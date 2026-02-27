Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 11 minutes.

Vice President J.D. Vance revealed step one in the new “war on fraud”: A temporary halt on “certain amounts” of Medicaid funding to Minnesota until the state government learns to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money. So by “temporary,” he must mean “permanent.”

Hillary testified Thursday to House Oversight on Epstein; Bill is today: Hillary Clinton did finally testify behind closed doors to the House Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York, on Thursday. President Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify on Friday. Both were subpoenaed to answer questions about what they know of the late Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Even though the depositions are behind closed doors, a camera was rolling and the transcripts, at least, are expected to be made available to the public shortly.

We think it makes sense to look at both depositions together, to compare-and-contrast after Bill has given his. Hillary insisted in a press conference after her hearing that she couldn’t really offer anything, that she couldn’t recall ever meeting Epstein, blah blah blah. She complained that the questioning was repetitious and that they asked the same things over and over. (Actually, being a lawyer, she knows good and well they have reasons for doing that.) But there’s some reason why committee members want both Bill and Hillary’s versions. As Texas Rep. Pete Sessions told Newsmax on Thursday, “This is like a puzzle, and you’ve got to put the pieces together.” Read more —→

Get ready for another jaw-dropper from Just The News about the relationship between Fulton County DA Fani Willis and the Biden White House and DOJ while she was pursuing criminal litigation against President Trump and a list of associates relative to the 2020 election.

At that time, in 2022, Willis’ office was invited to apply for what’s called a sole-source grant. We know this because in December of that year, she wrote to DOJ Senior Policy Advisor Scott Pestridge in the Office of Justice Programs, saying, “I want to document your recognition of our progress and services provided with dynamic partner, as we complete sole source steps for our new grant award, a grant in which you invited us to apply.” Read more—→

There’s more fallout from Trump’s State of the Union Address, which is looking like a home run. A CNN instant poll found that support of Trump’s policies leapt from 54% before the speech to 64% afterward. Now, another survey confirms its success. Marist polling found that one day before the speech, 55% of respondents thought Trump was moving the country in the wrong direction, with only 37% saying it was in the right direction. After the speech, 64% said Trump is taking us in the right direction. That’s a swing of 27 points toward Trump in less than 48 hours.

As good as the speech was, rhetoric alone can’t make that kind of difference. A swing like that tells us that the public heard (and saw) what the media had been hiding from them. Even as the economy has been improving, we were seeing polls showing deep dissatisfaction; even one that had a majority of people saying that Biden did a better job on the economy than Trump, which is like saying that Gavin Newsom is better at preventing forest fires than Smokey the Bear.

Those are ideas that can only come from genuine “misinformation and disinformation.” You could tell that the Dems were terrified of people hearing the truth by the way that Ilhan Omar tried to inoculate them before the speech by saying that Trump was just going to lie and lie.

Instead, Trump brought numbers and forced Democrats to take a stand (or more precisely, take a sit) that revealed them for what they are: radicals who care more about illegal aliens than American citizens and who are willing to oppose anything that’s good for America as long as it hurts Trump. Viewers saw the truth and realized who is really on their side, and the media couldn’t filter it, spin it, hide it or smother it.

Of course, they’re desperately trying to spin it after the fact, but like a Playboy shoot of Rosie O’Donnell, once you see it, you can never unsee it.

While it’s true that many people are still hurting financially (you can’t fix four years of Biden in one year, especially when Trump’s policies are only now starting to take effect), there have already been a number of positive effects in just over one year. Statistics tend to have a MEGO effect (“My eyes glaze over”), so here’s a great article from Issues & Insights filled with simple and entertaining charts and graphs, clearly illustrating the stunning difference between the policies of Trump and Biden on inflation, incomes, crime, illegal immigration, retirement savings and government bloat.

Just two examples: Real middle class median incomes (adjusted for inflation) during the five years Trump has been President so far have risen by over $8900. Under four years of Biden, they rose by a puny $569.

And under Trump’s first term, the average 401K fund gained $26,200 adjusted for inflation, a gain of 19.2%. Just during the first year of Trump 2.0, 401Ks gained $21,800 adjusted for inflation (a 15.8% gain.) Under four years of Biden, 401Ks gained only $3,500. Adjusted for Bidenflation, that was a $24,800 loss (-15.3%.)

Also, the Government Accountability Office reports that thanks to Trump’s efforts to reduce the size and scope of government (he’s a really unusual fascist authoritarian), 23 of the largest executive agencies now have a quarter million fewer employees than when he took office. And we bet you didn’t even notice the difference. This was after Biden greatly expanded government, boosting his jobs numbers by counting all the government jobs.

Now, tell us again: Which President do you want handling your money?...

Senate Democrats are so bent on gutting ICE and enforcement of immigration laws (after all, they told us during the State of the Union that their first priority is illegal aliens, not US citizens) that they are still holding up a vote on funding for the DHS. Ironically, ICE was already funded by the One Big Beautiful Bill, so what they’re holding hostage is funding for unrelated necessary government functions, such as TSA airport security, the Coast Guard and FEMA emergency relief (like helping blizzard victims and cleaning up the Potomac River, which Democrat mismanagement has turned into an open sewer.)

The Daily Caller reports that Senate Majority Leader John Thune is working on a way to overcome the 60-vote filibuster threshold and pass DHS funding, which is explained here.

Thune is also under pressure from President Trump, who called on him during the State of the Union Address to get the SAVE Act passed and require voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote, issues that have over 80% public support. Fifty Republican Senators back it (Mitch McConnell is a holdout for reasons he should be forced to defend), and Vice President Vance could break a tie if Thune would invoke a standing or talking filibuster and break down the Democrats’ 60-vote wall.

