“And so I’m not saying the President WILL disregard a direct order,” said Boston College Law School Associate Prof. Daniel Farbman, during his debate with George Washington Law School Prof. Jonathan Turley hosted by Steamboat Institute. I’m saying that a lot of people fear that he MAY. And that fear delegitimizes...it undermines the work that the Constitution is supposed to do, when people legitimately are anxious about whether or not the President is going to or not going to abide by a court order.”

The resolution being debated was that America is currently in a “constitutional crisis.” Farbman was arguing for the resolution, Turley against. But note that Farbman is not saying President Trump is going to violate the Constitution --- just that many people are afraid he will. Trump doesn’t even have to disobey an order to make people anxious! And, actually, he’s been doing a heroic job of following even the looniest orders from the most partisan judges. Still, many already have the impression that at some point in the near future he’s just going to pull the switch and become an authoritarian ruler. Why, it’s that FEAR that undermines our Constitution and has put us into a constitutional crisis!

One question: Who, pray tell, put this fear and distrust into the hearts of Americans? Gee, we would venture to say it’s thousands of professors like Daniel Farbman at Boston College Law School. Along with so-called “mainstream” media, social media, NGOs, the deep state (by funding the shutdown of free speech), high school teachers, schools of communications, and even just friends and neighbors who pass around outrageous stories about things Trump never even said, let alone did. Hoax after crazy hoax. We’d say America does NOT have a constitutional crisis; it has a communication crisis, brought on by the left.

Turley made quite a persuasive case that we are not in a constitutional crisis; it’s no surprise he prevailed in the debate. (Our only disagreement with him was on a side issue: his take on January 6. But perhaps his utter condemnation will change if/when more of the story emerges.)

It was in his closing statement that Farbman really showed his true colors, devolving into arguing the politics of the moment. Also, when specifically pressed, he couldn’t come up with even one way the Constitution should be improved in the face of this so-called “crisis.” In contrast, Turley easily showed that other Presidents have pushed the envelope of their powers without invoking the wrath being turned on Trump now. And the Constitution survived.