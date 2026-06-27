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Corwin Slack's avatar
Corwin Slack
40m

The Democrat sowing of ideological chaos is wood stacking for bonfires that they hope the right will ignite. Then we will see their real intentions clearly.

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Vincent M Tedone MD's avatar
Vincent M Tedone MD
25m

Republicans in congress should be screening from the roof tops the names of those funding the communists

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