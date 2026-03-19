Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 11 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Proof: What did the Jack Smith team and the Mueller team have in common? Both out to GET TRUMP: Newly released emails show that former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, in his pull-out-all-the-stops effort to GET TRUMP and his inner circle, cast an even wider net than we knew. If you were behind the counter at the place a Trump aide took his suits to be cleaned, you probably got spied on.

Okay, that’s an exaggeration (probably), but we now know that even more people who had contact with Trump or “pertinent parties” were spied on. They were all Republicans, of course --- over 400 of them that we’re aware of. As has been confirmed, these included senators and members of Congress. Read more—→

The Huckabee Post is looking for 128 123 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

Upgrade to Paid

Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Here is today’s Fox News page of continually-updated bulletins on Operation Epic Fury.

Among the latest developments…

In a rift between President Trump and Israel, Trump took to Truth Social to report that Israel, “out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East,” “violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran” and hit a “relatively small section” of it. He said the US knew nothing of the attack, and neither did Qatar. But Iran thought Qatar was responsible and struck part of Qatar’s LNG gas facility.

Trump wrote, “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL” against the South Pars Gas Field, unless Iran “unwisely” decides to attack Qatar again, “In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.” He added, “I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long-term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so,”

According to Israeli security sources, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is little more than an “empty entity” who is not in control of the regime. They also described the current Iranian leadership as broken, confused and…almost misfunctioning.” Insert your own joke about the US Senate here.

This report is unconfirmed at press time, but it was reported in the Middle East that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian contacted his counterparts in other Gulf nations to say that “in light of the collapse of the constitutional leadership structure in the country and his disconnection from communicating with its components, he absolves himself of responsibility and emphasizes that there is no justification for targeting him.”

Israel also announced that they had blown up Muhammad Abu Shahla, commander of Hamas’s military intelligence in the Khan Yunis Brigade, who dreamed of burying all Jews in the Dead Sea. He is now dead and buried under a pile of rubble.

Interesting Analysis: Mehdi Parpanchi, executive editor of Iran International TV, explains that the continuing attacks and repression and “projections of normality” may not be signs of Iran’s resilience but of the regime’s collapse, because these were the plans made for what to do if central government was hit and started to collapse. The idea is to keep looking like they’re holding on, “betting that Washington will not stay in the war long enough to finish the job.” Considering that Democrats were demanding a halt to this “endless war” after four days, they might have a point.

Also Worth Reading - A theory that would blow the tiny minds of Trump’s critics: that he’s not a fool who blundered into war with Iran with no plan, but he actually “has a grand strategy – and it’s working.”

SAVE Act Update: The bill to require voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote is on the Senate floor. Democrats are continuing their solid opposition, but it was noted that now that Americans are paying attention, they’re cooling some of their overheated rhetoric. Chuck Schumer even told reporters that Democrats are not opposed to photo voter ID. No, they’ll just shut down the entire government to prevent it from becoming law.

While a talking/standing filibuster is risky and might fail, this article suggests two possible alternatives. One is to attach the bill to something the Democrats HAVE to vote for (but considering they’re already defunding the DHS – more defunding of police! – during potential Iran-inspired terrorism, we can’t think of what that might be.) And Sen. John Kennedy has an idea for passing it with 51 votes as part of a reconciliation bill. There’s a video at the link where he explains it in his own way. Even if we lost a few renegade “Republicans,” it could still pass with the Vice President breaking a 50-50 tie.

UPDATE: Those seeking to make a hero out of Joe Kent for resigning as director of the National Counterterrorism Center and making a big public statement about Iran not being an imminent threat might want to cool it for the time being. There’s a new report that Kent has been quietly under investigation by the FBI for months for allegedly improperly sharing classified information.

This reportedly started long before his resignation, so it can’t be dismissed as political retribution. And it supports a White House claim that Kent was shut out of intelligence briefings months ago due to suspicions that he was a leaker.

We’ve noted before that Democrats only get upset about spending taxpayers’ money when it’s being spent by Republicans on something they oppose. So cue Time magazine to publish an article listing all the wonderful things that could have allegedly been paid for with the $12 billion spent in the first week of bombing Iran. (Note: $12 billion is Time’s figure; it’s not known what the exact cost is, but one think tank estimated it at less than $1 billion a day.)

They’re the expected preferred liberal expenditures, like food aid, housing aid, universal pre-K, teacher salaries, Pell grants, and our favorite, “Foreign and humanitarian aid” (we’ve seen how much of that was a slush fund for leftists who didn’t want real jobs and how much was stolen by terrorists like those supported by Iran, which is why we had to bomb them.)

Twitchy.com has more on this, along with some hilarious responses from X users, like suggesting that the $12 billion could have been sent directly to Somali fraudsters in Minnesota, or pay for zero miles of track for Gavin Newsom’s high speed rail boondoggle.

