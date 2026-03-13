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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
2hEdited

Strange isn't it : Jews can't stone people to death in the parking lots of their synagogues, Catholics haven't burned anybody at the stake in their parking lots outside their churches and when was the last time you saw anybody hung whipped or stuck in the stocks outside of a Protestant church and yet these Muslims think that their religious law trumps ( sorry about that pun) the laws of any country they're in.

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Judy's avatar
Judy
2h

I DON'T BELIEVE THE FOUNDING FATHERS WROTE THE FIRST AMENDMENT WITH ANY OTHER RELIGION IN MIND EXCEPT CHRISTIAN. WHICH IS ON OF THE REASONS WHY THEY FLED TO THIS COUNTRY. SO FOR MY PART, I DON'T CARE IF WE BAN THEM ALL, ESPECIALLY IF THEY DO NOT ADHERE TO WHAT THIS COUNTRY WAS FOUNDED ON.

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