The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
5h

read this article, "Chip Roy and other Republicans push bill to block and deport Sharia law-adherent aliens: 'Existential threat'", https://www.foxnews.com/person/n/alex-nitzberg, and it's absolutely essential that this law gets passed, but whether or not it does common sense alone dictates that these adherent's not be allowed into the US and if already here, sent back home. We have enough home grown radicals and insurrectionists without importing more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture