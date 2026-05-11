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Gloria Walsh's avatar
Gloria Walsh
4h

"...Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon is reviewing his remarks to see if Kelly, a retired Navy pilot still subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, may have violated his oath by “blabbing on TV” about a classified Pentagon briefing he received. Kelly claims the information was taken from a public hearing." This is the type of report that makes my blood boil!!! Who does Kelly think he is??? He may think his remarks only hurt the president, but they don't! His remarks hurt all his fellow Americans!! I have known a number of retired military over the course of my life and all had some level of security clearance. AND NONE of them ever talked about anything related to their military duties other than to say they served and where they served! Yet this dimwit goes on TV airing his "dirty laundry" and the rest of us are suppose to be okay with this??? To make matters worse, he's a senator! Regardless, in my book he is a traitor and should be dealt with accordingly. Start with his navy pension and move him out of the senate taking away any taxpayer perks from him. He's lived in the desert too long and apparently the heat has fried his common sense or maybe he had none to begin with!

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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
5h

“…all state residents to vote for the mayor…” This is an excellent idea and of course unfortunately, it will never see the light of day in any blue state. I live in CO and the Dems have a stranglehold on the voting because the bulk of the. Live in and around Denver and mail-in voting is the norm. Thankfully, however, there is a Federal investigation going on about irregularities in voting totals. Praying there’s mounds of evidence!

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