Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let us approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.

Hebrews 4:16

At least President Trump is taking the rise of socialism seriously. He wrote on Truth Social, “The communists are finally making their move. I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time. It’s easy to be a communist – All you have to do is say, “I’ll give you everything,” but that means you’re taking it away from others that have earned it. Over thousands of years, that ideology has not worked once. The game is on. Enjoy watching!”

While Sen. John Fetterman remains the only prominent Democrat who has loudly and consistently sounded the alarm about the dangers of socialists taking over the party, there are signs that the fire alarm that’s been ringing for five years or so is finally starting to rouse a few others. But it’s instructive to see how gingerly they tiptoe around the truth.

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin is a good example. She told an interviewer that the Democratic Party needs “significant new leadership” to determine “the path forward” because “the old models aren’t working.” That’s enough weasel words for an entire season of “Meerkat Manor” (yes, we know meerkats aren’t weasels; it’s just a metaphor.)

She also ascribed their electoral problems to focusing on too many things and trying to make too many people happy instead of having a clear message like affordability. She didn’t say what those “too many things” might be, but when you’re backing open borders, coddling criminals, forcing men into girls’ sports and bathrooms, castrating confused children and cheering for socialism over capitalism, being “unfocused” probably isn’t your biggest problem.

Our prediction: The Democratic Party will not be able to stop its hostile takeover by communist radicals until its leaders are able to say out loud that hostile takeovers by communist radicals are bad.

As predicted, Democrats are melting down over the Supreme Court’s ruling that “Temporary Protected Status” actually means temporary. Rep. Seth Moulton’s reaction was typical, as he wailed that this will “uproot communities” and that Democrats must get back into power and stack the Supreme Court to prevent any more such obviously correct rulings. He said, “They’re basically saying that 350,000 people here should go back to a country (Haiti) that the State Department, under Marco Rubio, has said Americans can’t travel there because it’s so unsafe.”

A few points:

That warning is for Americans, and these people are Haitians, not Americans.

350,000 Haitians is nearly 3% of the entire population of Haiti. How many people are we expected to take in? Does that go for every nation on Earth?

These Haitians were originally given TEMPORARY Protected Status due to an earthquake that struck in 2010 – sixteen years ago. It’s kept getting extended over and over for various reasons, including a cholera outbreak, hurricanes, gang violence and political instability. In short, because it’s HAITI. It isn’t our responsibility to take in vast percentages of the populations of different nations to help them escape from the chronic messes in their home lands. It’s their responsibility to clean up the messes in their homelands.

America is a sovereign nation, not a life raft. If we keep treating it like one, it’s going to get swamped and capsize.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna invoked a routine procedural maneuver to block all House business to force the Senate to pass the SAVE Act. But it appears to be backfiring, with other conservatives criticizing her for bringing the House to a standstill. Even President Trump, who is adamant about passing the SAVE Act to protect election integrity, urged Republicans to “stop grandstanding” because the move is blocking the rest of his agenda from passing.

As expected, former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton pleaded guilty to one of 18 counts against him (unauthorized possession of a document related to national defense.) The judge has 90 days to hand down a sentence, which could normally be up to ten years in prison but under a plea deal Bolton will get no more than five years, plus a possible $2.25 million fine and other punishments. Fox News has the details.

It makes you wonder what might have happened to Hillary if there had been any “reasonable prosecutors” who’d been willing to take her case.

Thursday, the Supreme Court issued several major rulings. We reported them all as they were released, but this article from the Epoch Times takes a closer look at each ruling to explain more details.

Banning Fourth of July fireworks statewide during America’s 250th birthday celebration is the kind of idea that practically screams “blue state,” but in this case, it’s an order from a Republican Governor in the red state of Utah. The reason: a historic risk of wildfires due to drought.

At least that makes sense. But it does prove that severe dehydration can cause both brain damage and acting like a Democrat.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Gateway Church and its former pastor/confessed sexual predator Robert Morris by parishioners. They claimed Morris offered a “money-back guarantee” that 15% of all tithing dollars would go to global missions and Jewish ministry partners. But when they requested proof of that, they were stonewalled.

You might not approve of the church’s actions and think the plaintiffs had a point, but the grounds for the judge’s dismissal were actually sound: he cited the “ecclesiastical abstention doctrine,” which holds that courts have no jurisdiction to involve themselves in internal religious matters, such as evaluating the truth of a sermon or defining a church’s mission and outreach efforts.

In short, he threw out the lawsuit based on the First Amendment right of churches to be free from government oversight. That’s a good thing. The moral of this story should be “choose your spiritual leaders carefully,” not “ask the government to regulate churches.”

