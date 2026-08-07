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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6m

This is the kind of fight Republicans should force again and again. Birthright citizenship has become one of the great scams of the open-borders machine: arrive, deliver, anchor, litigate, and let taxpayers absorb the consequences. Trump’s executive orders may face court fights, but court fights are how the constitutional question gets sharpened. Birth tourism is especially indefensible. It is not immigration. It is jurisdiction-shopping with an umbilical cord. Stephen Miller is right to attack the categories the political class pretends are sacred. The Fourteenth Amendment was not a suicide pact, and American citizenship is not a door prize.

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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
12m

In the Edition today regarding the "targeting of Catholics", while the revelations are interesting shouldn't we be more interested in what has happened to the agents involved? Ex[posing something is one thing but taking action to "weed out the problem" is where we tend to drag our feet or worse do nothing.

Finally, I agree with the Kurt Schlichter article but remember you heard it here in my posts at least five months ago and it didn't take a famous columnist to recognize it.

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