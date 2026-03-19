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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
3hEdited

The theme song for the DNC used to be ( for reasons beyond my simple capacity ) Happy Days are here again

A more appropriate one for today and for Republicans to play outside their convention might be Linda Ronstadt s You're No Good.

We might also apply it to our so-called NATO allies.

I'm just saying ....

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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
3h

Regarding today's Edition and the democrats position on the Save America Act, there reluctant willingness to "compromise" on photo I.D.'s in disingenuous at best because they leave out the important part, "proof of citizenship". Fetterman has led them in this ploy which eviscerates the real purpose of the I.D., which is to prove citizenship not just that you're the right person showing up to vote, which has no bearing on mail in voting where a lot of the fraud likely occurs.

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