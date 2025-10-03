Photo credit: Fox News

It sounds crazy --- and is --- but during the Biden administration, veteran and all-round patriot Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii who is now Director of National Intelligence, was placed on a surveillance list under a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) program called “Quiet Skies” and was monitored during eight separate flights. According to reports, this involved agents personally following her onto planes and essentially spying on her as she traveled from place to place.

A hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, revealed that their investigation shows how the mission-creep of this program led it far astray from its original purpose. It was tracking U.S. citizens, including elected officials (three Republican members of Congress!), veterans like Tulsi, and political dissenters, “without due process or clear justification,” as reported by Reclaim The Net.

Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has shut down “Quiet Skies,” while Rand Paul’s committee has been investigating the program since last year. Witnesses at this hearing included whistleblowers, legal experts and civil liberties advocates. Independent journalist Matt Taibbi was there, as well as the president of Empower Oversight, Tristan Leavitt. It apparently took very little to get an individual onto this list, just vague suspicion or political activity, we would presume on the conservative side.

For example, records show that at least 24 people were placed on the list for links to groups that opposed mask mandates. (How dare they question authority on that!) Twelve more were added simply for removing their masks during flights. A TSA memo described this as an exhibition of “extreme recklessness in carrying out an act that represents a threat to the life of passengers and crew.”

We don’t know which particular members of Congress were spied on because those names haven’t yet been made public. But reportedly, two of the three were spied on before they even took office. Presumably, the spying continued after they were sworn in, and presumably this was at least in part because they were Republicans. That was bound to be reason enough. (We could maybe understand if they’d tracked Congress members who openly claimed to represent, say, Somalia instead of the US, but no Republican would do that.)

Many others were spied on as well. Even the wife of Federal Air Marshal Mike Crowder, Christine Crowder, was put on the list. (If we understand this story correctly, she was followed onto planes even when she was flying with her husband, the FEDERAL AIR MARSHAL.) As reported, TSA records show that Christine was listed under “Special Mission Coverage” simply because she had shared an itinerary with someone whom they thought had entered the Capitol on January 6.

And even that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity of the other person, so, really, it could be argued that they had no reason for spying on that person, either. (Even if he had entered the Capitol that day, as long as he was nonviolent, SO WHAT? But that’s an argument for another day.) Some individuals were flagged for “enhanced screening” simply because they’d booked travel to the DC area around January 6.

As for Gabbard, according to internal documents, she was put on the list because of a link --- however tenuous --- to someone included in the Terrorist Screening Database. Of course, there was no direct evidence of wrongdoing on her part.

Even in verifying her identity, the TSA breached protocol by using a screenshot from her online congressional bio page instead of an official ID. This is just one more example of the cavalier attitude they had.

Gabbard said this in a statement: “The Quiet Skies program has been used for nearly two decades to target and surveil everyday Americans, violating our constitutional rights and civil liberties, targeting political opponents, and costing taxpayers approximately $200 million a year, all while failing to stop a single terrorist.” Sounds like the sort of program leftists love; no doubt they’d keep it and triple its budget if they could.

Noem is calling for a more in-depth investigation of the program, and Sen. Paul warns that its “infrastructure” remains intact and could always be revived under a different administration. Seems like the perfect time to dismantle some infrastructure.

RELATED: In more Tulsi news, she has uncovered documents, hidden for a decade, that show President Obama was leading the effort to make it look as though Vladimir Putin was helping then-candidate Donald Trump steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton.

Of course, you already know about then-President Obama’s directive to review the Intel Community Assessment to falsely reflect this idea, even though senior CIA officials said they had no evidence of it. CIA Director John Brennan, along with FBI Director James Comey, was particularly insistent that this alteration be made, with the inclusion of unverified garbage from the Steele “dossier.” But Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit offers more detail.

We’ve said for years that “all roads lead to Hillary,” but they do seem to lead to Obama as well.

ALSO RELATED: Speaking of weaponized government, Ed Martin, Trump’s appointee to head the DOJ Weaponization Working Group, is looking into none other than Democrat “pit bull” prosector Andrew Weissmann. According to investigative journalist Catherine Herridge, Martin has given Weissmann until October 7 to provide answers and documents about the Odebrecht Plea, a 2016 plea agreement described by the DOJ as “the largest foreign bribery case in history.”

Admittedly, we didn’t know about the Odebrecht scandal, as we mostly associate him with his lead role in the (bogus) Mueller Special Counsel investigation of President Trump and, going back farther, the destruction of consulting firm Arthur Andersen. But Svetlana Lokhova --- whom you might remember as the woman set up in 2014 to make it look as though she were having an affair with Gen. Michael Flynn --- explains it very well, so be sure to check it out. As she notes, “this is part of a broader investigation of whether DOJ was ‘weaponized’ --- using discretion inconsistently for political or other reasons.”

Leave a comment