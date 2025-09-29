Last week, we reported that the FBI had 275 plainclothes personnel (the revised number is 274) at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. FBI Director Kash Patel has since added another dimension to that story.
He clarified that the agents had been “on hand” for the day but had not been sent in until the riot had begun and crowd control was necessary. According to Patel, this is not the proper role for FBI agents. He also noted that then-Director Christopher Wray was not forthcoming during testimony about this on Capitol Hill. That is documented: in a congressional hearing on November 15, 2023, Wray would not disclose if ANY agents or sources were embedded in the crowd. Perhaps you recall his answer that day and felt the earth shake as millions of jaws simultaneously dropped.
As Patel told FOX News Digital, “Agents were sent into a crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police --- something that goes against FBI standards. This was the failure of a corrupt leadership that lied to Congress and to the American people about what really happened.”
So, this was a misuse of personnel, a blatant violation of FBI policy. It occurs to us that if Trump’s authorization of 10,000 National Guard had been carried out, there would’ve been no need whatsoever for additional crowd control. But then, of course, the riot would never have happened, and there were people who really were counting on that “insurrection”…
So, what else did the FBI lie about concerning their activities on January 6 (and so much else)? We’ll have more on this soon; in the meantime, here are a couple of excellent commentaries, from RedState and Townhall.
Read this article, "JD Vance says government likely 'headed into a shutdown' after Trump meets with Dems", https://www.foxnews.com/person/e/elizabeth-elkind, and I think the language and impasse is clear, when republicans refer to Americans they're talking about citizens and legal aliens, when democrats talk about Americans they're talking about illegal aliens. I don't see this changing any time soon, the republicans are right, the democrats wrong on this fundamental issue, so I say bring on the shutdown.
Saw this article, "Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin returns to court — without showing his face", https://www.foxnews.com/person/r/michael-ruiz, which is fulfilling the travesty this spectacle of justice has already become. I don't know where the information for this article came from but it makes the comment about 3,000 witnesses. I understand there were a large number of people who saw the crime committed but how many saw anything that is actually important with respect to this person's guilt or innocence? I would venture to say none since he's confessed. Also, who is paying for this persons defense because I can tell you it's already more then this taxpayer is willing to spend. Our legal system knows nothing about justice, what they practice is theater. I certainly don't understand the judge having to ask the prisoner's counsel if he will show up for the next court hearing, and this "big deal being made over discovery" is nothing but a bad joke on the public. How much evidence does it take to convict a person who has confessed. Such a waste just to turn tragedy into a book deal.