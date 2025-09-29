Over the weekend, the nation was shocked by two mass shootings. In Grand Blanc, Michigan, a man crashed a truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during worship services and opened fire on churchgoers. He also set the building on fire, possibly with improvised IEDs, and it became engulfed in flames. Police responded quickly and killed the shooter. They also found a bomb in his truck. As of this writing, early Monday morning, there are 10 wounded and five dead: two from gunshots and three who were found in the collapsed, burned church.

Also, on Saturday night in Southport, North Carolina, someone opened fire from a boat onto waterfront diners at the American Fish Company restaurant, killing three people and wounding at least five others. The shooter took off in his boat, but a suspect was later arrested.

At this time, there appears to be no political or terrorism motivation to the shootings, although police believe both locations were deliberately targeted. It’s been reported that both shooters were US military combat veterans who suffered from PTSD or other issues. But we won’t go into more details because these are both fast-breaking stories, and it’s impossible to ensure that any early reports are accurate. Please watch for updated news as more information becomes known. And please join us in praying for the victims and their families.

Noteworthy: While we won’t share any unreliable details about these horrific shootings, we would like to pass along the comments of former FBI special agent Maureen O’Connell. She told Fox News that we have to do two things to fight these attacks:

1. Harden soft targets; i.e., impose better security for schools, churches and synagogues.

2. She endorsed a policy that we have followed for years: The media must stop using the shooters’ names. Say the names of the victims, but not the perpetrators. She said that time and again, we see copycat killings because some unstable person saw other shooters become famous, and we must stop doing that and just call them “coward.” That’s what someone is who shoots children or unarmed people who are on their knees praying.