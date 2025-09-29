The Huckabee Post

4d

Read this article, "JD Vance says government likely 'headed into a shutdown' after Trump meets with Dems", https://www.foxnews.com/person/e/elizabeth-elkind, and I think the language and impasse is clear, when republicans refer to Americans they're talking about citizens and legal aliens, when democrats talk about Americans they're talking about illegal aliens. I don't see this changing any time soon, the republicans are right, the democrats wrong on this fundamental issue, so I say bring on the shutdown.

4d

Saw this article, "Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin returns to court — without showing his face", https://www.foxnews.com/person/r/michael-ruiz, which is fulfilling the travesty this spectacle of justice has already become. I don't know where the information for this article came from but it makes the comment about 3,000 witnesses. I understand there were a large number of people who saw the crime committed but how many saw anything that is actually important with respect to this person's guilt or innocence? I would venture to say none since he's confessed. Also, who is paying for this persons defense because I can tell you it's already more then this taxpayer is willing to spend. Our legal system knows nothing about justice, what they practice is theater. I certainly don't understand the judge having to ask the prisoner's counsel if he will show up for the next court hearing, and this "big deal being made over discovery" is nothing but a bad joke on the public. How much evidence does it take to convict a person who has confessed. Such a waste just to turn tragedy into a book deal.