Thune told Fox News on Wednesday that he would get the SAVE Act on the floor to “have a vote” and “put the Democrats on the record” as being against voter ID. But critics say that’s not good enough. Rep. Chip Roy called it “guaranteed failure theater.”

We know Democrats are against voter ID; they’ve made that clear, even though they refuse to be honest about why. They’ve proven they are shameless on this issue, so shaming them is pointless. The Senate Majority Leader needs to do what it takes to get vital legislation passed, not stand tall on principle as it goes down to defeat.

RELATED: Kamala Harris claimed that the SAVE Act would disenfranchise voters because 40% of Americans don’t have a birth certificate or passport.

Fun Fact: Most people might not have their birth certificates in their wallet or purse, but 100% of people born in America have a birth certificate. If you can’t find yours, you can go online and request a copy. That is, unless you’re 125 years old and your birth certificate was destroyed in the San Francisco earthquake and fire of 1906. Considering how many 125-year-olds are still collecting Social Security in California, that might be possible.

Huck’s Heroes Award: A desperate woman in Plymouth, Minnesota, begged two off-duty law enforcement officers who were eating dinner for help after her four-year-old son jumped into a hotel pool and was underwater for over five minutes. They quickly took control, administered CPR to the boy and called emergency services, who arrived and stabilized him.

The heroes who saved the boys’ life: Two off-duty ICE agents. That’s odd, we’ve been told by all the best people that ICE agents are brutal, untrained, violent Nazis who abduct and kill children. Could that have been…misinformation?

FYI: That “little boy in a blue bunny hat” whom Democrat SOTU responder Abigail Spanberger claimed that ICE agents sent to a “far-off detention center” was indeed the child abandoned in a car by his fleeing illegal alien father and taken into protective custody by ICE agents to keep him safe until he could be returned to his family. Why, it’s almost as if someone is outright lying to us…

FBI Director Kash Patel fired at least 10 FBI employees after an investigation found that they secretly seized Patel’s and now-White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ phone records before Trump was reelected in 2024. It was part of the “investigation” of Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-A-Lago, and the agents reportedly turned the private data over to “special counsel” Jack Smith.

Patel said, “It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records — along with those of now-White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles — using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight.”

More firings may be still to come, and we’re sure we’ll have more on this story as it develops.

You have to hand it to the Democrats: they’re great at bamboozling people into electing them, but it takes just a few weeks in office before voters realize the horrible mistake they made. They need to start realizing that mistake before they make it and get stuck with it for two, four or six years.

Leftists are trying their worst to turn what should be a joyous celebration of America winning Olympic gold in both men and women’s hockey into an angry, bitter, divisive, political statement and a feminist rebuke of toxic males. Fortunately, neither the men’s or women’s hockey team is paying any mind to their bull hockey.

AI Is Our Friend! Via Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media, Bloomberg reports that a single hacker using Anthropic’s AI interface Claude managed to steal 150 gigabytes of sensitive data from the Mexican government, including voter registration files and 195 million taxpayer records. Maybe they should rename that AI with a character name created by comic Steve Allen: “Claude Horribly.”

US Sen. Jim Banks officially introduced Delilah’s Law, the ban on giving illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses that President Trump announced Tuesday. Here are more details.

It’s named after Dalilah Coleman, a first-grade student seriously injured by an illegal alien truck driver from India. She was one of Trump’s guests at the SOTU whom the Democrats refused to stand for. Which was weird because, aside from things that are good, traditional and patriotic, they’ll stand for absolutely anything.

RELATED: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a handy list of some of the things that the Democrats didn’t stand for.

In the latest example of normalizing the inexcusable, a registered child sex offender is running for city council in Fresno, California.

This is only the latest story that reminds us of how confused the left is about the basic concept of keeping your hands off of kids. As several commentators have noted, just in the past few years, we’ve seen leftist movements to legalize sex with minors and abolish the “stigma” of pedophilia; to put gay sex lessons from drag queens into elementary schools; to allow biological males into girls’ locker rooms; and to shield illegal aliens accused of sexually assaulting and trafficking children from arrest and deportation.

Meanwhile, they’ve also demanded the release of the Epstein files and the harsh prosecution of everyone mentioned in them for pedophila. Of course, once they realized that mostly involved Democrats, they’re now saying it was a mistake to release them.

Personally, we have only one consistent policy for dealing with pedophiles, but rather than spell it out, we’ll let you guess. Here’s a hint: It involves a scalpel and no anesthetic.

Major Food Warning: The FDA has issued a recall of a brand of frozen blueberries distributed across several Northern states and Canada due to a possibly life-threatening listeria contamination. Details at the link.

Fun Reads: Roger Simon interviews Siegmund Freud from the afterlife and asks him to analyze the Democrats at the State of the Union Address. He agrees with Trump’s layman’s term for them – “crazy” – but explains why in further expert detail.

Victor Davis Hanson on how quickly our society goes from “absolutely delusional idea” to institutionalized accepted truth that you will be punished for criticizing. Thankfully, there is occasionally another stage, the “Emperor’s New Clothes” phase, where enough people realize how insane it is that it’s finally expunged to “the graveyard of destructive ideas.”

And Kurt Schlichter looks into geriatric rock stars who try to be relevant by releasing objectively awful anti-Trump songs.

Bonus Video: A classic clip of comic Bill Bailey showing what would happen if U2 suffered an equipment failure and all the effects on The Edge’s guitar suddenly shut off.

And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the Lord your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness and repenteth him of the evil. - Joel 2:13