RELATED: In peak irony, it appears that if you want a positive assessment of Trump’s assault on Iran from anyplace other than conservative media outlets, you have to turn to Al-Jazeera.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine reports that an FBI agent assigned to Robert Mueller’s goose chase “Russian collusion” investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign turned whistleblower. He alleged that the investigation was staffed with rabid Trump haters whose “Let’s get him” attitude was so strong, they engaged in misconduct, political bias and “overzealous thoughts” to the point of covering their office walls with anti-Trump cartoons.

The accusations were made in 2020, and just released by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who said it “confirms long-standing concerns that political bias rotted the decision-making process within the Mueller team.”

Among the specific allegations:

They chronically abused FISA warrants to surveille people who’d done nothing wrong.

There was no authority for the Mueller team to arrest, jail and charge Trump’s friend Tom Barrack over false claims that he was an unregistered agent of the UAE, a claim already rejected by the FBI. He was acquitted by a jury in 2022 and is now US ambassador to Turkey.

Mueller prosecutor Zainad Ahmad, a protege of former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch, repeatedly violated security protocols, including having classified materials at her residence (Ironically, the same charge was the basis of the next phony investigation of Trump.)

DOJ prosecutors pressured FBI agent Michelle Taylor to “change the tone” of a document to remove derogatory references to Trump by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, but she refused.

The Post has the full story here.

As for the revelation that the Mueller investigation was a biased hit squad that weaponized the legal system to try to destroy the Democrats’ political opponent, what else can we say but…”Well, knock us over with a feather!”

As one commenter aptly put it, the 12-year-olds running California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social media response team need to be fired because they’re not helping him with their snarky, juvenile posts. Latest example: After citizen journalist Nick Shirley exposed massive daycare fraud in California, they put out a gross AI-generated image of Shirley looking like a pedophile hunting for children.

Shirley’s cool response: “You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste, right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud. People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them.”

FYI: The point of the videos is that Shirley couldn’t find many children in these so-called “daycares” that our tax dollars fund. It was mostly a lot of empty rooms and luxury cars owned by the proprietors. He did find two young children at one address, but there were no adults there to watch over them, so it’s a good thing he ISN’T a pedophile.

Next, Newsom’s Peanut Gallery might want to start generating insulting AI cartoons of the news staff at Fox 11 TV in Los Angeles. They just exposed how the city spent $10.2 million on a Ramada Inn to turn it into a homeless shelter to house just 32 people. Four years later, they’ve given $20 million to an NGO to remodel it, but it’s still sitting vacant and no work is being done on it.

We note elsewhere in our newsletter that a federal judge has decided his gavel is also a stethoscope that gives him great medical knowledge, so he blocked the HHS’ new vaccination schedule. He piously demanded that we listen to “The Science,” as if it’s handed down from above on stone tablets. But exactly how reliable is vaccine science these days?

The CDC just admitted that this past season’s flu vaccine was the least effective in years. The effectiveness rate for kids under 18 was 38 to 41%, while the effectiveness rate for adults was just 22-34%. Health officials are usually satisfied if the rate is 40 to 60%. The CDC blamed a new strain of flu that “was not well matched to the vaccine.” We might say it was the other way around, but whatever.

The CDC estimated that between October and February, there were “at least 26,000,000 illnesses, 340,000 hospitalizations, and 21,000 deaths” from the flu in the US. Still, among children whose vaccine status was known, 85% of deaths were among those who weren’t vaccinated; so they still strongly recommend getting the vaccine, even if it doesn’t prevent the flu. It’s not useless, but it’s also not a magic bullet. Anyone who understands actual science knows that the truth is usually somewhere in the middle.

Lest We Forget… ICE issued another of its periodic “Worst of the Worst” reports, detailing the records of the latest deportees they’ve arrested and that Democrats continue to shut down the DHS and airport security to protect. In the latest installment, they feature a Mexican national convicted of homicide or manslaughter, a Guatemalan convicted of third-degree attempted rape, and a Venezuela convicted of coercion and enticement of a minor. Or as DHS acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis described them, “criminal illegal alien murderers, pedophiles and sex criminals – the very definition of depraved.”

Another billion-dollar company is speeding out of a blue state. Liberty Media, the owner of Formula 1 racing and Live Nation Entertainment, is relocating from Delaware to Nevada. They cite as reasons “substantial cost savings” and “reducing the risk of opportunistic litigation,” two of the most salient features of life in a blue state.

Food For Thought – A lot of people are asking what will come next if the terror-supporting Iranian regime is wiped out. President Trump insists there won’t be a long “nation-building” quagmire with US boots on the ground, and that it will be up to the Iranian people to take control of their destiny.

But will they? Many seem to want freedom, and tens of thousands were murdered by the mullahs for protesting. But after that mass slaughter, will others dare to take their place, especially since they have no arms (gun control in action)?

Derek Hunter at Townhall.com examines some of the possibilities, including that they could be like the Afghans and not want to be free – although at least many Iranians remember what living in a modern society was like, before the mullahs took over.

This guy is the worst: We never claimed to be experts at geography, but even we know, if New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani doesn’t, that St. Patrick’s Day has nothing to do with the Palestinians in Gaza. We have to assume that’s all he ever thinks about.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.