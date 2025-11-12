Good morning. In our newsletter, we discuss the government shutdown, the J6 pipe bomber’s identity, and Congressman Loudermilk’s investigation into J6.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

7 Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.

8 For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

Jeremiah 17:7-8

Sponsored post: Huck PAC for America is building an army of donors to help fund our fight to save the House and Senate from the socialist Democrats. If you support that goal, chip in with a donation of $1, $2, $3, $4, or $5 now. What’s more important to us today is your participation, not the amount you give. Donate here: Army of Support - Huck PAC For America

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government Shutdown Update: Early Wednesday morning (after 40,000 flight delays and more than 9,000 flight cancellations), the Senate bill to reopen the government was approved by the House Rules Committee, clearing the way for a vote later today by the full House. It should be noted that all committee Republicans voted to pass it, and all the Democrats voted no. The Dems did attempt to attach various spending amendments, such as continuing Obamacare subsidies, but all failed. It’s believed that the clean continuing resolution to reopen the government at current funding levels will pass the full House thanks to unanimous Republican support and the Democrats not having filibuster power to stop it, as they did in the Senate.

Fox News is posting continually-updated bulletins here on the move to end the shutdown.

Photo credit: Rolling Stone

Trump Shutdown?!? Democrats are still pushing the jaw-dropping narrative that it was the Republicans who shut down the government, even though the GOP voted 14 times to end the shutdown while it took that many votes until eight Democrats who aren’t up for reelection finally stood up to their leftwing nutball base and voted with the Republicans to reopen the government.

Some Democrat leaders are even calling this the “Trump shutdown,” which couldn’t be a stupider term if they had created it to enter into a stupid term contest. Not only did Trump have nothing to do with it, and frequently called on Congress to reopen the government while scrambling to ensure that troops were paid and SNAP benefits were funded, but Presidents in general have zero control over government funding, which is reserved to Congress. We’d say that the Democrats were insulting their voters’ intelligence, but that’s probably not a big concern for anyone who’d actually vote for these people.

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s veteran Democrat Senator Dick Durbin admitting that the Democrats’ strategy involved using people’s paychecks and their children’s food as political leverage.

Meanwhile, the party’s ascendant far-left wacko base is (as always) FURIOUS that the shutdown is ending. They’re posting online rants and guillotine memes aimed at Chuck Schumer and predicting that he and other older, less radical Democrats will be pushed aside by young “progressives” (a less politically radioactive term for socialists, but give it just a little more time before voters realize what it means and it becomes toxic.) They’ll have the principles to let children go hungry to achieve their political agenda.

Leftists who play political figures on TV, from Jon Stewart to Gavin Newsom, joined in blasting Senate Democrats for not keeping the shutdown going longer, despite the fact that just 24 hours earlier, they were blaming it on Republicans and crying crocodile tears over how it was denying food to “starving children” by holding up SNAP benefits. Now they’re not only admitting that Dems had the power to end it all along, but they’re implying it would be great for those starving children to keep on starving if it would have eventually forced the Republicans to cave in to their demands for free healthcare for illegal aliens and subsidies to wealthy Obamacare policy holders

John Nolte at Breitbart.com has some choice words about these staggering hypocrites who pose as compassionate liberals while forcing others to suffer to protect their power, and not just in this isolated instance. It’s a lifestyle for them.

So to sum up: The government will reopen soon, despite the best efforts of Democrats to stop it; and the Democrats’ hearts bleed for the poor starving children, whom they wish could starve a little longer.

Also, Trump is responsible for everything, even things that Congress is solely responsible for, which somehow includes creating Obamacare years before he entered politics.

And the Republicans are destroying health care by not propping up Obamacare, a known scam promoted by blatant lies and a program that not a single Republican voted for.

RELATED: Here are a couple of reminders that, if the old guard like Schumer and Pelosi leave (as we’ve all long prayed they would), their replacements are going to be even worse.

U.S. NEWS

Veterans Day Followup: From Tuesday, here is President Trump’s Veterans Day speech and appearance at Arlington National Cemetery.

INVESTIGATIONS

Yes, those who named pipe bomber acted prematurely; Loudermilk goes deeper into J6: Those who’ve been following our coverage on the tentative ID of the mysterious hooded figure seen on video placing two pipe bombs the night before the J6 rally know we refrained to give the suspect’s name or (horrors!) post her picture. We chose instead to follow the “48-hour rule” (in this case longer, as long as it takes) and wait for verification before taking that step. In fact, we were surprised at how many conservative-leaning news outlets, like lemmings streaming off a cliff into the rapids below, went right ahead and did that --- some at least just gave her name but didn’t post photos --- before she had been conclusively identified as the bomber. As of this writing early Wednesday morning, she still has not been.

We even invoked the name of Richard Jewell, an innocent young man whose life was ruined after he was wrongly accused in the media of an attempted bombing and who settled scores afterwards with huge lawsuits. He died not long afterwards; perhaps the emotional strain of all that was a contributing factor.

It’s easy to understand the desire for an answer on the pipe bomber mystery RIGHT NOW. We want it, too. This coming January will mark five years since the placement of those bombs. Five years also happens to be the statute of limitations, so the Justice Department has only a couple of months left to issue indictments. (Of course, if a suspect were to be called before Congress and lied about his or her crime, that in itself would be a crime, and the clock on the statute of limitations would re-set on the date of the new crime. Also, if placing the bombs were to be included in an ongoing grand conspiracy case --- which is up to the DOJ --- that would effectively dispense with the statute of limitations.)

Anyway, investigative reporter Julie Kelly, THE go-to expert on January 6 --- she even wrote the book on it, called JANUARY 6 (highly recommended) --- has posted a video expressing her skepticism about the report carried by The Blaze, particularly that they went ahead and gave the name of this suspect and posted several pictures of her. Julie has many questions about the report by Steve Baker and Joe Hanneman, such as how exactly this forensic “gait analysis” was done and by whom, and how what normally would take much longer was ready in only two weeks. Some of what she says here, particularly about the need to see the videos that were compared, overlaps with our own previously stated concerns.

Julie has received “a lot of blowback,” she says, “for daring to raise questions” about this report, which she still sees as essentially “evidence-free.” Admittedly, so far we really have just been going on what these two reporters have told us. It’s only their established record of reliability that caused us to pay attention to this story at all, though we still wouldn’t take the step of ID-ing this person.

Julie has an explanation for the presence of law enforcement outside this woman’s home, saying it’s because she has been receiving threats, now that people KNOW WHO SHE IS. She’s been doxxed, just as many conservatives have been in this day and age.

There are “a lot of issues” with this report, Julie says, noting that The Blaze has already walked some of it back. For example, in his latest podcast, Glenn Beck did not use this person’s name when speaking of her. Well, great, but that horse has left the barn...

As we (and The Blaze reporters) have noted, “gait analysis” apparently is admissible in a court of law. Still, it’s not as definitive as, say, fingerprints or DNA evidence. The bomber was wearing gloves, but one would hope that, if this person really is the bomber, some of her DNA would be on these bombs.

Julie has long called J6 as “the greatest incident of police brutality since the civil rights era.” The pipe bomb suspect happens to have been one of those Capitol Hill police officers who specialized in so-called “non-lethal” (though it can be lethal) ordnance; she was apparently caught on video using it that day on Trump supporters in the crowd. As you know, her next job was at the CIA, which --- sorry --- raises an eyebrow if not both.

One thing Julie has managed to uncover is that some video of the suspect that Baker used for analysis is from four years earlier, on a soccer field. We would note that this suspect’s soccer career was ended by a serious leg injury, which left her with a slight limp. So now we’re wondering: wouldn’t this video be from too early to use for comparison? She wouldn’t have started limping before being sidelined.

Another “news” report that has been making the rounds on social media is that this person’s CIA job included a presence on CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s personal security detail. As we had no confirmation of that, we did not report it, either, nor did we even mention it at all. Turns out, that report was incorrect, and her job, at least as is being reported, was working campus security. So far, we are batting 1000 on not being taken in by hoaxes.

“...Any [J6] reporting, especially on the pipe bombs, needs to be airtight,” Julie says. “So even though we had seen footage of the woman who discovered the RNC pipe bomb, even though we’ve seen this video, I can’t even tell you how many times over the past few years, we still looked at it again and again. And we looked at all the new documents released by the FBI. And we looked at video interviews that she had done years ago, that we had already reported on.”

It’s “painstaking work,” she says, and this is one reason why she’s skeptical on a report that could come out after only two weeks. That’s all the time there was “between the time when Steve Baker thought that he identified a Capitol Hill police officer whose gait resembled the J5 pipe bomber” and his high-confidence ID of this person, after running video through “some kind of software program; we don’t know.” Baker said he showed it to some other intel officials, but “we don’t know who that is,” Julie says.

Julie does say Baker claimed to have “confirmed” the identity of the suspect; we’re not sure he went so far as to claim that. But with or without confirming it, he did splash her name and picture all over the internet.

Julie contrasts the way that report was put together with her own journalistic style, which would have included corroborating evidence in the form of video or documents. You bet it would.

“It’s super imperative,” Julie says, sounding very much like us, “that we get the answer absolutely right.” So much is at stake. Glenn Beck was right to say that if this story is true, “It will be the greatest scandal of a lifetime.” (Well, the autopen scandal might put it at a tie, but still.)

Julie says that “this will continue to be a moving target over the next few days.” At this point, we really don’t know whether or not she planted those bombs, though we do have a very good idea of why Trump’s opponents would have wanted to do it. Meanwhile, this woman is presumed innocent until proven guilty and hasn’t been charged with anything, although that could change at any moment. Julie anticipates that soon, we’ll likely have a statement from the individual who was targeted and “identified” by her gait.

“And perhaps a lawsuit. We’ll see.”

…………..

RELATED J6 NEWS: Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk (our hero), chairman of the House subcommittee that’s digging deep into J6, has determined the FBI “had to know there was something...bad going to happen” that day. But if they knew it, they didn’t heed it, and they didn’t pass any warnings along to other agencies, either.

Loudermilk says that FBI sources even told investigators that they knew Antifa was planning to blend into the crowd and armed conflict was possible, but President Trump was allowed to make an outdoor speech anyway. It’s almost as if the people in charge of keeping him alive weren’t really too concerned with doing that job.

Loudermilk has also sent a letter to Secret Service Director Sean Curran requesting that Kamala Harris’ security detail for that day be made available for answering questions.

As you know, Kamala made a curious, unscheduled trip from the Capitol building to DNC headquarters on the day of election certification, which was about to certify her as the first black female VP-elect. We STILL don’t know why she made that trip to the DNC on that day of all days. Another mystery: a security sweep ahead of her visit with bomb-sniffing dogs did not detect the bomb. Security agents didn’t see it, either. Christine Laila at The Gateway Pundit brings up the possibility that the night-before person was “just a decoy.”

Meaning, the bombs likely were not really planted the night before or even in the early morning, but later. The explosives sweep that detected no explosives took place about 8:30 AM. Kamala and her personal Secret Service detail arrived at DNC headquarters at 11:25 AM. Not only had the dogs --- apparently TWO K9 units --- not sniffed out any bomb, but ten (!) Secret Service agents hadn’t seen any device by the bench outside the entrance, either.

Loudermilk also is asking for all records pertaining to the “electronic wipe” of Secret Service devices (remember this?) that occurred during a window from January to April, 2021. Thank you, Mr. Chairman, for staying on top of all this.

COMING SOON: Still more evidence implicates James Comey and (guess who?) the Clinton family as well. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel say they hope to make the “Clinton corruption files,” as they call them, public as soon as the end of this week, once they’ve ensured the protection of whistleblowers’ identities. (This is the Clintons we’re talking about, haha.) In the meantime, here’s some reading material to get you started…

