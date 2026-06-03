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M K Touchstone's avatar
M K Touchstone
1h

Please know I am praying for you and your wife as you serve our country in God’s country. Stay safe and look up! Today could be the day! 😇🙏😇

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David Ernst's avatar
David Ernst
22m

You are in great humor mode this morning, but I suspect that the Katie Porter jokes must write themselves

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