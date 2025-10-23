Photo credit: Fox News

Since Joe Biden became President in early 2021 and everything in the way of lawfare but the kitchen sink immediately started being thrown at the outgoing President, Trump has spent an estimated $60 million A YEAR on his legal defense.

So, we’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars, all going into the pockets of pricey DC lawyers to defend him against cases argued by other pricey DC lawyers. In addition to state investigations in New York and Georgia, Trump also was targeted by “Special Counsel” Jack Smith in two cases, the so-called “insurrection” J6 case in DC and the “classified documents” case in Florida.

(Note: as regular newsletter readers know, we always put “Special Counsel” in quotation marks when referring to Jack Smith, as he was never confirmed by the Senate as required. In fact, this lack of Senate confirmation is what led Florida Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss his case there in July 2024. As she wrote at the time, “None of the statutes cited as legal authority for the appointment...gives the Attorney General broad inferior-officer appointing power or bestows upon him the right to appoint a federal officer with the prosecutorial power wielded by Special Counsel Smith.”)

As Julie Kelly writes in a new report, “Starting as early as the spring of 2021, the President and his team had to fight non-stop DOJ attempts to obtain presidential records, attorney-client privileged material, and other evidence related to both investigations. (This does not include what Team Trump spent challenging similar demands by the January 6 Select Committee.)” It was ridiculous.

Kelly makes the case that Trump and others who were victimized by the weaponized legal system are entitled to damages, not just to pay them back for the monumental financial hit but also “to ensure this doesn’t happen again.” It does seem certain that if Trump’s tormenters get to just ride off into the sunset, this same sort of thing will become routine. Why wouldn’t it?

In her words, “To ensure it does not happen again, Trump and every single Trump associate, White House aide, Republican lawmaker, and longtime friend ensnared by the greasy hooks of the Biden DOJ and Jack Smith in particular should be paid back in full and then some.” Send the message “that political lawfare has a very big cost in more ways than one.”

(Trump was very fortunate that he had the resources to fight back; some of his associates were financially ruined and forced into plea deals not because they believed they were guilty of anything but because they didn’t have the money to keep fighting the federal government.)

President Trump is reportedly seeking a total of $230 million in damages for defending himself, both in the “Russia collusion” case and the two criminal cases brought by Jack Smith. According to Kelly, Trump’s pending tort claim regarding the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Smith’s indictment of him for allegedly possessing classified documents, which was filed in 2024 before he re-won the presidency, seeks punitive damages of $100 million.

Trump’s filing on the “Russia” case, also made before he won re-election, has not yet been made public, but here’s an excerpt from his Mar-a-Lago filing, which we would imagine is similar for both: “The investigation and prosecution of President Trump --- so starkly different from the Department of Justice’s standard operating procedures in similar cases --- does not reflect a law enforcement purpose but instead aims to advance a political scheme.”

Indeed.

“No procedure of the Department of Justice justifies the use of prosecutorial resources for such a political result,” it says.

Since Trump is now (thankfully) back in the White House, some political enemies are having a fit at the prospect of the administration paying damages to someone who’s currently IN the administration. Admittedly, this is yet another sticky situation never encountered before. As Kelly explains, “...it involves potential decision-making by at least one of the President’s former defense attorneys, Todd Blanche. As deputy attorney general, Blanche is one of the two officials needed to sign any settlement in that amount, according to Justice Department protocol.”

Charles Cook at National Review wrote that any such settlement with President Trump “would be so impeachable there are barely words to describe it.” But he really couldn’t explain why, any more than Hunter could explain how his dad had to pardon him after “everything has changed” when Trump was re-elected. (Leftists in general aren’t very good with explanations; have you noticed?)

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee blasted Trump, saying, “This is exactly why the Constitution forbids the President from taking any money from the government outside his official salary.” Never mind that Trump has never kept his official salary, contributing it each year to fund some program by the government that’s actually worthwhile. (Yes, there are a few.) And never mind that he plans to donate any damages he wins in these complaints to charity.

