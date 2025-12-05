Good morning. This is part two of our newsletter. We cover a Supreme Court ruling, a collapsing narrative, a Venezuela update and more.

And Mary said, Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word. And the angel departed from her. - Luke 1:38

CHRISTMAS

Must-See Video: Last night, President Trump and the First Lady presided over the lighting of the National Christmas Tree. Trump made it very clear that this is NOT the Biden Administration by quoting from the Bible and reminding the nation that the birth of Jesus is what Christmas is all about.

U.S. COURTS

In a major ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court and reinstated Texas’ new Republican-leaning House District map. This isn’t the final ruling, but it means that Texas’ new five-seat advantage for the GOP will be in place for the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats have (naturally) claimed that the map was illegally based on denying representation based on race, but writing for the majority, Justice Alito said that “it is indisputable—that the impetus for the adoption of the Texas map (like the map subsequently adopted in California) was partisan advantage pure and simple,” which is legal.

That suggests that the SCOTUS will also okay the clearly gerrymandered-for-Democrats California map that’s facing a challenge from Republicans. Interestingly, the three liberal Justices dissented in this case, so we wonder if they will also rule against the California map (we wouldn’t bet the rent on that.)

We also wonder if Alito will feel the same way after hearing the legal arguments, which will no doubt include evidence that the map was sold to voters on the promise that it would create more Hispanic representation – i.e., that the California map is indeed motivated by race. If they disregard that argument, then it would mean that the SCOTUS would be handing California a win based on their assumption that the Democrats who promoted the map were simply lying to voters.

INTERNATIONAL

Venezuela Update: Trump Was Right, Part 347: President Trump is under constant attack by the Democrats for allegedly provoking a war over his bombing of drug smuggling boats and his aggressive actions toward Venezuela. His critics say he’s being reckless. Some Congress members have filed a war powers resolution to prevent Trump from using the military to engage with Venezuela without Congressional approval.

They say it isn’t as if a hostile nation had attacked us. Yeah, about that…

Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal Barrios, a top military intelligence officer under the previous Hugo Chavez government of Venezuela, is in US custody, and he cut a plea deal to spill all the inside info he knows. The Dallas Express somehow obtained a letter he wrote to Trump. Sarah Anderson at PJ Media has quotes and Barrios’ four major revelations. After reading it, you and hopefully Congress will realize that we’ve been at war with Venezuela for years, and they’ve been winning because nobody in Washington knew or would admit we were at war.

Here are the key points in brief:

The drugs coming into the US aren’t just random cartel business, they’re part of a coordinated policy by the Venezuelan regime, with help from such hostile actors as Cuba and Hezbollah, to whom Venezuela has “provided weapons, passports, and impunity for these terrorist organizations to operate freely from Venezuela against the United States.”

They seized the opportunity presented by the Biden-Harris open border to send Tren de Aragua gang operatives into the US, where they “now have obedient, armed personnel on American soil…They were explicitly instructed to continue kidnapping, extorting, and killing. Every crime they commit on your soil is an act ordered by the regime.”

Cuban intelligence agents have bragged to him of sending thousands of spies via Venezuela to infiltrate the US, where they now have networks inside our East Coast Naval bases and “some are career politicians.” (Gee, let us guess which ones…)

Finally, of particular interest to our readers: He says about the Smartmatic voting machine technology that was exported from Venezuela, “I do not claim that every election is stolen, but I state with certainty that elections can be rigged with the software – and has been used to do so.”

He concludes with a warning: “The regime I served is not merely hostile — it is at war with you, using drugs, gangs, espionage, and even your own democratic processes as weapons.”

If you read no other news story today, read this. And please forgive us if we don’t cry over those drug boats being droned.

More Ugly Secrets Spilled: To the surprise of nobody with a brain, internal Hamas documents uncovered by Israel reveal that the terrorist group had its operatives embedded in dozens of UN-affiliated Gaza aid groups and nonprofits. They exploited their positions to direct these “humanitarian aid” groups to serve Hamas’ purposes. We’re shocked, we tell you, shocked.

