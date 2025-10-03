The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Paul Hormick's avatar
Paul Hormick
9h

From my understanding, these things happen all the time. Somehow, something that Gabbard did triggered the algorithm that flags people for extra scrutiny. Wasn't Ted Kennedy put on a no-fly list?

Charles Woznak
6h

It's very rare. Only a couple hundred people are on the list. They were also subjected to the special searches, including frisking and a search of their luggage, every time they got on a flight. You are taken to a small room for questioning, sometimes causing the missing of connecting flights.

