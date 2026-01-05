The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Richard Luthmann
1h

Trump didn’t “prove us right” with rhetoric—he proved us right with results. While critics hyperventilate, he executed power cleanly, decisively, and without apology. Maduro wasn’t removed by think tanks, NGOs, or UN resolutions. He was removed by force applied with clarity of purpose. That’s the difference between leadership and lecture. The same people who cheered Libya, drones, and chaos suddenly discovered constitutional anxiety when Trump ended a narco-state poisoning Americans. The hypocrisy is the tell. Trump understands that deterrence beats delay, sovereignty beats slogans, and action beats process worship. Every meltdown confirms it: America is strongest when it stops asking permission and starts enforcing consequences.

marilyn pauls
40m

These are such eye-opening articles, I wish everyone would read them!

