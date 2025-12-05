The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
2h

Double WOW!!!

Wouldn't we still be in the ice age without natural climate cycles! Seems we came out of the ice age way before Humans could have effected the weather.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gloria Grace Prosper's avatar
Gloria Grace Prosper
2h

"...and it gave us Greta Thunberg..."

And THAT is the worst punishment ever.

As a recovering parent, I just want to slap that pouty little face!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture