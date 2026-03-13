Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

A new poll by McLaughlin & Associates finds majority support across several metrics for President Trump using military action to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Among likely voters, there’s 51-41% approval. Among Republicans, 86% approve, as do 25% of Democrats. 86% of 2024 Trump voters approve, as do 18% of Kamala Harris voters.

Perhaps most telling, viewers of conservative cable news approve of Trump’s actions by 82%, while viewers of left-leaning cable channels disapprove by 72%. Once again proving that if Tokyo Rose were alive today, she’d have her own show on MS NOW.

Fani Willis may not be the only Trump-pursuing Democrat prosecutor who finds the tables turned on her. New York Attorney General Letitia James ran for office on a vow to “get Trump” for something, and she almost got away with it. But Trump had the resources to fight back, and his return to the White House allowed him to expose how the previous Administration had weaponized the legal system. And the exposure of the Biden-era corruption isn’t over yet.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen turned against Trump to help James and NYC DA Alvin Bragg prosecute him on made-up crimes. But in January, Cohen publicly accused the two prosecutors of pressuring and coercing him to testify against Trump and provide only testimony that would help them get convictions.

As Clash Daily reports at the link, Cohen is a known liar, but this week, Trump’s legal team demanded the release of all written communications between Cohen and James’ office to see if they support his claim. They had previously demanded to see those communications, but James’ office never complied. An appeals court vacated the huge judgement against Trump, but James, like Captain Ahab, refuses to give up and is trying to get it reinstated. However, if evidence is found that she was coercing testimony from a witness, she may wish she’d just let this sleeping dog lie.

Photo credit: Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Iran’s capacity to retaliate against America is shrinking daily, but they still have their favorite method of attack: terrorist assaults on innocent, unarmed civilians. The latest came Thursday in West Bloomfield, Michigan, where a 41-year-old Lebanese-born American citizen who was naturalized during the Obama Administration rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel synagogue, got out with a rifle and exchanged fire with armed security guards, who shot and killed him. Thank God, all the children there were safely evacuated and no staffers were harmed.

However, at around the same time, a naturalized citizen from Sierra Leone yelled “Allahu Akbar” and started shooting inside an ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University in Virginia. He killed the instructor, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, and injured two others before the students bravely swarmed him and stabbed him to death.

He turned out to be a former National Guard member who became radicalized and was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing material support to ISIL. He was released from prison early under Biden, and (big surprise) NOT deported.

Lt. Col. Shah was a military hero with an astonishing list of medals for his bravery and injuries, including two Bronze Stars. Fox News’ Bill Melugin tweeted, “Makes me sick. Survives all of that just to be murdered on US soil by a terrorist who should have never been on the streets.”

It’s our policy never to mention the names of people who try to inspire others by committing murder, but we will tell you the first names of both of these monsters. The one in Virginia was named Mohamed, while the one in Michigan spells his name “Mohamad.” Sensing a pattern?

It’s feared that we’ll be seeing more of these attacks, especially as Congressional Democrats continue to hamper DHS by refusing to fund the agency that includes homeland security, airport security, the Coast Guard and FEMA emergency response, unless ICE is reined in from deporting illegal aliens. You would hope that this would teach, or at least shame, Democrats into giving up protecting the enemies of America, but no such luck.

Here’s a clue on how they’re going to deal with it: The Soros-backed prosecutor in Virginia (Ramin Fatehi) blamed the shooting on Republicans and the “cult of gun absolutism.” Bonchie at Redstate has some must-read comments about all this, and sadly, we agree with his statement that he expects “this lunatic” to prosecute the ROTC students who killed the shooter and stopped his terrorist attack.

These rising attacks on US soil are sparking a debate on how America can ban radical Islam without violating the First Amendment protection of religion. Indeed, that protection is something that Islamic radicals are exploiting as a way to infiltrate America and attack from within.

One suggestion is that we pass a law banning specific death cult practices that are not covered by freedom of religion, such as calling for violence against nonbelievers. We already have such laws; for instance, your religion might allow for polygamy, but you can’t practice it here. There are also laws against animal cruelty which override the rituals of some religions. And it should be easy to ban Sharia law because there should be no other laws than those created Constitutionally. Or we could cut to the chase and severely tighten our immigration laws and kick out dangerous people who shouldn’t be here.

The problem is getting Democrats to go along with any of that. They seem to prefer letting Americans die over doing anything to stop it.

Here is today’s link to the Fox News page for continually-updated news on Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Some recent major developments…

Four of six US service members on a KC-135 refueling aircraft were killed Thursday in western Iraq, after the plane crashed following an in-air incident with another aircraft, which landed safely. The crash appears to be a tragic accident, with the Pentagon saying it was not the result of hostile or friendly fire. But the crew members who died deserve to be honored as heroes, having given their lives while performing vital service to America during this dangerous military action. We salute them and offer our prayers and deepest condolences to their families.

Posting on Truth Social early Friday morning, President Trump said that the US is “totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise. Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time.”

He cryptically added, “Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.”

Trump went on to say, “They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!” Earlier on Thursday, he had said that if the regime refused to surrender, the US could destroy Iran completely by wiping out infrastructure such as power plants that would take decades to rebuild. But he doesn’t want that; he just wants the Iranian people to take back their country and be free.

Conservative opposition lawmakers in Canada are accusing the liberal government of harboring hundreds of people tied to the Iranian regime. In a statement, they said, “The Liberals have known for years that there are hundreds of Iranian regime officials in Canada, 239 of whom have had their visas” canceled, but only one has been deported. Fox News has the full story.

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Revolver News took a look at what they call President Trump’s “YUGE success that nobody’s talking about.”

Immigration court cases were massively backlogged, so Trump began appointing military JAG officers to be immigration judges. The left screeched and predicted “chaos,” but now, the backlog is clearing up – and they’re not happy about why. These military-sourced judges aren’t so soft hearted about letting everyone stay in the US who wants to.

Immigration judges are hired by the DOJ and given wide latitude (and we’ve seen how that works out in other courts.) The typical such judge sides with the immigrant 15 to 50% of the time. But these JAG judges deny relief 97.3% of the time, turning these immigration courts from another way to get around the immigration system into a deportation machine.

Revolver sums up the lesson here as “If you change who sits on the bench, you change the system.” It’s funny how the left is screaming about that in this case, since they’ve had that same philosophy toward every other court for years. That’s how they’ve been so successful at ramming their various crazy agendas down America’s throat when hardly anyone voted for them.

Country Joe McDonald RIP

By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Another icon from the ‘60s counterculture, Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish, died Sunday in Berkeley at 84, from Parkinson’s disease.

While his career in music and leftwing activism stretched over decades, he’s mostly remembered today for his appearance at Woodstock singing the anti-war anthem, “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die Rag” and leading the crowd in the “Fish Cheer,” which had the audience spelling out the F-word. McDonald said the song was different from most anti-war songs because it blamed wars on politicians instead of attacking the soldiers.

McDonald’s parents were such strident commies that they named him after Joe Stalin. He once said he didn’t have a very good relationship with his parents, and while he supported liberal causes, “I grew up in a family of radical socialists, and quite honestly, I really get bored with the theory and speechifying of various movements and philosophies from the left. It doesn’t mean I don’t support them. But as an entertainer, I know that you can lose your audience.”

It’s interesting that a ‘60s anti-war, hippie icon named after Joseph Stalin was actually less strident about forcing leftist politics on his audience than Jimmy Kimmel or Bruce Springsteen. RIP.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. - Romans 15:3

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