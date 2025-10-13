Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

As you know from last week, Biden’s FBI, doing the bidding of “Special Counsel” Jack Smith by authority of the (laughable) subpoena granted by his DC grand jury, monitored the calling history of a number of GOP legislators. Under the wide-ranging investigation code-named “Arctic Frost,” Smith was spying on the origin and recipient of every call, the duration of the calls, and the geographical location of the callers.

Since the news broke, liberal news outlets have either ignored it or tried to brush it off as standard procedure for “special counsel” investigations. But Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and others who’d been spied on have been making the rounds of talk shows to help viewers understand the huge significance of this. One of those shows was “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo; her guest was Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty. Sen. Hagerty said this wasn’t the first time he’d been spied on.

When he was Trump’s finance chair during Trump’s first campaign, he explained, he had the occasion to go to Trump Tower after Trump’s victory, and “we were surveilled there” by the Obama FBI. (Recall that story and Trump’s tweet about being spied on at Trump Tower, which many dismissed at the time.)

Later, it was the Biden FBI doing the spying, he said, and “the one thing we have in common is that we were Republicans. And I guess my crime is that I’ve been an ally of President Trump for years and served in his administration.”

He assumes they were thinking they “could just take down the Republican Party.”

He “can’t imagine what they were looking for” and, on Friday, sent a letter to Verizon, his own carrier, asking why they had gone along with this outrage. They told him “they were operating under a subpoena.” Other carriers were likely subpoenaed as well.

Sen. Hagerty wants to know who issued the subpoenas and specifically what they were looking for. Previous reports we’ve cited have said they came from Jack Smith’s DC grand jury, but we have no more detail than that. The time frame screams that it was part of Smith’s WAY-overreaching J6 investigation, as part of his strategy to “get Trump” for insurrection. Whatever it was, Sen. Hagerty said they’ll get to the bottom of it and have several legal options they can take.

RELATED: AS PROMISED, BIG J6 PIPE BOMB UPDATE. Speaking of J6, John Solomon and Steven Richards at Just The News have an update on the FBI lab report, and it just adds more mystery because it doesn’t make sense.

FBI Director Kash Patel has passed to the House Judiciary Committee --- and its heroic J6 investigative subcommittee headed by Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk --- the lab analysis on both bombs and also interviews with a key witness whose testimony challenges the alleged timeline.

As you know from our earlier report, the lab said the bombs indeed contained the “chemical building blocks” of black powder, which means they had destructive potential. Yet they were set with 60-minute kitchen timers, though they were said to have been placed the night before.

“When properly assembled and initiated,” they said, “an IED of this sort can cause property damage, bodily injury or death.” But it never said these bombs HAD been “properly...initiated” or used the word “viable” to describe them --- that’s the usual terminology --- and offered no clear explanation for why neither bomb detonated.

Here’s the full lab report.

As a refresher, the “key witness” is Karlin Younger, the woman who “discovered” the pipe bomb that had been placed near RNC headquarters. (By an amazing coincidence, she worked in the Commerce Department for a federal program for the FBI called FirstNet, created after 9/11 to make sure first responders had priority communication during emergencies.) She told investigators that the kitchen timer was set and had 20 minutes to go when she saw the bomb. This, of course raises the possibility that the bomb itself was placed that morning and not the night before.

As Loudermilk has said, “The single greatest action that facilitated the protesters’ ease of entry into the Capitol on January 6 was the placing of the pipe bombs, and the diversionary effect that had on security resources which would have otherwise been at the Capitol.”

Okay, so you likely knew this. (And if you didn’t, you do now.) But Blaze Media has a follow-up in which they report that a detailed analysis shows “new problems” with the FBI evidence and suggests a “government-created hoax.”

Come now! The GOVERNMENT creating a HOAX? That’s crazy talk!

A video engineer known on social media as Armitas has been working with a DC-based FBI special agent since March, analyzing pipe bomb evidence as part of a forensic investigation, and this month, they submitted a 26-page report to Loudermilk’s subcommittee.

This report offers an interesting explanation for the video evidence they’ve seen: that, yes, the DNC pipe bomb was planted under a park bench on January 5 but was retrieved a few hours later so it wouldn’t be discovered too soon. The next day, it was placed AGAIN, just in time for two police officers to “discover” it at 1:06 PM.

Armitas also alleges that the FBI digitally altered the video, presumably to make it harder to identify the suspect. Now, why would they need to do that?

None of this has ever smelled right, and investigators need a renewed skepticism towards every aspect of what happened that day. Loudermilk has it, and he’s driven to find out what might have contributed to (his words) “a set-up.”

For MUCH more that will make your head spin --- some of it involving FirstNet, that program the “key” witness worked for --- here’s a must-watch: Liz Wheeler’s interview with Solomon from this weekend.