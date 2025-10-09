Last week, former FBI Director James Comey’s arraignment was scheduled for Thursday of this week, but it took place on Wednesday.

In the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Michael Nachmanoff in the Eastern District of Virginia, Comey pleaded ‘not guilty’ to two charges: making false statements and obstruction of a congressional hearing.

FOX News’ Sean Hannity had a good opening segment on this Wednesday night, with guest Trey Gowdy agreeing with what Sen. Lindsay Graham has said: that if Trump had shown no intent to run again for the presidency, he would never have been targeted as he was. Graham said this on Tuesday evening: “[Trump] announced he was gonna run for President in 2022 for the ‘24 election. Within 8 months, 91 [felony] indictments were levied against him, coming from New York, Atlanta, Washington DC, and Florida…

“Here’s what I believe: if he had never announced he was gonna run for President, none of this would’ve happened. They were trying to destroy his comeback. This was all orchestrated by Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Letitia James, to destroy this man so he could not win in 2024.”

Gowdy credited Devin Nunes, Kash Patel and John Ratcliffe for exposing this. “We’ve been doing this FOR A DECADE NOW,” he said to Hannity. (It’s true; we’ve been reporting on it for a decade now!) Unfortunately, the statute of limitations has kicked in for much of what Comey and his FBI/CIA cohorts were doing, but not all of it (thus Comey’s indictment). We would add that if the DOJ pursues charges under “grand conspiracy,” the statute of limitations essentially goes out the window.

Turley pointed out a couple of what he called “crushing ironies”: first, that Comey appears to be basing his defense on “selective prosecution,” when...what was HE doing when he set up Trump advisor Michael Flynn to charge him with lying?? He didn’t just admit that, he boasted about it. “So it’s really remarkable he can make this case with a straight face.”

Second, that the trial is scheduled for January 5. That happens to be the date of the now-infamous White House meeting during which he and others in the intel community briefed then-President Obama, who, according to recently declassified documents, ordered a new Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that would find --- with no evidence --- that Putin was working to help Trump win in 2016.

In light of what Julie Kelly said about “theatrics” from the senators whose phones were surveilled, Gowdy said some of them are really mad and, he said, “talking to private counsel about pursuing private causes of action.”

“I see a hearing in our future,” he said, “with Merrick Garland, Chris Wray [and] Jack Smith in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee explaining what the factual predicate was and ‘what crime were you investigating where you needed the metadata of U.S. Senators, in light of the Speech and Debate Clause?’

Both Gowdy and Turley can’t wait to hear Jack Smith explain what crime he was investigating for which he needed this information.

Turley made a huge point: that lots of people contact Senators and members of Congress, including whistleblowers and witnesses, to give them information. (We’d offer as a prime example Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who heads a committee specifically to handle whistleblower complaints.) “This type of data can reveal those associations --- those contacts, when they were made. It’s VERY intrusive; it’s VERY dangerous.”

Meanwhile, most Democrats “shrug this off,” Turley said. He did add that some of them realize how serious this was and admit that it needs to be investigated. He didn’t say how many; our guess is that they can be counted on one hand. With fingers left over. Maybe it’s just one finger (probably John Fetterman.) But it’s best not to care a flying finger whether Democrats are on board or not.