Keeping that in mind, how does it even make sense for Maryland Sen. Chris Van Holland, president of the Kilmar Abrego Garcia Fan Club, to say that Trump is “extorting his own Justice Department”?

As Kelly points out, any settlement Trump might get would likely be far from restoring his finances from the ungodly hit they’ve taken since he entered politics. She also mentions that Biden’s DOJ forced Trump to spend millions of dollars in campaign funds every month, which gave Biden and then Harris huge advantages during the 2024 campaign. “Did that not cross any Constitutional lines?” she wonders.

And she asks another great question: “So are we to believe it was acceptable for the Biden DOJ to have spent upwards of $100 million on baseless investigations into Trump...but it is unacceptable for the Trump DOJ to compensate the victim, or victims, of those baseless investigations?”

We hope Trump gets reimbursed every penny. As for us taxpayers, we’ll never see all that money that was spent by Biden’s DOJ on all the anti-Trump lawfare. It’s now languishing in the bank accounts of rich leftist DC attorneys.

RELATED JACK SMITH STORY: We have to hand it to AT&T, because when Sen. Ted Cruz’s phone records were subpoenaed by Biden’s DOJ, they apparently refused to turn them over to the feds. Thanks, AT&T! Of course, we know now that “Special Counsel” Smith subpoenaed the phone records of eight other U.S. Senators and one U.S. Congressman; no word yet on how AT&T handled that situation, but at least we have reason for optimism.

This story by Elizabeth Stauffer at Legal Insurrection will catch you up if you haven’t seen our reports on Smith’s overreach, and it also offers Ted Cruz’s comments on the “Arctic Frost” investigation. Cruz points out that this witch-hunt of a case was opened just three days into Trump’s re-election campaign. Nah, this move didn’t have anything to do with politics at all. Of course not!

Cruz calls Arctic Frost “the 21st -century digital Watergate.” As we all know, “digital” means the impact is about 1,000 times greater than it was in the 1970s.

We’ve previously reported that the House Judiciary Committee has sent a letter to Smith (wherever he is) through his (pro bono – must be nice) DC attorneys, demanding that he appear to answer questions about alleged prosecutorial misconduct and constitutional abuses. No word yet, at least that we know, from those attorneys.

Of course, Democrats are now accusing TRUMP of weaponizing the legal system. To that we say, after laughing helplessly, that the crimes (a total of 88 criminal counts!) brought against Trump have been incredibly bogus, while the accusations faced by Comey, Brennan and potentially many others appear to be quite substantive.

RELATED READING: For when you have time, Julie Kelly has what she calls a “bits and pieces” update on the major lawfare stories: Comey’s criminal charges, more purging at the DOJ (welcome news), a criminal referral against Jack Smith filed by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the appellate ruling in Trump’s favor on National Guard deployment, and more. Highly recommended.

Kelly points out the same thing we did about Patrick Fitzgerald serving as Comey’s attorney, calling this a “shady move” because “Fitzgerald played a KEY ROLE in Comey’s media leak operation in 2017 to sabotage the President and prompt the opening of the Robert Mueller probe into nonexistent Trump-Russian election collusion.” As we’ve reported, his representation of Comey in this case is being challenged. Kelly goes into greater detail on this, and also on a potential major conflict for one of Comey’s other attorneys, Michael Dreeben, “who has a long history of participation in the lawfare against President Trump…”

All very cozy. Well, at least it saves time, as Comey doesn’t have to bring these attorneys up to speed on the facts of the case! They were (allegedly) right there in the thick of it.

MORE RELATED READING: Enjoy reading Roger Simon’s piece on John Brennan. We guarantee, you’ll learn some shocking things about the ex-CIA director that you never even imagined. In fact, you’ll wonder how someone with his background ever came to BE the CIA director. Ah, that would be a question for President Obama...