible verse is “defacement” to them.)

Okay, let’s back that Volvo EV up! The Christian players were imposing THEIR personal agenda at the baseball stadium? By quietly protesting being forced to promote the LGBTQ agenda at the baseball stadium? And aren’t these the same leftist sports writers who championed athletes who took a knee during the National Anthem because they had a First Amendment right to promote their agenda on the job? That was back when they were literally painting “Black Lives Matter” onto the field.

It seems that their defense of free speech is highly selective. We argued that the anti-American protesters had no right to push their political agenda on the job, but all they had to do was stand there silently or wait in the locker room. They weren’t being ordered to wear political messages on their bodies that violated their sacred religious beliefs.

The MLB’s intolerant “tolerance” earned a sharp warning from Sen. Josh Hawley that they enjoy a “sweeping, judicially manufactured exemption from the federal antitrust laws” that’s been attracting bipartisan skepticism. And it doesn’t shield the MLB from “its legal obligation not to discriminate against its employees on the basis of religion.”

Twitchy.com has a roundup of less lawyerly but even more entertaining criticism of the Giants and the Chronicle.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a huge strategic blunder by announcing that the DOJ was investigating him and his wife, and blaming President Trump for attacking his political enemies. First of all, it was immediately reported that the investigation began under Biden, and was sparked by a whistleblower’s complaint to the US Attorney in Sacramento.

Worse, since the DOJ hadn’t even revealed what, if anything, they were investigating, it created a vacuum which Internet users filled with suggestions of the many shady things Newsom and his wife were involved in that might have triggered the probe. We listed a few of them yesterday, but here’s another one, courtesy of Redstate investigative reporter Jennifer Van Laar, who has long been tracking Newsom corruption stories.

Newsom is a perfect example of the old saying that it’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you’re a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.

President Trump announced that for America’s 250th birthday on July 4th, Washington, DC, will host the largest fireworks show in history. This may not seem like news because, of course, Trump is planning the largest fireworks show in history. We hope it culminates with thousands of liberals’ heads exploding over the public display of patriotism.

Second Amendment News: We can’t figure out why the Supreme Court would turn away an appeal of a New York law holding gun makers responsible for illegal things that people do with guns. The SCOTUS didn’t explain, but at some point, they’re going to have to deal with it. It’s clearly a sneaky attempt for the state to put gun makers out of business with lawsuits by getting around a federal law, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, that bans that very thing.

But as with the endless frivolous lawsuits trying to force Christians to perform services for same-sex weddings, the SCOTUS is allowing this mess to drag on and on, causing untold problems and expense for the people targeted by it, rather than to do their job and simply say, “No, this is unconstitutional.”

Our condolences and prayers to the families of the crew members, all eight of whom were killed in the crash of a B52 Stratofortress bomber Monday, shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California during a test mission. It’s been confirmed that the crew included military members, civilian government employees, contractors and two Boeing employees. Fox News has more on the tragic story here.

Democrats in Maine may be impervious to reality when it comes to their wackadoodle Senate candidate Graham Platner, but here’s a hint that the DNC knows he’s toxic and wants to keep a blanket over him as long as possible, rather than put their country first and disqualify him from the race for a replacement candidate who isn’t a communist, Nazi, racist, American troops-hating, alleged woman-abusing perv.

And speaking of Platner, here’s the latest disgusting revelation about the left’s new hero. And bear in mind, the GOP hasn’t even released its oppo research on him yet!

MUST-READ for every Republican who works in politics: Cliff Maloney, CEO of Citizens Alliance, advises Republicans on what they need to do to counteract the Democrats’ massive vote-gathering machine and beat them.

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