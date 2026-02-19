Readers of this newsletter have long known that President Obama must have been aware at the time that then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton targeted opponent Donald Trump with the “Russia Hoax” to detract from her own email scandal. Obama was briefed on this matter.

The allegations against Hillary were quite serious, potentially career-ending and, if she were found guilty, well-deserving of jail time. As then-FBI Director James Comey outlined in a bizarre press conference on July 5, 2016, Hillary had apparently mishandled classified information, used a personal “home brew” server for her official State Department business (likely to dodge those pesky Freedom Of Information Act requests), made false statements to Congress and obstructed justice by destroying subpoenaed evidence.

But recall that Comey concluded in that same press conference that Hillary had just been “careless” and that “no reasonable prosecutor” would take the case. In proclaiming this, he went well beyond his authority, as it’s supposed to be up to the Justice Department --- certainly not the FBI director --- to decide whether or not to prosecute a case.

And now, as reported Wednesday by National Insiders, “Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a bombshell report last week, which she discussed with White House reporters during a daily briefing. (Haven’t heard much about that briefing, have you?) The documents confirm what we knew all along: that Barack Obama, along with leadership at the FBI and CIA, sought to sabotage President Trump even before he took office --- fully aware that the underlying allegations were false.”

This bombshell House Intelligence Committee report had been locked away in a CIA vault for nearly a decade. (That’s in keeping with observations Dan Bongino has made about how hard it is for Trump’s crew of reformers to find and compile evidence, as it’s not just sitting around in neat stacks for them to go through.) According to this report, Obama officials DOCTORED INTEL to create the illusion that Trump had colluded with Putin to steal the 2016 election. That’s right: President Obama, along with leadership at the DOJ and CIA, sought to sabotage Trump before he ever took office --- FULLY AWARE THAT THE UNDERLYING ALLEGATIONS WERE FALSE.

DNI Gabbard said during a press briefing last week that she has already turned over the report to the Justice Department.

Recall also Trump’s first bogus impeachment, the one over a phone call he’d had with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that mentioned looking into the Bidens. This, as should be clear by now, was another manufactured scandal, though one of the architects of it is not openly admitting what he did. Democrat activist Norm Eisen was at the top of the pyramid in the group who were working as “the lawfare coordinator.”

Eisen was eager to go after an online commentator who calls himself “The Researcher” posted a video on X last week showing that Eisen admitted on November 9, 2020, that the impeachment of Trump was intended as a way to “pre-bunk” Joe Biden’s emerging corruption before the 2020 election. What?? Why, just a year earlier, he was acting as a prosecutor against Trump, asking impeachment “witnesses” if Trump should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors. Apparently, he knew all along that these were trumped-up charges.

“Norm Eisen needs to be exposed,” The Researcher writes, “so that every American knows he has been conducting a color revolution via lawfare, impeachment, and character assassination of Trump since 2016.” The video is at the link; as a bonus, scroll down to read some enlightening comments.

Good conclusion by National Insiders: “The Russia collusion saga and the Ukrainian phone call impeachment were never about protecting democracy or enforcing the law. They were carefully constructed distractions, built by the deep state and prominent Democrats to protect their own and destroy Trump.”

…….

Speaking of leftist lawyers, one of these came to court (very different case) in a T-shirt with a message so inappropriate that the judge declared a mistrial.

The stage had been set for the first day of the very first federal Antifa terrorism trial, to be taking place in Fort Worth, Texas. But a lawyer for one of the defendants, BLM-activist attorney MarQuetta Clayton, just couldn’t resist coming to court on the first day of jury selection wearing a T-shirt with pictures of Martin Luther King, Jr., and other civil rights leaders, plus what is being described as a politically-charged message. U.S. District Court Judge Mark Pittman found this so concerning that he stopped the jury selection process --- and the whole trial.

Judge Pittman found her clothing potentially prejudicial to jurors. “I don’t know why in the world you would think that’s appropriate,” he admonished her, adding that wearing this shirt would be akin to the prosecutor wearing a shirt with “Donald Trump riding an eagle with an ICE flag.” (Side note: hey, where can we get one of those? Not to wear to court, but, you know, it would be great.) This is the first time in Judge Pittman’s legal career that he’s declared a mistrial. The trial will have to start all over now, presumably with a brand new jury pool.

The attorney was seen leaving the courthouse with her shirt turned inside out to hide the graphics. A hearing will be held later to determine if her conduct warrants sanctions. We think this attorney, who also happens to be running for a judgeship, should also be held in contempt of court by the fashion police. What legal professional wears a T-shirt to court, anyway?

Leftists, of course, are condemning the judge and defending the attorney by saying she was just exercising her First Amendment rights. Sorry, leftists, but you are as wrong about that as you are about most things.

This trial was just getting underway, weeks after nine defendants were indicted on federal charges relating to a July 4 shooting ambush on the Prairieland ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. One local police officer was shot in the neck.

Reporter Andy Ngo recommends attending the trial in Fort Worth if you can, starting next Monday, February 23. “This case on Antifa terrorism will not get national attention,” he predicts. He has a point; certainly one will have to look to conservative media (like us) to get the facts on it. After all, to the left, Antifa is just an idea.

For now, here’s some detailed background information on the case, courtesy of the Dallas Express. This particular article may or may not be subscription-only, but if you can’t read it, rest assured we’ll be bringing it all to you next week as the case unfolds.

Here’s more from the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth.

RELATED READING: Bob Hoge at RedState has a report on FBI Director Kash Patel’s efforts to go after Antifa and trace the sources of their funding. This was one of the major projects Dan Bongino was working on during his year as deputy director. In fact, Patel appeared on Bongino’s podcast on Wednesday to talk about it, so there seems to be no bad blood whatsoever between them that might have arisen from Bongino leaving to return to media.

Patel said they’ve identified some of these sources but aren’t ready to reveal them quite yet. Still, he’s confident they’re on the right track. “Money doesn’t lie,” he said.