U.S. NEWS

The DOJ was already suing California and Oregon to force them to share their voter roll data with the federal government, to ensure there are no dead people, illegal aliens, cocker spaniels or other ineligible or fictitious voters on them. Now, they’ve added Washington, Delaware, New Mexico, Maryland, Rhode Island and Vermont to the lawsuit list. Anyone see any pattern among the states that are refusing to cooperate in clearing up voter rolls?

Meanwhile, Rep. Nancy Mace has introduced a bill called the Food Assistance Integrity and Responsibility (FAIR) Act to weed out fraud in the SNAP food stamp program. It would require a photo ID to obtain an EBT card.

Good luck getting blue states to agree to that when they won’t even require a photo ID to vote.

This Is American History On Drugs: “Squad” member Rep. Pramila Jayapal told MS NOW that immigrants from India, Somalia, Africa, Latin America or “wherever they’re from” built America and “made it what it is today.” She failed to mention white, Christian immigrants from Europe as making any contribution to America.

Briyanna Lyman at The Federalist responded, “If Somalians, Indians, or immigrants from ‘wherever they’re from’ ‘built America,’ why didn’t they just ‘build’ their own version of America in their native country?” She says that Minneapolis is giving us a test case on what America would be like if Somalians built it.

In a related point, Greg Gutfeld pointed out how odd it is that the same people who blast Trump for badmouthing “Third World” nations and insulting their cultures also scream in protest when ICE tries to return illegal aliens to those nations. Apparently, they’re only “h*llholes” when someone is being deported back to them.

One unique thing we were thankful for this Thanksgiving was the thought that climate alarmism might soon be deader than the turkey.

In this must-read article, J.D. Rucker reports on recent polls and trends showing that the “climate catastrophism” that’s driven government policy worldwide, hamstrung economic growth and wasted trillions of dollars seems to be on the verge of collapse from a combination of real science, uncomfortable reality and “Boy-who-cried-wolf” fatigue.

For instance, a recent Yale survey found that while 69% of respondents believe in global warming, only 60% blame it squarely on human activity. That still shows the effectiveness of decades of green alarmist propaganda, but the trend of swallowing it unthinkingly is definitely downward. A University of Chicago study also found that belief in man-made climate Armageddon has been steadily dropping since 2017.

Some obvious reasons: The alarmists keep making doomsday predictions that fail to come true (we haven’t checked lately; is New York City under water yet, the way it was supposed to be by 2020?) When one scary prediction fails to materialize, they invent a new one (this is how “Global cooling” became “Global warming” and when neither occurred, “climate change,” which covers all the bases no matter what happens.) We were told there would be no ice at the North and South Poles by now, and that hurricanes would be massive and epidemic – yet Santa is not wearing scuba gear; and recent hurricane seasons have been no better nor worse than in past decades.

As Rucker notes, even some prominent climate alarmists such as Ted Nordhouse of the Breakthrough Institute are backtracking. In an article called, “Why I Stopped Being a Climate Catastrophist,” he wrote that humans adapt to changes in climate by building seawalls, developing drought-resistant crops and other methods, without destroying their economies.

We’re also old enough to remember being told that we’d passed “peak oil” and would soon run out. What happened? We found new ways of locating and extracting oil, developed more efficient engines and other devices, and created nuclear and other new energy sources.

The problem with the climate alarmists is that they base their doomsday predictions on unreliable computer models that assume every trend will continue in the same direction indefinitely, with no accounting for natural climate cycles or human ingenuity that lets us see a problem coming and prevent it. Thomas Sowell once compared them to people who think that if it’s 40 degrees at dawn and 70 at noon, then it will be 100 degrees by 6 pm and 130 by midnight.

This doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t care about the environment (we’ve been preaching against the slaughter of birds and bats by wind turbines for years.) As Christians and conservatives, it’s our responsibility to conserve resources and be good stewards of the Earth, to pass it on to future generations. But we can do that without trillions of dollars that could be far better spent being wasted on eco-bureaucracies and pocket-lining green NGOs; and without crippling economies; telling people to give up their cars, live in caves and eat bugs; or worst of all, terrorizing children into thinking they have no future because of impending climate doom.

We can’t help wondering how many teenagers who committed suicide did so with the thought in their minds that it didn’t matter because they’d been taught since grade school that the world was going to end within ten years anyway. That’s unconscionable child abuse on a global scale.

And it gave us Greta Thunberg.

