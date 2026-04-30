Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 7 minutes.

YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY

It’s been said (by us) that if it weren’t for double standards, today’s Democrats would have no standards at all. We’re seeing some nearly whiplash-inducing examples of that over the past week with all the gerrymandering news.

Last week, the Democrats were crowing about barely winning an election to gerrymander purple Virginia into a 10-1 Democrat state. Then they were furious when a judge immediately declared it unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court limited the use of race to gerrymander district lines, which could cost Democrats up to 19 House seats, and they went ballistic over that.

Then Florida’s House voted 83-28 for Gov. DeSantis’ new redistricting map, which could add up to four seats for House Republicans. The Democrats also went insane over that, with one tweeting, “So this is how liberty dies.”

Former President Obama has emerged as a sort-of one-man illustration of the Dems’ swinging door attitude on gerrymandering.

So if you’re keeping track, they loved gerrymandering last week when it benefited them, but this week, when it benefits Republicans, they think it’s the death of America. It makes sense only if you realize that their attitude about gerrymandering is like Mel Brooks’ definition of tragedy and comedy: “Tragedy is if I get a splinter in my finger. Comedy is if you fall down a manhole and die.”

RELATED: As we mentioned before, Democrats who claim Texas started the gerrymandering conveniently overlook all the blue states where they’ve been overrepresented for years, like in New England, where about 40% of voters are Republicans but there’s not a single GOP House seat in the entire Northeastern region. This X post makes a good point about the push to gerrymander for the GOP in Tennessee: Tennessee is more Republican than Massachusetts is Democrat; so if it’s okay for Massachusetts to be 9-0 Democrat, why shouldn’t Tennessee be 9-0 Republican?

Derek Hunter at Townhall.com also examines the Democrats’ history of preferring tricks like gerrymandering to merit when it comes to winning seats, noting that they eliminated two out of three GOP seats in Maryland by drawing a map that “looks like someone sneezed on a wet Rorschach test.”

FYI: Personally, we think districts should be drawn as compactly as possible without regard for political affiliations, but we didn’t open this Pandora’s box.

ALSO RELATED: Great X post from Rep. Josh Williams, a black Republican who represents a majority white district in Ohio. He cheers the SCOTUS decision against race-based gerrymandering, saying, “The idea that black Americans need special districts carved out just for them is complete nonsense. It’s a violation of the law and blatantly unconstitutional.”

Wednesday, in a 9-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court gave a victory to the pro-life movement and to First Choice Women’s Resource Centers, a group of five pro-life Christian pregnancy centers. New Jersey Democrat attorney general Matt Platkin had demanded a list of their donors as part of an investigation into whether they “misled” or defrauded donors or the public (this is a standard tactic by the left against pro-life prenatal centers: accuse them of “misleading” patients by not giving them a sales pitch for abortion. News flash: If you’re in a pro-life pregnancy center, chances are you’re not shopping for an abortion.)

The SCOTUS found that Platkin violated the centers’ First Amendment rights and cleared the way for them to sue the state. While the ruling was narrow, it can be applied to a wide range of nonprofits. Its author, Justice Gorsuch, wrote that freedom of assembly is a fundamental right, and “an official demand for private donor information is enough to discourage reasonable individuals from associating with a group. It is enough to discourage groups from expressing dissident views.”

He also delivered this stinging rebuke to Platkin: “Over and again, we have held those demands burden the exercise of First Amendment rights. Disputing none of these precedents but seeking ways around them, the Attorney General has offered a variety of arguments. Some are old, some are new, but none succeeds.”

Disorder in the court: these rulings and statements are confounding: The outrageous $86 million judgment against President Trump for “defaming” accuser E. Jean Carroll was upheld by the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in New York, with Trump’s call for relitigating that case denied.

They said Trump had raised his arguments TOO LATE. Not kidding. “The fact of the matter is that no other defendant would be permitted to move to substitute the United States in his place, fifteen months after trial and the entry of judgment against him,” Judge Denny Chin wrote. “The Court appropriately declined to convene en banc to revisit this issue.”

Tell us again, Judge Chin, WHO are we talking about? Isn’t this the President of the United States, a very, very busy man, the leader of the free world? And HOW many time-wasting lawsuits and appeals are his legal team dealing with at any given time? This is an extraordinary set of circumstances, Your Honor.

We would add that if any case needed relitigating, it’s this one, to make the argument that Trump had simply been maintaining his own innocence.

The decision shouldn’t surprise anyone, because this is the same appeals court that also upheld the earlier judgment against him of $5 million, made by a jury who found him civilly liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

Of course, Trump will appeal to the Supreme Court.

And at the Supreme Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor may have outdone herself with comments during arguments on Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may have discriminated against Haitian migrants by ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians in the United States because President Donald Trump once called Haiti a “sh*thole country.”

She said this to Solicitor General John Sauer, who was arguing on the Trump administration’s behalf: “Now we have a President saying, at one point, that Haiti is a ‘filthy, dirty, and disgusting s-hole country,’ and that he complained that the United States takes people from such countries instead of people from Norway, Sweden, or Denmark, where he declared illegal immigrants, which he associated with TPS, as ‘poisoning the blood of America,’” Sotomayor said. “I don’t see how that one statement is not a prime example of the Arlington example at work and showing that a discriminatory purpose may have played a part in this decision.”

Not to be outdone, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson followed up Sotomayor’s comments by citing remarks Trump has made about illegal aliens who go on to commit murder or a number of murders, observing that such illegals have “bad genes.”

This is what he said, on a radio show in 2024: “How about allowing people to come to an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers, many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States. You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we’ve got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.”

She suggested that this kind of talk implied a “discriminatory purpose” to ending TPS. Um, the President was talking about MURDERERS.

Meanwhile, Arizona U.S. District Court Judge Susan Brnovich ruled on Tuesday that the state’s voter registration list is not subject to requests by the U.S. Attorney General. (!!!)

Not only that, but Judge Brnovich, a Trump appointee, dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it can never be re-filed, because an amended case, she said, would be “legally futile.”

Arizona argued “voter privacy.” The Trump administration argued they wanted the data --- birth dates, addresses, driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers --- to ensure states are complying with federal election laws and to check the citizenship status of individuals on the voter rolls.

This comes on the heels of a report from the North Carolina State Board of Elections that 34,000 dead people have been identified on the voter rolls after comparison with federal records. That’s not saying they voted…but it’s not saying they didn’t, either, at least some of them.

Of course, that’s nothing compared to Oregon, where as part of a settlement of a lawsuit by Judicial Watch, election officials admitted that there are 800,000 (!) ineligible voters on the registration list that are now slated for review and removal. Judicial Watch argued that 29 of Oregon’s 36 counties were failing to comply with federal law requiring them to clean old, inactive registrations off the rolls, and 35 counties had voter registration rates in excess of 100% of the population. And that’s not due to admirable civic-mindedness.

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