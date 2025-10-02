Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.

Romans 10:17 KJV

U.S. NEWS

Tuesday night, Turning Point USA held its first event in Utah since Charlie Kirk was assassinated there. Sadly, security still had to be tight. Someone spotted a man leaving a suspicious device under a tree on the campus. While it was determined to be “non-explosive,” the bomb squad detonated it anyway.

RELATED: Facing backlash from the public and conservative leaders like Elon Musk and Donald Trump, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has removed from its website its “Glossary of Extremism and Hate” that tarred Charlie Kirk and his group Turning Point USA. A spokesperson said the ADL does not consider TPUSA an “extremist group.”

However, their website still contains “background” on TPUSA that admits that Kirk condemned extremist groups and anti-Semitism and defended Israel, yet it still contains one-sided and negative accusations about TPUSA that many would take issue with, as you can see here:

For a group named after fighting defamation, they seem to be having a struggle with that issue themselves.

Grokipedia: Speaking of websites that are supposed to be neutral sources of information but aren’t, Elon Musk announced that he is building an “open-source knowledge repository” called Grokipedia to compete with Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia that’s been accused of blatant leftwing bias. Musk says it will be available to the public with no limits on use.

This response to Musk’s announcement does a good job of explaining the problems with Wikipedia and why Musk’s new service could become a strong alternative.

RELATED: If you need another reason to cancel your Netflix subscription, you could join Elon Musk, who did it because of a Netflix creator’s pro-trans propaganda for children mixed with his disgusting comments online about Charlie Kirk’s murder.

In Case You Missed It: Monday night on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show, DOGE staffer Edward Coristine (aka “Big B*lls”) finally told his side of the story that sparked President Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, DC. Coristine was badly beaten by a teenage gang and suffered a broken nose and a concussion when he stepped up to protect a female friend from a threatening gang.

Snarky liberal media figures who would have wet themselves and run away (their nickname: “No B*lls”) mocked Coristine, suggesting that he was beaten up by two teenagers, one a girl. In fact, those two were just the ones who were caught by police; multiple other suspects fled and are still at large.

We always say that in politics, a “faux pas” or “misstatement” is when someone slips up and accidentally tells the truth. It just happened to American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten. When questioned about the union’s overreach into leftist politics, including endorsing socialist Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City, Weingarten replied, “You have the right to pull back on your [union] contributions if you don’t like the direction of the union.”

Yes, she actually told teachers that if they don’t want their union dues supporting radical leftists, just stop paying the dues.

That linked article also talks about a new organization called the Teacher Freedom Alliance that helps conservative and nonpartisan teachers to obtain replacement health insurance if they opt out of the unions. You learn something new every day…as long as you’re not being taught by someone like Randi Weingarten.

We already reported on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s blunt address to a gathering of military officers (no more fat generals and admirals, and all that woke BLEEP is done!) But afterward, President Trump spoke to them as well. Here are his comments, both quotes and a video.

Trump was a bit nicer, telling them, “Together we are reawakening the warrior spirit,” and “Together over the next few years, we are going to make our military stronger, tougher, faster, fiercer, and more powerful than it has ever been before.” He assured them “In this effort, we’re a team, and so my message to you is very simple: I am with you, I support you, and as president, I have your backs 100 percent. You’ll never see me even waver a little bit. That’s the way it is. And that includes our great police officers and firemen and all of these people that are doing so well.” Although he also said that he would fire generals “on the spot” if he disliked them.

Liberals are melting down as expected over the new no-nonsense, merit-based turn of the military under Trump, and the reversal of their usage of it as a social justice/DEI experimental lab. A number of articles have appeared, mocking Hegseth and Trump’s speeches, but retired officers are shouting, “At last” and dressing down the critics like an angry drill sergeant. For instance, here’s a retired Army Colonel’s smackdown of snarky Never-Trumper Bill Kristol (he was nicer than Kurt Schlichter)…

One of the dumber takes, and that’s saying a mouthful, came from a “senior fellow” at the American Immigration Council, who claimed that Hegseth was quoting George Orwell’s “War is peace” from the fascist leaders in “1984.” Hegseth actually said that if you want peace, you must prepare for war, a military truism as old as the Roman Empire.

But critics are meaningless; how is the new Trump/Hegseth uncompromising toughness style going over with its target audience? Pretty darn well, if recruiting statistics are any indication…

Good News That Shouldn’t Even Be News: The Education Department announced that it has awarded $153 million in grants to support civics and American history education rooted in our nation’s founding values, with an eye toward promoting civic engagement and civil discourse.

Whoever imagined that one day, the Education Department would fund actual education?

ECONOMY

ADP Research reported Wednesday that private sector payrolls fell by 32,000 jobs in September. This survey often differs widely from the official Labor Department jobs report which would normally be released on Friday. Economists expected it to show a gain of 50,000 jobs (60,000 private sector jobs minus 10,000 fewer government jobs), but that report will likely be delayed by the government shutdown.

