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Susan White's avatar
Susan White
30m

If Iran puts these talks off long enough, they will be working with another country on something big and dangerous.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
29m

Someone needs to point out in honesty that Messianic Jews are Persecuted in Israel by Orthodox Jews and given their importance to the coalition Government the courts almost always side with the Orthodox Jews 😡

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