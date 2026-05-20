Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed. Deuteronomy 31:8

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

The media keep trying to convince us that President Trump is losing his MAGA supporters, but we got more evidence on Tuesday that it ain’t necessarily so. After voters followed Trump’s lead and kicked out seven Indiana state politicians who refused to redistrict along with Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, Trump claimed his biggest prize yet on Tuesday. In the Kentucky GOP primaries, Trump-endorsed farmer and former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein defeated Rep. Thomas Massie by a stunning 55-45%.

Massie had become, to quote “The Music Man,” the raspberry seed in Trump’s wisdom tooth. Trump branded Massie as “the worst Republican Congressman in history” for his constant “standing on principle” to side with the Democrats and against Trump’s agenda. While Massie framed this as being independent and bipartisan, fellow Republicans were frustrated by his grandstanding on the Epstein files and his blocking of the GOP’s agenda, when they had such a slim majority and limited time to act with midterms approaching.

Last week, Kurt Schlichter wrote a column, in his brutally hilarious fashion, describing what was wrong with Massie and how he had exploited the narrow House margin to hold the party hostage and make himself into a player on the public stage. You can tell Kurt’s take by the title: “Good riddance to the awful Thomas Massie.”

While we wish we could say that’s being too harsh, Massie seemed determined to show the world exactly why he was voted out with his concession speech.

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Instead of being graceful and congratulating Gallrein, Massie implied that he had bought the seat, snarked that it took him a while to find Gallrein “in Tel Aviv” (implying that Gallrein is a stooge to Israel, as if being pro-Israel were a disqualification for office – he really is in the wrong party), and accused Gallrein’s campaign of “dirty tricks,” claiming, “We’ve been honorable the whole time and we are going to stay that way.”

Okay, then why did his campaign circulate a 2022 endorsement by Trump on Election Day, if not to trick voters into thinking Trump still backed him?

For his part, Gallrein (who’s proven which country he’s loyal to by being a US Navy SEAL) promised to support the Trump agenda Kentucky residents voted overwhelmingly for, as well as to “put America first and Kentucky always.”

Self-aggrandizing Establishment politicians who ignore the wishes of the voters back home except at election time are being replaced by citizen-legislators who vow to advance the interests of the people who put them there. It’s what the Founders intended, and it’s a growing narrative these days on both sides of the aisle. The difference is that that means the new class of Republicans are more pro-American while the latest Democrats elected from deep-blue regions are becoming more radical and anti-American.

Scott Pinsker at PJ Media has a MUST-READ column on the history of conservatives getting elected by local voters then getting sucked into the DC liberal mindset and how that’s a “luxury we can no longer afford,” now that the Democratic Party is being taken over by America-hating socialists. The Republicans need politicians who understand that this is too perilous a time in America’s history to “stand on your personal principles” and let the left win.

President Trump chalked up another victory Tuesday with the loss of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Raffensperger opposed Trump’s challenge to the 2020 election and came in third, well behind frontrunners Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (who was endorsed by Trump) and billionaire businessman Rick Jackson, who head for a run-off.

On the Democrat side, Keisha Lance Bottoms easily won the primary, and the only people celebrating harder than her supporters are the Republicans. Bottoms served one term as Atlanta mayor, left to be a CNN commentator, then worked in public relations in the Biden White House. One Democrat strategist told Politico last week, “The Republicans will eat her for lunch. The Republicans are begging us to nominate her. If she’s at the top of the ticket, the whole ticket loses. If she’s not … we can sweep it. The stakes are that high.” We don’t say this often, but let’s hope the Democratic strategist is right.

Finally, what would a Georgia election be if someone weren’t accusing Fulton County election officials of trying to thwart poll watchers?

Next Tuesday, Texas will hold its primary elections, and President Trump dropped a bombshell into them by endorsing conservative state Attorney General Ken Paxton for Senator over longtime incumbent John Cornyn.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was reportedly fuming over Trump’s endorsement of Paxton, as are some other Establishment Republicans. But critics pointed out that Trump warned Thune to pass the SAVE Act and impose voter ID on elections, or he would endorse Paxton. At least he waited until early voting was already going on in Texas, which should also tell you how long Thune has dragged out passing the SAVE Act, even though it has public support of up to 80%.

The Establishment Republicans are trying to preserve the filibuster, but if they don’t pass the SAVE Act and Democrats get back into power, they will kill it in a New York minute and ram their radical agenda down Americans’ throats with as few as 51 votes. If you don’t believe that, then maybe you’ll believe this guy as he tells us all to our faces. He’s making the one Democrat campaign promise you can bet the farm that they’ll keep.

We received a reader comment complaining that we didn’t cover President Trump’s event on Sunday in DC called “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving.” We apologize if you were looking to us for coverage. We assumed that outlets that include lots of photos and videos could cover it better; plus it fell on a Sunday, when we have our own day of prayer and our only day of rest.

For those who missed it or want to see it again, here’s the entire event on video…

Here’s a write-up about it from Fox News…

And here’s the official website for the White House Prayer and Rededication page…

If you were confused, this was NOT the National Day of Prayer, which falls on the first Thursday of May (this year it was May 7th.) Here’s the official website for that event.

https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/

Finally, when we searched for news about the event, it was eye-opening to see how the coverage varied. You could spot the liberal sites by their negative headlines about a day of prayer, like this CNN headline: “National Mall prayer event sparks concern about Trump Administration eroding the wall between church and state.”

Did it? Did it really? Who was concerned about that? Some leftist jerks at CNN? Does that make it news? And tell us more about this “wall between church and state” that isn’t mentioned anywhere in the Constitution. All it says is that the government cannot infringe on religious beliefs and there can be no official state religion. Praying on the National Mall is not an official state religion.

But leave it to MSNOW to take the uninformed anti-Trump paranoia to hilarious new levels. Anchor Katey Tur asked a panel, “What about this passage from (House Speaker) Mike Johnson declaring that our rights do not derive from government? They come from you, our Creator and Heavenly Father. Is this him putting God over the Declaration of Independence?”

Neither Tur, nor a single one of her equally ignorant panelists, picked up on the fact that the idea of our rights coming from God and not the government is both the FOUNDATION of the Declaration of Independence and its most famous quote. If our rights came from the government, then the government could take them away (you can see why this dangerous false premise would appeal to the leftist elites at MSNOW.)

We hold this truth to be self-evident: these people were not endowed by their Creator with much in the way of brains. But sadly for America, they still have a God-given right to free speech.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.