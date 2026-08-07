In today’s newsletter, we examine President Trump’s latest effort to restrict birthright citizenship and crack down on birth tourism following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, along with newly released evidence about the Biden-era FBI’s targeting of traditional Catholics. Readers will also find results from Tennessee’s primaries, including a rare defeat for a Trump-endorsed incumbent and Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary, as well as a look ahead to the pivotal Michigan Senate contest between Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed. We also cover a new controversy over comments about Jewish voters and Israel, disturbing allegations involving Kentucky’s organ donation system, and the renewed disruption of Mexican avocado imports by cartel violence. Finally, we turn to the Middle East, where President Trump says negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz are progressing as the conflict with Iran enters a potentially decisive phase.

Reading time: 7 minutes

Trust. Judgment. Reliability. Support the Huckabee Post. Upgrade to Paid.

Upgrade

Daily Bible Verse

Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Proverbs 4:23

In Washington

Despite what President Trump called the “very unfortunate” Supreme Court decision upholding birthright citizenship, the fight isn’t over. Thursday, Trump issued two new executive orders on the topic, one expanding the categories of people ineligible for birthright citizenship, including, as top official Stephen Miller said, “alien enemies of the United States, members of foreign terrorist organizations, and large categories of people who lobby and act on behalf of foreign governments.” The other order bans and cracks down on birth tourism, the commercial practice of bringing pregnant foreigners into the US just so they can have babies here that get US citizenship.

We’re not attorneys, but of the two, we can see the Supreme Court being more likely to uphold the latter EO. On the other hand, most legal experts expected the SCOTUS to uphold birthright citizenship unanimously, and it was 6-3, with strong opposing opinions. Attorney/author Kurt Schichter predicted that a future challenge could finally get the SCOTUS to rule correctly. As Miller said, stating the argument against citizenship for anyone born on US soil, the 14th Amendment was passed right after the Civil War to ensure that the children of slaves would be citizens and “It had no other meaning and purpose other than that.”

UPDATE: Sen. Mitch McConnell has been released from rehab and will continue recovering from a fall at home. However, he gave no indication of when he might actually return to the Senate. McConnell’s long absence has complicated Todd Blanche’s confirmation for Attorney General, and this week, his absence from the Agriculture Committee caused a major Republican farm bill to fail to make it out of committee over Democrat opposition. Republicans plan to bring it up again in September, when they hope McConnell will finally be back to work.

Add one more story to the ever-growing pile of revelations that virtually everything the government has told us over the past few years has been pure horse manure.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, the American Center for Law & Justice unearthed internal FBI emails exposing how senior FBI officials under Biden targeted traditional Catholics as a terrorist threat based entirely on the subjective leftist propaganda of the Southern Poverty Law Center that branded faith-based organizations as “hate groups.”

Despite claims by former FBI Director Christopher Wray that the targeting of Catholics was just an idea from “a single field office,” the newly-revealed email chain shows that it was discussed across a wide range of senior officials, and that the source was not official government intelligence but the biased, subjective labeling of “a private, far-left ideological organization” that was treated as if it had the authority of an official, trusted government agency.

If it’s any consolation, we assume that it will be a looooong time before anyone trusts an official government agency again.

Trust. Judgment. Reliability. Support the Huckabee Post. Upgrade to Paid.

Upgrade

Across America

Unlike most states, Tennessee holds its primary elections on Thursday instead of Tuesday, so here are some results from Thursday’s races. They’re the first held since the recent pro-Republican redistricting, which carved up the one solid Democrat district around Memphis, putting parts of into three different GOP-leaning districts.

The biggest surprise of the day was that Trump-endorsed incumbent Rep. Andy Ogles lost his primary reelection bid to farmer and former state Agriculture Secretary, Dr. Charlie Hatcher. Hatcher benefited from nearly $2 million in ads from a PAC that backs alternative energy subsidies, which Ogles opposes. While MAGA supporters are upset to lose Ogles, Hatcher is also a Trump supporter and ran on securing his agenda.

With current Republican Gov. Bill Lee leaving due to term limits, Sen. Marsha Blackburn won the GOP primary to succeed him. Jerri Green took the Democratic nomination. Green is a lawyer and public defender running on the usual Democrat issues: expanding Medicaid, more gun control laws, pro-abortion, etc. Tennessee hasn’t had a Democrat Governor since 2006, and it’s unlikely to happen this year, considering how many people have fled blue states to come there. One hint comes in the primary vote totals for Governor: In the GOP primary, 715,739 votes were cast. In the Democratic race, 354,520.

One interesting side note: in the 9th district, one of the new districts created by carving up the solid blue district, the Democrat winner was state Rep. Justin Pearson, who had the backing of a lot of leftist money and AOC and “The Squad.”

Pearson is the politician famous for wearing an Afro and ranting like an outraged black Southern preacher, even though video surfaced of him in college with a neat haircut, talking about reasonable bipartisan dialogue in the erudite tones of Carlton Banks from “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” He’ll face Trump-backed GOP winner, state Sen. Brent Taylor, who is favored to win.

Commentary’s Seth Mandel takes aim at former Obama adviser David Axelrod for remarks about Jewish voters and the Michigan Senate race, accusing him of employing an old antisemitic trope by portraying American Jews as effectively acting on behalf of a foreign country. Mandel argues that Axelrod’s comments treated Jewish political concerns about Israel differently from the way Americans routinely advocate for causes involving countries or communities to which they have cultural or familial ties.

Republican strategist David Winston argues in a Roll Call column that former Rep. Mike Rogers may have gotten the Democratic opponent he wanted in Michigan’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. Abdul El-Sayed narrowly defeated establishment-backed Rep. Haley Stevens, 48.5% to 47.5%, despite entering Election Day with a 10-point polling advantage; withdrawn candidate Mallory McMorrow still captured 4%. Winston argues the unexpectedly close result exposes potential weaknesses for El-Sayed in November, particularly among Michigan’s large bloc of moderate and independent voters. Two July general-election polls cited in the column showed Rogers either tied with El-Sayed or leading him by three points.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. took the rare action of decertifying a Kentucky organ donor organization after what he called “horrifying” discoveries about their process of procuring organs from donors. We won’t go into the details, but you can read them at the link. We’ll just quote the Monty Python sketch about the man protesting, “I’m not dead yet!” That should give you the unsettling idea.

Around the World

America’s avocado supply is once again being caught in the crossfire of Mexico’s cartel violence. The United States has temporarily suspended avocado inspections in Michoacán, Mexico’s leading avocado-producing state, after authorities identified a security threat to American personnel. Because USDA inspections are required before the fruit can be exported, the decision effectively halts new shipments from the state. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded by deploying 1,500 additional troops to Michoacán in an effort to protect inspectors and get exports moving again.

President Trump said that while a deal to keep the Strait of Hormuz open has not yet been reached, he’s personally involved in the talks and expects a deal to be struck soon. He also predicted that gas prices will continue to fall as the conflict with Iran winds down.

In response to a claim that the US has almost used up its stockpiles of two major long-range weapons, Trump said the U.S. has a “massive” munitions stockpile and “treasonous” leakers are “being hunted down.”

However, Middle East expert Nazee Moinian of the Middle East Institute warned that despite having its military and economy crushed and being forced to negotiate, Iran’s leaders will never give up their long-term goal of destroying Israel and the US. She said, “Iran is a revolutionary state” and they see this as a “battle between good and evil.”

Kurt Schlichter agrees, so he has this advice for Trump on how to win the war: “Just win already.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.