Laugh of the Day, Part 1: It’s reported that terminal TDS patient George Conway spent $5.7 million on his failed run to replace Jerrold Nadler in the House in New York. He came in far behind in the pack with just 6,177 votes, which means he paid $850 per vote, even more than billionaire Mike Bloomberg spent on his failed presidential run. Pretty expensive, considering Democrats are known to actually win elections by paying just two bucks per vote on Skid Row.

If the general idea doesn’t make you laugh enough, then click the link for Trump’s response to Conway’s loss, and prepare to spit coffee all over your keyboard.

Laugh of the Day, Part 2: Newly-elected New York Democrat House nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is on record as supporting the destruction of Western Civilization, was asked if she’s a communist. Her reply: “That framing is one that I’ve been very proud to be able to say I don’t respond to.” She then went on at length and never answered the question.

We can understand dodging that question, but the hilarious part is that she’s “very proud” to say that she dodges that question. If we were asked about it, we’d give some noncreative response like, “I’m very proud to be able to say that, H*ll no, I’m not a (BLEEPING) communist.”

Video of the Day: A shocking, possibly racially-motivated violent attack was caught on video that went viral. But will anyone care, considering it was a black-on-white attack and it happened in the WNBA? Apparently, the referees didn’t.

As if the Democrats haven’t had a tough enough week, what with all the America 250 patriotism, Trump wins at the Supreme Court, and their party being taken over by communists, now here comes the hardest blow of all: Having to grapple with the fact that America’s hosting of the World Cup under Trump has been a rousing success.

Did they actually expect that foreigners would have a lousy time in America? They must’ve forgotten that they’re not spending their entire trips in New York and L.A. They’re going to states with free speech, barbecue, Buc-ees and internal combustion engines.

Consequences Are Back: An illegal alien from Honduras has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a scheme to defraud taxpayers of $38 million to hire illegal alien construction workers off the books to evade payroll taxes. Our question: Is there a way to put him UNDER the prison?

Happy 250th Birthday, America, and happy Fourth of July week to all our readers! Next week, our writers will be taking a vacation week to celebrate America’s 250th, but never fear: we’ve prepared lots of great material in advance for you, and we’ll keep you up to date on the major headlines. Then we’ll return full blast on July 6th to dive into them deeper.

In the meantime, for this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, here’s one of our favorite musical guests, country singer Coffey Anderson, with his tribute to the troops, “Mr. Red, White and Blue.”

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

As Laura and I get ready for a rare vacation week off to party like it’s 1776, I thought I’d share some great American July 4th party music from artists who truly are Red, White and Blue.

For my “Red” song, I considered Sammy Hagar (“The Red Rocker”) doing the quintessentially American song, “I Can’t Drive 55”. But I went with something less familiar: jazz/R&B keyboard player and singer Red Young, who is a friend of ours and a fantastic musician. See him live if you get a chance. Here are Red Young & His Hot Horns at the New Orleans landmark, Antones, with “Going Back to New Orleans.” Now, THIS is my kind of American party music.

Next, for my “White” American party song, I chose something that will bring back happy memories of the Bicentennial for a lot of you. It’s one of the greatest groups of the ‘70s, Maurice White and Earth, Wind and Fire, performing “Shining Star” live on “The Midnight Special” in red, white and blue bellbottoms.

Finally, for my “Blue” song, my choices ran the gamut from Bobby “Blue” Bland to some blues by Stevie Ray Vaughn. But I picked one of my favorite rock bands whom I will be seeing live next month (yes, they’re still out there touring), Blue Oyster Cult. One of the best things about Trump being President in 2026 is that it means 2020 is over and gone, in every sense of the term. So here’s BOC with “This Ain’t the Summer of Love.”

Bee Time: What better way to get into the mood for a week of vacations, parties and celebrating America than to laugh at the news with the Babylon Bee?

https://babylonbee.com/news/new-yorkers-excited-to-see-how-never-before-tried-government-called-socialism-turns-out

https://babylonbee.com/news/in-controversial-decision-supreme-court-rules-words-temporary-and-forever-are-not-the-same

https://babylonbee.com/news/john-bolton-pleads-guilty-to-failing-to-store-his-stolen-classified-documents-in-his-garage

https://babylonbee.com/news/reflecting-pool-algae-surges-ahead-of-kamala-in-2028-dem-presidential-polls

MUST SEE VIDEO BONUS! The Babylon Bee predicts what will happen now that Elon Musk is a trillionaire.

https://babylonbee.com/video/we-asked-ai-to-predict-what-will-happen-now-that-elon-musk-is-a-trillionaire

https://babylonbee.com/news/report-heat-wave-so-intense-the-french-are-considering-wearing-deodorant

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.