Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. John 8:32

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Iran submitted a multi-page peace proposal, but President Trump posted on Truth Social, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Iran is reportedly still refusing to agree to the fundamental US demand that they give up their nuclear program.

In an interview Sunday with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump said Iran is “militarily defeated. In their own minds, maybe they don’t know that, but I think they do, because I deal with them. And we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon.” He also sent a harsh message to Iran if they think they’re going to recover the enriched uranium that was buried by US bombs:

“We have it surveilled. You know, I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching. If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge. We have that very well surveilled. If anybody got near the place, we will know about it, and we’ll blow them up.”

A correspondent for Axios reported that he had a phone conversation with Trump, who told him he’s had a “nice conversation” with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and they briefly discussed the Iranian response. But he added, “We have a good relationship, but this is my business, not anyone else’s.”

Sen. Mark Kelly went on “Face The Nation” and listed various US weapons that he claimed had severely reduced stockpiles that would take years to replenish. This is the kind of information our enemies like China covet and that might encourage them to launch aggression against the US or its allies like Taiwan. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon is reviewing his remarks to see if Kelly, a retired Navy pilot still subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, may have violated his oath by “blabbing on TV” about a classified Pentagon briefing he received. Kelly claims the information was taken from a public hearing.

FYI: The Pentagon also denied Kelly’s insinuation that our military readiness is depleted. Admiral Paparo, the head of US Pacific Command, was asked about the effects of the Iranian military action in front of Congress. He said he did not see any real cost to our ability to deter China.

This is a fascinating X post by The Iran Watcher geopolitical site. It blows away the popular Democrat/media narrative that Trump and his military leaders are blindly flailing and Iran is somehow winning the war, despite losing their entire Navy and Air Force and being reduced to attacking warships from speed boats.

It explains that the reported attacks on three US warships last week in the Strait of Hormuz were actually a planned maneuver to bait Iran into attacking, and they stupidly fell for it. The US ships were easily able to repel Iran’s missiles, drones and small boats. But our forces were watching from the sky and were able to trace the flights and boat launches back to their origins, allowing them to pinpoint and target Iran’s hidden coastal launching areas.

Comment of the Day! From Brit Hume: “The US mission in Iran is being judged by a standard in which only complete capitulation is victory for the US but mere survival is victory for Iran. This is nonsense…”

The California man accused of (let’s face it: he was caught on camera being tackled while rushing in with guns blazing) of breaking into the White House Correspondents Dinner to assassinate President Trump and his Cabinet entered a plea of “not guilty.” His lawyer also requested that U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche be removed from the case for conflict of interest because they were at that dinner and he might have shot them when he did that thing he’s not guilty of.

His attorney said it’s not likely that they would ask for the entire DOJ to be removed from the case, as “That would be quite a request.” How magnanimous of him. We have quite a request for him, too.

If this case were before a real judge, we’d expect the attorney to be slapped with a contempt charge just for filing such a request. But considering the judge has already apologized to the defendant for his jail cell not being comfy enough, we aren’t holding our breath.

Yet another federal judge has decided that her gavel gives her powers over both the budget and the executive branch. US District Judge Colleen McMahon sided with a group of...ahem!...”nonprofits” suing over DOGE’s cutting off their federal money spigot from the National Endowment for the Humanities. McMahon accused DOGE of “blatantly” using race, gender and other “protected characteristics” to terminate federal grants.

In her...ahem!...”legal ruling,” she wrote, “Treating Black civil-rights history, Jewish testimony about the Holocaust, the oft-forgotten Asian American experience, the shameful treatment of the children of Native tribes, or the mere mention of a woman as a marker of lack of merit or wastefulness is not lawful.” We point out that that’s a judicial ruling so you won’t mistake it for a New York Times op-ed.

As Twitchy.com notes, many commenters derided the idea that grants that were only given based on blatant race or gender politics can’t be ended because of race and gender. No, taxpayers have an obligation to keep spending money on nonessential leftist causes and providing lavish salaries to NGO executives, even when the nation is over $39 trillion in debt.

We wonder if she will claim it’s sexist when a higher court overturns this ridiculous ruling, as we hope and expect it will.

At the end of April, debt held by the public (not counting money the government owes itself) hit $31.27 trillion, higher than the GDP of the United States ($31.22 trillion.) Aside from the end of World War II and a brief period during the pandemic when the economy shut down, that’s the only time that type of debt was higher than the entire gross national product. But it’s somehow illegal not to keep funding Inuit lesbian art shows.

According to data from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, over the past decade, nearly $2 trillion in economic growth has moved from blue states to red states. New York suffered the biggest loss: $660 billion between 2012 and 2023.

It’s been called the largest wealth transfer in history, and with socialists like Zohran Mamdani getting elected, it’s only accelerating. But here’s a modest proposal that might actually save some purple states from turning into blue cesspools.

The proposal: Pass state constitutional amendments allowing all state residents to vote for the mayor and other top officials in the largest cities. After all, those cities impact the entire state, and too many of them have become filthy, violent, corrupt and ungovernable under Democrat rule. Let the entire state vote on who runs them, and it would be like excising a tumor that’s killing the entire body, and finally get someone into office who’s capable of fixing things.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is dropping some great ads, and his debate performance last week apparently scared incumbent Mayor Karen Bass into canceling her appearance in a televised mayoral forum by the League of Women Voters.

But Pratt isn’t just good as a candidate, he’s also lucky in having the enemies he does. The most effective ad for him yet just might be an attack ad on him by the L.A. County Federation of Labor, a union for government workers. It darkly warns that if Pratt is elected, homeless people will be expected to go to treatment and get jobs instead of being provided with free housing, he will hire thousands more cops instead of social workers, and government worker unions will have less power, not more. The horror!!

They spent over $200,000 on this ad, and the response from the public is, “Now, I’m going to vote for him even harder!”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.