By Kenneth Allard

Early Saturday morning, I started the coffee and prepared to take down our Christmas lights. But then I turned on the TV for the latest headlines – and exploded in laughter, those tiresome chores instantly forgotten. Without telling Congress or anybody else, President Trump had deployed an American strike team to invade Venezuela, neatly grabbed Nicholas Maduro and his wife before hot-footing the whole shebang back to a waiting Navy carrier! All in under two hours and with zero casualties or loss of equipment? Are you kidding me?

I was already whistling “YMCA” while the President and his men concluded their briefing to a profoundly shocked press contingent –the Trump team acting as if nothing was even slightly amiss. Instead, Mr. Trump calmly explained the just-concluded scenario, the sudden removal of the Venezuelan tumor discussed almost clinically, no big deal rather than a decades-long diplomatic dilemma. Even as Mr. Trump surrendered the podium to General Dan Cain, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, I was recalling earlier combat engagements – from nearby Panama to the Iranian outback – that hadn’t turned out so well.

To help educate civilian illiterates back home, General Cain gave a no-nonsense description of the quantum mechanics that had just taken place. After all, Venezuela is a foreign country where Chinese, Cuban and Iranian mercenaries were quite literally calling the shots. It is one thing to integrate army, navy and air forces in a joint endeavor, quite another to achieve the seamless division of labor that becomes synergy. Pairing intelligence with special operations adds Olympic degrees of difficulty, the warriors on both sides having been well-schooled in the complexities of Murphy’s law.

General Cain succinctly described the challenge: “We think, we develop, we train, we rehearse, we debrief, we rehearse again and again, not to get it right but to ensure that we cannot get it wrong…Our jobs are to integrate combat power so when the time comes, we can deliver overwhelming force at the time and place of our choosing against any foe anywhere in the world.” General Cain left unspoken the harsh reality that the tough training standards as well as combat always risk the lives of American Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines.

Over a long career that began as a grunt, I have witnessed the steady degradation of the American service ethic from the common obligation of free citizens to the de facto isolation of the few who serve from the many who do not. Today, fewer than half of one-percent of Americans ever serve in uniform, an unhappy fact of life that may eventually compromise the national security that many regard as our birthright. Inevitably, military life recedes from the culture and concerns of our most respected institutions. Back in May, for example, I startled our pastor by asking why – in Military City USA no less - there had been no mention of Memorial Day during weekend services. “Oh, was that today?”

All the more reason to cheer the happy tears of the Venezuelan diaspora from Caracas to Miami, stunned by how suddenly their prayers were answered. And all because Donald Trump had the sheer cussedness to ignore his critics and take dramatic action: Indeed, gambling his presidency on the well-honed war machine thrown once more into the breach!

Colonel (Ret.) Kenneth Allard is a former draftee who became a West Point professor, Dean of the National War College and military analyst for NBC News.