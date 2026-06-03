Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy. James 3:17

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

With peace talks apparently stalled, Iran launched widespread missile and drone attacks across the Middle East. Most were intercepted and neutralized, but Kuwait said a building at Kuwait International Airport was damaged and people were injured. They condemned and denounced Iran “in the strongest terms” for the “brutal and ongoing” attacks.

President Trump denounced as “fake news” claims that Iran had cut off talks with the US. He posted on Truth Social, “The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, ‘It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!’”

Some of the confusion may be due to nobody knowing who’s in charge in Iran. Iranian state media quoted the Foreign Minister as rejecting claims by the military that talks had been shut down. He said he had spent much of the day in intensive phone talks with diplomats from a number of nations.

In his first congressional testimony since Operation Epic Fury began, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Iran war is “over now,” but he laid out Trump’s non-negotiable conditions for any broader agreement, which include surrendering Iran’s enriched uranium, opening the Strait of Hormuz and severely restricting their nuclear program. Rubio also said negotiations are complicated because Iran’s shattered leadership structure means everything has to be passed through intermediaries and it sometimes takes days for messages to move through approved channels.

Romania said it will not join the war against Iran, but it offered the US the use of its military bases for “defensive activities.”

Pictured: Republicans Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton.

Tuesday’s Primaries in California: It’s been said that you can’t fix stupid, but maybe if you have patience and hammer away long enough, you can eventually start to bend it in the right direction.

That may be the case in California, where years of one-party Democrat rule has convinced people of one of two things: Either (1.) “I’ve gotta get out of here!” or (2.) “Filth, high taxes, homelessness, illegal aliens, crime, drug needles in parks, poop maps, rampant shoplifting and regular uncontrolled wildfires burning down my house are just things that nobody can do anything about.”

Tuesday’s primary elections didn’t prove that the remaining residents finally realized that Choice #2 is a fallacy, but they do bring hope that many are finally waking up. Maybe someday, it will dawn on the majority that instead of moving to a better-run state, they could just elect competent leaders in California. It’s a crazy plan, but it just might work!

As of this writing early on Wednesday morning, with 62% of the vote counted, Republican Steve Hilton is in the #1 place for California Governor with 27.8% of the vote. Democrat Xavier Becerra is second with 25.4%, followed by Tom Steyer (D./rich nutjob) with 19.6%, Republican Chad Bianco at 11.3% and Katie Porter, who has all the friendly appeal of a junkyard dog, at 4.7%. She might have done better if she’d threatened to throw hot mashed potatoes at anyone who didn’t vote for her.

While it seems like a miracle, like the Golden State might finally have decided that urine isn’t the gold they want, there are, of course, caveats. The vote counting will likely go on for weeks, and who knows how things will look when it finally ends. California’s looooooong vote counts have become so embarrassing and suspicious that even some on the left are telling them to clean it up. They’re starting to embarrass those who are much more subtle about cheating.

(This is a MUST-READ X post that perfectly describes the process of elections and vote counting in California.)

California once elected a Republican who went all the way through House freshman orientation before they finished counting the votes and declared the Democrat the winner. Someone should try to fool Penn & Teller with the mystifying Democrat trick of counting the same stack of votes over and over, and each time, there are somehow more Democrat votes and fewer Republican votes.

Another problem is that if you add up all the percentages, you’ll see that the Republicans have a total of only 39.1%, while the Democrats have 49.6%. Neither is above 50%, but the Dems are a lot closer.

In a runoff between Hilton and Becerra, it will take a lot of money and persuasion to get Californians to stop doing the same dumb thing and hoping for different results. Fortunately, Hilton is very good at communicating, and he has plenty to run against and solid policy proposals to run on.

Maybe it will help that Becerra couldn’t be an emptier suit if he were hanging in a dry cleaner. As California Attorney General, his most famous accomplishment was prosecuting reporters for exposing Planned Parenthood, a mindset that continues with California’s push for new law making it illegal for reporters to expose fraud. Then he was Biden’s head of Health and Human Services, a job for which he had zero qualifications, and judging by his accomplishments, zero interest. The best you can say for him is that if you had to be stuck in an elevator with a Democrat, better him than Katie Porter.

As for the other big race drawing national attention, the Los Angeles Mayor’s race: Proving yet again that fentanyl is a heck of a drug, with 63% of the vote in, incumbent Karen Bass is leading with 35%, with Spencer Pratt, the only candidate who has proposed actually fixing the city’s leftist-caused problems, at 30%. Socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman is at 22%, so again, that means the runoff starts out with 57% of Angelinos supporting more leftist failure, even as their homes are burning down around them.

