Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:

14 In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:

Colossians 1:13-14 KJV

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YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY

Among the latest Iran war developments: President Trump reportedly told aides to prepare for a longer blockade of Iran, as he’s willing to keep up the pressure on their economy to force Tehran to give up its nuclear ambitions. But he also signaled that his patience is wearing thin, posting on Truth Social, “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!”

The oil market took another major jolt when the United Arab Emirates announced that they are quitting OPEC, the cartel of oil-producing states. The UAE is the third-largest oil producer in OPEC, and they’ve been complaining for years that OPEC’s restrictions on production to keep prices high are preventing them from selling as much oil as they want. The UAE’s withdrawal could signal the beginning of an oil glut and lower prices.

The UAE likely sees this as a good time to bail since OPEC is at a weak point thanks to the US ramping up oil production under Trump and outproducing Russia and Saudi Arabia combined, plus Trump bringing Venezuelan oil under US influence. Why, it’s almost as if he had a master plan to choke off both oil and oil revenues to our enemies while forcing oil prices down on the open market Nah, that’s impossible: he’s “chaotic” and “has no plan.”

This article at Hotair.com has a lot more background. It reports that the UAE is also considering withdrawing from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, possibly after noticing that when they were attacked by Iran, their Arab neighbors didn’t help, but the US, UK, Israel, France, Italy, South Korea and Australia did.

Photo credit: AP News

Fox News has a page dedicated to real-time news updates on the historic White House visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The visit is part of the 250th anniversary of America’s “independence from the British crown,” which is certainly a diplomatic way of saying “revolutionary war against King George.” On Tuesday, Charles held a bilateral meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office and addressed Congress. It was only the second time a British monarch has addressed Congress, the first time being his mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

In his speech, King Charles continued the theme that both he and Trump have followed of reminding Americans of the historic bonds between the US and UK and preserving our shared culture (we would suggest that it’s Britain’s leaders who need a reminder of the importance of preserving British culture.) Breitbart has more on the speech. They also tried to patch over some of the recent rifts between the nations, with Charles stressing the importance of NATO and Trump saying that Charles agrees with him on stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Charles also condemned the latest assassination attempt against Trump, saying, “Let me say with unshakable resolve, such acts of violence will never succeed.”

There were also moments of humor, such as Charles joking that “we have everything in common...except, of course, language.” Trump joked that Charles accomplished something in Congress he never could: He actually got Democrats to stand up. And Trump trolled the Democrats by tweeting a photo of him with Charles and titling it, “TWO KINGS.”

To use a “Godfather” metaphor, it seems that the Trump Administration is following the attempt on his life by settling old business. You can read elsewhere in the newsletter about the latest James Comey indictment, and we told you about the SPLC charges and the arrest of former Fauci aide Dr. David Morens for allegedly destroying federal records to hide the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

Now, the National Institutes of Health have cut off grants to virologist Dr. Ralph Baric and the University of North Carolina has placed him on leave over claims that his pursuit of gain-of-function research (making viruses more contagious to “study” them) helped start the pandemic. A senior HHS official told Real Clear Investigations that “Baric designed the gun. But the Chinese built it, and then they pulled the trigger.” Here’s that full report from RCI. It’s a very deep dive, but worth the time. It illustrates how the deadliest epidemic of our time might not be COVID but the hubris of grant-funded researchers whom one critic says think of themselves as “self-anointed priests.”

The FCC has ordered early broadcast license renewal reviews for eight Disney-owned TV stations, many in top markets such as New York, L.A. and Houston. We predict that Jimmy Kimmel will use this as an excuse to boost ratings by claiming Trump is infringing on his First Amendment rights – and that’s how the Democrats and the media will frame it -- but the FCC action is part of a year-long investigation into unlawful discrimination. The threat to Disney’s broadcast licenses doesn’t even mention Kimmel but is focused on alleged continued racially-biased DEI hiring practices.

Christian Toto has a good article on why First Lady Melania Trump is right about Kimmel being a hateful, corrosive coward (Toto adds that he’s also “a sad excuse for a late-night comedian, and he truly is making America worse with his commentary.”) But he doesn’t think that pressure from the FCC is the right solution for two reasons:

1. Like responding to Internet comments trolls, it just gives Kimmel the attention his show normally can’t draw, bringing him the ratings bump he was hoping for when he said it, and lets him play free speech martyr again.

2. The First Amendment does protect him from government censorship. The response that’s more likely to succeed is to turn off ABC until they’re forced to grow a sense of shame and cancel this show for being a money-losing, ratings-deprived firehose of hate and conspiracy hoaxes.

REMINDER: ABC took just five hours to fire Roseanne from her #1-rated prime time show just for sending one tweet that allegedly was a racial insult to Obama official Valerie Jarrett -- even though Roseanne apologized and said she was taking Ambien when she wrote it and didn’t even know Jarrett’s race. The only show that defended her free speech rights and welcomed her back to TV was “Huckabee” on TBN.

And our thanks to the Behind The Lines YouTube channel for reminding us that when ABC fired Roseanne for telling one joke, and not even on her show but on Twitter, this is what “free speech champion” Jimmy Kimmel had to say:

“ABC, to their credit, didn’t waste any time, they canceled her show today. I’m not a fan of censorship, but this wasn’t about free speech. It was about consequences for saying something vile. You can say what you want, but networks don’t have to pay you to say it. You can’t just blame Ambien for that. Actions have consequences, and ABC made the right call.”

Yesterday, we reported that the FBI had launched raids on 22 locations in Minnesota suspected of government benefits fraud, including the one that launched 1,000 Internet memes, the “Quality Learing Center.” The New York Post reports that the raids were conducted along with state and local police, and they used a battering ram to get into one “day care center” (we assume there were no children inside.) In February, President Trump announced a “war on fraud,” and the Administration estimates that fraud in Minnesota alone could total $19 billion.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been accused by state employees of silencing whistleblowers who tried to expose the fraud, and then he accused those who pointed out Somali fraud of “white supremacy.” But on Tuesday, he took to X to claim support for the raids, writing, “If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today. We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it.”

That was a bit too much for FBI Director Kash Patel to swallow. He snapped back, “Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today. But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship.” Other conservatives also piled on, with one calling Walz “an arsonist masquerading as a firefighter.”

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