Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Breaking News: Sunday in Bossier City, Louisiana, a man was shot and killed by police after he shot ten people in three homes. He killed eight children, ranging from a toddler to an 11-year-old. He also seriously injured two adult women and a teenager. Seven of the eight children are believed to be the shooter’s own children and one of the women was their mother. We hope you’ll join us in praying for the victims as we wait for further word on this case. The police are expected to give a press conference later today. Fox News has a page with real time updates.

Over the weekend, Iran’s belligerence kept calling into question whether the Strait of Hormuz was open or not.

Peace talks were set to resume Tuesday in Pakistan between Trump’s team led by Vice President J.D. Vance and the Iranians. But that’s up in the air now due to Iran refusing to participate after the US Navy seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel that was trying to violate the blockade by entering an Iranian port. Trump said, “It did not go well for them.” The Navy fired into the engine room of the ship and disabled it after a six-hour standoff during which the captain was given multiple warnings that the ship was in violation of the blockade.

CENTCOM said, “American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance.” Iran said, “We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military.” Without an extension for more talks, the two-week ceasefire will expire on Wednesday. It seems that after two weeks of thinking it over, Iran’s leaders really want their bridges and power plants blown up.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, finally surfaced Sunday…allegedly. At least, a statement was released that Iran claims is from him, threatening that “Just as Iran’s drones strike like lightning against the US and Zionist criminals, Israel, the brave navy is also prepared to inflict new bitter defeat on enemies.” That would be a neat trick, since President Trump said their entire navy is now underwater. The statement added that “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army is now courageously defending the land, water, and flag that belong to it. Iran’s Army is standing side by side with their comrades from other armed forces, battling the two leading armies of disbelief and Arrogance.”

There are suspicions, to say the least, that Khamenei didn’t actually write that, and that he might even be dead and the talk of him being badly injured is just to convince people he’s still alive. These threats already seem pretty toothless, but they might think they’re better coming from Khamenei than admitting they came from whatever low-level cleric might have been forced to take the job title nobody wants.

Duane Patterson at Hotair.com has a good recap of the weekend’s events, the latest effects of Operation Economic Fury that’s costing Iran about $438 million a day, and Trump’s military moves that signal his patience is wearing thin and he might be about to let Iran choose the form of its destructor.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned “in the strongest terms” the actions of an IDF soldier who was pictured smashing a statue of Jesus on the Cross in Lebanon. Netanyahu said that “like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn” about this, and that military authorities are investigating and will take “appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender:

“While Christians are being slaughtered in Syria and Lebanon by Muslims, the Christian population in Israel thrives unlike elsewhere in the Middle East. Israel is the only country in the region that the Christian population and standard of living is growing. Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all.”

Remember that big kerfuffle the media tried to gin up last week about a feud between President Trump and the Pope? Well, never mind…

On Tuesday, Virginia voters will decide on a redistricting resolution pushed by Democrats that would allow the legislature to take away the power to draw voting maps from the independent redistricting commission until 2031. This is the actual language that will appear on the ballot:

“Question: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?”

By “restoring fairness” they mean stripping nearly half the state’s voters of Congressional representation via gerrymandering that would redistrict the state from 6-4 Democrat-Republican with one toss-up district to 10-1 Democrat-Republican, despite the fact that Kamala Harris got less than 52% of the vote in 2024. Democrats define “fairness” the same way they define “democracy”: “We always win.”

The new map would create districts that snake down into the state for hundreds of miles, using suburban DC federal government employee votes to overwhelm the conservative votes of downstate Virginians. It’s such a naked power grab that even CNN seems stunned by it.

Kurt Schlichter has a must-need column agreeing with us that the Iranians desperately need guns and a Second Amendment if they ever hope to be free, and he also points to Virginia:

“The first thing that CIA fraud Abigail Spanberger did in taking office was work to disenfranchise 50% of Virginians. The second thing she did was work to take away their guns. If you don’t see how those two things are linked, you’re either not looking or you support it.”

We noticed that one of our readers criticized us for saying that Republicans need to stop sleeping through elections and turn out to vote if they don’t want to lose their rights. We were accused of being “condescending.” No, we think the word is “realistic.” With yet another Democratic socialist about to take a House seat in New Jersey, we can’t afford to let this kind of cheating become law without a fight, and in this case, all it takes to fight it is to vote.

Yes, yes, we know all the excuses: “The elections are rigged,” “My vote doesn’t matter,” “There’s no difference between the parties,” etc. etc. Well, as Trump proved in 2024, you can’t rig a landslide. Elections have recently been determined by one vote. And while you might not be happy with the Republicans, there’s a big difference between having to push someone to do the right thing and having to battle someone to keep them from doing the most horrendously wrong things.

While just over 51% of Virginia’s voters are registered Democrats, that means that virtually all of them would have to back this scheme (polls show many don’t) and turn out at nearly 100% if all the Republicans and Independents turned out to say “NO.” Our ancestors in Virginia fought a bloody revolution because they knew that taxation without representation is tyranny. Virginia Democrats are working overtime to tax everything and steal representation from half the state’s voters.

Nobody’s asking Virginians to sacrifice their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to stop it. We’re just asking you to vote.

While the voters are the first hope that Virginia has to block the Democrats’ attempt to steal all those GOP seats, to quote Yoda, “There is another…” A lawsuit is already underway to declare it unconstitutional, but let’s hope that won’t be necessary.

Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine was on Fox News Sunday, trying to defend the gerrymandering. But when pressed on the key question of why 47% of the voters should have only one out of 11 House seats, he had no answer. Instead, he attacked Trump, complaining about how Trump had urged midterm redistricting in North Carolina.

So to sum up: What Trump did was horribly wrong, so the Democrats have to do it, too. The entire argument for this Virginia bill is “Two wrongs make a right.” We don’t know about you, but our moms wouldn’t let us get away with that excuse when we were six years old.

More partisan leaks from SCOTUS, our last bastion of tradition and rules: Washington DC leaks like a sieve and probably has forever, but until now, the leaks have rarely involved the Supreme Court.

Now, however, The New York Times has a new installment that implicates them again. (We won’t be linking to the NYT article, by the way. We prefer real news.)

“The Times spoke to 10 people,” says the report, “liberals and conservatives, who were familiar with the deliberations over the pivotal emergency order and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because confidentiality was a condition of their employment.”

Let’s stop right there. So, ten people who are working under confidentiality agreements chose to leak information --- in the form of “papers” --- to the NY Times? Talk about a culture of corruption. To quote Jennifer Oliver O’Connell at RedState, “God help us.”

As Mollie Hemingway at The Federalist put it, “Another major Supreme Court leak to a left-wing media outlet to support a left-wing narrative. Interesting.”

These papers have to do with what’s known as a “shadow docket,” which the NYT calls “a controversial new way of doing business” at the Supreme Court. They’re using this term to apply to emergency rulings, particularly those that have to do with the President’s emergency powers. The 16 pages of memos, they say, “provide an extraordinarily rare window into the Court, showing how the justices talk to one another outside of public view.”

Never mind that they’re supposed to be able to talk to one another outside of public view. Read more—→

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

26 While they were eating, Jesus took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to his disciples, saying, “Take and eat; this is my body.”

27 Then he took a cup, and when he had given thanks, he gave it to them, saying, “Drink from it, all of you. 28 This is my blood of the[a] covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.

Matthew 26: 26-28

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