So you can’t fix stupid. Spencer Pratt is trying to give it shock treatment, but in L.A., it might be terminal.

RELATED: This link has a running real-time tally of votes in the Mayor’s race.

And this has vote counts on a number of Tuesday’s races, including the California Governor’s race. You might want to bookmark these links so you can keep checking back over the coming weeks and months.

Full confession, we’re expecting to see more stories like this in November. Of course, we’d NEVER say there’s any vote fraud – why, that’s practically nonexistent and only an “election denier” would even question our elections! It’s simply that, as math fans, we’re intrigued by this report that tens of thousands of votes were added to the L.A. mayoral tally and not a single one of them was for Spencer Pratt. That seems to be a statistical impossibility, considering Pratt was the second-largest vote-getter in the race. Or who knows, maybe the first…

We’re sure there’s a perfectly legitimate reason why this happened, and we eagerly await the thorough, unbiased investigation that will reveal it.

While California drew the most attention with its star-studded “jungle primaries,” Tuesday brought primaries in six states. Most of the races went pretty much as expected, but there were a few surprise twists.

In Iowa, President Trump’s perfect record of endorsement winners fell when Trump-endorsed Rep. Randy Feenstra narrowly lost the GOP primary race for Governor to MAHA-backed farmer and businessman Zach Lahn. To his credit, Feenstra conceded to Lahn and said he called him to say, “’Hey, you got to carry this torch. We got to keep this state red. You got to make sure you beat Rob Sand.’ And I’m all in to help him out.” That’s good to hear, even though we suspect the only way Iowa will turn blue is if the entire population chokes on some corn on the cob.

Also in Iowa, Trump-endorsed Rep. Ashley Hinson won the primary to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Joni Ernst. Democrats are expected to pour a mountain of money into Iowa in their obsession to win that seat and take back the Senate. They nominated Rep. Josh Turek, a more moderate Paralympian who defeated far-left and Liz Warren endorsed state Sen. Zach Wahls. Proving that if they smell power, the Democrats can still make a rational decision about candidates.

Meanwhile, Democrats continued their ongoing march to pick the most radical candidates possible. Here’s a Squad-endorsed example, and the fact that he’ll be running to replace a retiring Democrat in a deep-blue New Jersey district means it’s a virtual certainty that he’ll be in Washington come January.

Finally, the win for New Mexico GOP House candidate Ndidiamaka “Didi” Okpareke was a foregone conclusion, since she already secured the nomination at the pre-primary convention and was the only candidate running. But even though she’s a long shot in her blue district, it’s worth noting that while Democrats are screaming that Republicans hate immigrants and are trying to keep black people from having representation in Congress, Okpareke is a conservative business owner, a black woman and a first-generation Nigerian-American. She will face Democrat incumbent Melanie Stansbury, a white “progressive” who also ran unopposed.

Seems to us that if Democrats were really so concerned about blacks having representation, their white incumbents wouldn’t fight so hard to avoid losing their seats to black Republican challengers.

Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued an emergency order that Alabama can use its new Republican-leaning redistricting map in this November’s elections. Last week, a federal court panel defied the SCOTUS and ordered Alabama to keep using its old racially-gerrymandered map. This came after the SCOTUS vacated a ruling blocking the new map and sent it back to the lower court for review, not for rebellion.

It’s the first ruling on a new map since the Supreme Court reined in racially-motivated districts, and it’s being taken as a sharp message to lower courts to stop trying to impose outdated restrictions on states that the SCOTUS has already overturned. That’s good news for red states that want to redraw their Congressional maps and bad news for Democrat lawyers.

The latest band to learn that their fans didn’t pay good money to be lectured about leftist politics is the Black Crowes. TMZ reports that during a show last weekend in Tampa, the band’s crow mascot appeared on screen dressed as Uncle Sam, and the crowd cheered and started chanting, “USA! USA!”

This incensed lead singer Chris Robinson, who snidely said, “Thanks for the geography lesson” (apparently a dig at them being from Florida) and scolded, “I don’t know what you have to be so proud of right now.”

The crowd responded by booing and walking out in large numbers. Some later told reporters that they had been longtime fans, but no more. As one put it, “Never seen so many people walk out of a concert, music is supposed to bring us together, I will never support the Crows again.”

FYI: Robinson has an estimated net worth of $9 million, largely derived from record sales and song publishing, or as the people he apparently prefers to hang out with call that, “greedy American capitalism.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.