The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
2d

Just a short comment on the am Edition today, regarding "Good News That Shouldn’t Even Be News", I'll admit this $153M grant sounds like a good but there is no earthly or practical way to ensure that it gets used as intended. If you support "good educational grants" by the Trump administration by implication you support (or more accurately allow) bad educational grants by another administration. The federal government does not belong involved in education period. In principle, everywhere federal money is spent they should have complete control over how it is spent. If DOGE accomplished nothing else, the discovery of waste and fraud alone should have taught this and they only scratched the surface. By the time this grant money is turned into classroom material you'll be lucky to recognize the grant title or instructions "guidance" at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
2d

Suggest the writers correct this:

"We already reported on "Defense" Secretary Pete Hegseth’s blunt address to a gathering of military officers (no more fat generals and admirals, and all that woke BLEEP is done!) But afterward, President Trump spoke to them as well. Here are his comments, both quotes and a video."

From Defense Secretary to War Department Secretary ...

MAGA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Huckabee Post and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture