Thursday night, President Trump gave an address in the East Room of the White House about the disturbing lack of election integrity in American elections. ABC, NBC and some other so-called mainstream news outlets simply chose to ignore it, no doubt because it conflicted with their established narrative of perfect election results.

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Among those who paid any attention, the headline at USA Today said the President was “raising old grievances.” Reuters said he was “contradicting U.S. intel.”

This brings us to the Comment of the Day…

Well, forget the media. Let’s go directly to the East Room. Among those White House officials seated there were Vice President J. D. Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche (who’d just undergone a ridiculously testy Senate confirmation hearing to become AG), and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The real meat of the revelations was not so much what Trump said in the room but what the White House simultaneously posted on their website in four sections of documents, reports from intel agencies dealing with:

1) “Vulnerabilities in Electronic Voting & Balloting-Counting Systems”

2) “China’s Acquisition and Exploitation of American Voter Data”

3) “Michigan Voter-Registration Investigation” (check this out)

4) “Noncitizens on State Voter Rolls”

For when you have time, maybe as weekend fare, the full White House report is a must-read. Get it from the source, because who knows? You might accidentally hear some wacked-out version of it from the ladies on “The View,” who no doubt will not have had even a passing acquaintance with it.

As FOX News Digital reported Thursday night, Hans von Spakovsky, election law expert and senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom, found the allegations shocking.

“The President should be commended for declassifying and releasing the reports that support his claims so they can be reviewed in depth,” he said.

We’ve previously seen stories about China obtaining information from American voter rolls --- and if you read this newsletter, you have, too --- but Trump’s speech brought new detail and focus to this. Not only does the CCP gather names, addresses, phone numbers, political affiliations and other personal information, it also has formed a “dedicated unit” to exploit this data in whatever ways it can. (Presumably, it’s always looking for new ways to do that.)

Trump said China has data from 220 million U.S. voter files. Estimates on the number of registered U.S. voters vary --- they shouldn’t, when you think about it --- but they typically fall somewhat below this number. Makes you wonder: is there any registered American voter the Chinese DON’T have data on?

Chinese embassy spokesperson Mr. Liu Chang denied that his government had any influence and said the U.S. election is an “internal matter.” Well, hey, that’s good enough for us.

In one particularly shocking claim because it’s about our own government, President Trump said that reports from the CIA and National Security Agency about China’s attempts to interfere with our elections were kept out of his daily presidential briefings. (As serious as that sounds, it’s not the first time we’ve heard of intel officials deliberately keeping information out of President Trump’s daily briefings. It’s just one more example of members of the permanent bureaucracy failing to treat Donald Trump as the REAL PRESIDENT.) They apparently knew in 2020 that data from tens of millions of U.S. voters in 18 states had been hijacked by the CCP, but they sat on the information, even keeping it from Congress.

“One email among intelligence analysts admitted that they had, quote, ‘deliberately massaged’ the presidential daily briefing to withhold information regarding Chinese activities related to the election,” Trump said.

In another shocker, Trump revealed, “An official inside the FBI wrote that she was running, quote, a shadow government, unquote, to keep intelligence about China’s election meddling from becoming known and to keep it away from the honorable press.”

Trump called on the director of national intelligence and DOJ, FBI and CIA to investigate this matter and, if they found cause, to fire those responsible and press criminal charges.

Von Spakovsky agreed, saying, “To the extent that these intrusions into our election system were covered up, as the President alleges, and hidden from the public, Congress, state election officials, and leadership in the Executive Branch, Trump is right that everyone involved in that coverup should be investigated and prosecuted for any criminal violations of the law.”

Trump called for specific actions on the part of DHS, such as to notify states about the noncitizens on their voter rolls (totaling over 256,000 that they’ve identified) and direct them to remove ineligible voters from the lists “immediately.”

As you might imagine, this was also a good opportunity for Trump to bring up the need to pass the SAVE Act for voter ID and citizenship verification, which for some mystifying reason does not even have full GOP support. You know, it would be a REALLY good idea to pass this before the November midterm elections.

If you have a strong stomach and want to see inane comments from the likes of Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, FOX News Digital quotes them. We won’t bother.

The President said that “raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, yet buried by rogue bureaucrats, stated that China’s activities even included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden.”

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno said Thursday that Trump’s address on voter integrity may be the most important since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Some of the reports of malfeasance come from inside our own country, if Michigan can still be considered that. Michigan police raided a Democrat GOTV organization and were so concerned that they contacted the FBI field office in Detroit. Canvassers reportedly signed voter registration forms in other people’s names, registered nonexistent individuals, and got paid based on the number of applications they turned in. Documents show that even though the FBI believed crimes were being committed, the Biden DOJ suppressed the case.

Matt Margolis wrote Thursday night at PJ Media, “For years, officials assured Americans that election infrastructure, electronic voting machines, ballot-counting systems, all of it, was secure. The documents released this week directly contradict that claim.”

A declassified U.S. Intelligence Community Assessment states, “We judge that U.S. adversaries, including at a minimum Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capacity to compromise U.S. election infrastructure,” also warning that “centralized election-related data repositories, such as voter registration databases, pollbooks, and official election websites, are most vulnerable to exploitation, and adversaries could use access to these systems to disrupt election processes.”

Anyone who doubts this sort of activity might actually be used by our adversaries to affect election outcomes needs to answer one question: WHY ELSE WOULD THEY DEVELOP THIS CAPACITY?

(It’s especially chilling to think of our communist adversaries having sway over our elections now that our elections include Democrat candidates who are actual communists.)

Margolis includes as one of the most alarming revelations that the CIA reportedly obtained intel on a specific plot in Venezuela by the Maduro regime to “digitally rig” its own 2020 election, shifting vote totals in such a way that would get through an audit undetected. Wouldn’t you love to hear what former Trump attorney (the mainstream media would call her “disgraced”) Sidney Powell might have to say upon hearing this now?

Margolis makes the point that within this scenario, we continue to have elections taking place without voter ID, proof of citizenship, or “meaningful limits on mail ballots.” Taken together, this is a prescription for disaster. Yet we’re told over and over that our elections are as secure as Fort Knox and must never be questioned or challenged in any way (at least if Democrats win). That’s as Orwellian as “2+2=5.”

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