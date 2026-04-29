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Steve wacholtz's avatar
Steve wacholtz
4h

“ an arsonist masquerading as a firefighter” probably describes half of Congress and much of the Senate.

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Melody Perkins's avatar
Melody Perkins
4h

Thank you for such an entertaining and informative take of the news today!

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