VENEZUELA: Just last week, we were carping that we couldn’t take a holiday break because President Trump refuses to stop making news every day. Then, just to prove us right, as many Americans were still nursing their New Year’s Eve hangovers, Trump took over Venezuela.

In an astounding and flawlessly-executed mission dubbed “Operation Absolute Resolve,” US forces captured Venezuelan “President” Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and brought them to New York to face charges, as the US military strategically bombed Venezuelan military sites to prevent any retaliation. It was all accomplished with no American deaths and only a couple of minor injuries. As one commenter put it, this is what the military can accomplish when it prioritizes recruiting warriors over recruiting men who want to be women.

It’s being described as the return of the Monroe Doctrine, the 1823 declaration that the US will not allow its enemies to operate against it in the Western Hemisphere. Except President Trump calls it “the Don-roe Doctrine.”

Trump announced that the U.S. government will “run” Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” adding that we can’t risk someone else taking over the country. While Democrats are having meltdowns over Maduro’s arrest (Rob Jenkins observed on X that “for the first time in years, Democrats are opposed to a Venezuelan criminal entering our country”), the part about overseeing regime change is worrying Republicans the most. We assume (or at least hope) that does not mean spending years there trying to remake society, but simply keeping the commies out, getting the oil flowing again, and then coming home and letting the Venezuelans run Venezuela.

A number of Democrats are parroting the cliche that “If you break it, you bought it,” which is their failed policy, but it doesn’t have to be America’s. The rule of war can also be, “If you forced us to invade your country, then you get to put it back together again -- and don’t tick us off again, or we’ll come back and break it again.” We hope that’s also part of the “Don-roe Doctrine.”

According to this Fox News report, “Maduro faces four charges: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.” His wife also faces the latter three charges. It understatedly reports that “bail is highly unlikely,” with one attorney setting the odds as about the same as winning the Powerball lottery (then again, they will have a judge in New York.)

The newly-unsealed indictment accuses Maduro of running a “’corrupt, illegitimate government’ fueled by an extensive drug-trafficking operation that flooded the U.S. with thousands of tons of cocaine.”

Of course, that doesn’t even cover some of the many other crimes and acts of aggression against the US, including stealing an election that Maduro is believed to have lost by a 2-1 margin. He barred leading candidate María Corina Machado from participating and after the election, refused to give up power and tried to arrest presumed winner Edmundo Gonzalez, who fled to Spain. It was described as “one of the most egregious electoral frauds in modern Latin American history,” which is really saying something. Yet Democrats are protesting his arrest. It’s weird: we thought they believed that all election deniers should be imprisoned.

Maduro has also colluded with America’s enemies, including China, Russia and Cuba (a lot of Cubans reportedly were around him when he was arrested), and the Hezbollah terrorist group, as well as enriching himself by aiding major drug cartels. He allowed Venezuela to become a conduit for vast amounts of cocaine and fentanyl that was shipped to the US, killing many thousands of Americans.

There have also been claims that Tren de Aragua gang members were sent to the US over Biden’s open border to sow crime and violence to destabilize America, and that Venezuela has been involved in US election fraud. It will be interesting if he tries to get a lighter sentence by offering to spill the beans about that.

DEMOCRATS REACT TO VENEZUELA: All this makes the claims from Democrats and the media that Venezuela wasn’t posing any direct threat to the US ludicrous. If it weren’t such a serious situation, the hypocrisy of the Democrats’ reactions would be hilarious.

To cite just a few: Obama staffers such as Ben Rhodes took to social media to blast Trump’s actions as illegal and outrageous, conveniently forgetting that they helped Obama participate in toppling Libya’s government and its leader, Moammar Gaddafi, who was not only driven from office but killed. Remember then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughing, “We came, we saw, he died”?

Kamala Harris made similar claims, conveniently forgetting that the Biden-Harris Administration arrested Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for drug trafficking and extradited him to the US.

This tweet also reminds us of how Obama has been showered with awards by Hollywood liberals after doing things for which they want to impeach Trump.

New York City’s new mayor, Comrade Zohran Mamdani, also condemned the arrest of Maduro as illegal and outrageous, conveniently forgetting that he vowed to arrest legitimately-elected Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to New York, based on a bogus indictment from the International Criminal Court whose authority the US doesn’t even recognize.

But for sheer hilarity, you can’t beat the condemnation of Maduro’s arrest by the terrorist group Hamas. Because if there’s one thing Hamas will not tolerate, it’s invading a sovereign nation and abducting its citizens.

IRAN: the protests in Iran against the mullahs are in their ninth day and have spread to 26 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Nineteen protesters have been killed, prompting President Trump to warn that “We’re watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States.”

The last time Trump hit Iran very hard, they lost their nuclear program and learned that he means what he says. It’s not like the days when Obama left pro-freedom protesters in Iran to twist in the wind. The protests are so serious that the Times of London claims the Iranian government has developed a “Plan B” if they can’t quell the uprising. It would have the “supreme leader” Ayatollah Khamenei and his close circle flee to Moscow, because there is no other safe place for him. Certainly not Venezuela.

Could 2026 be starting off with the long-prayed-for demise of both the drug-exporting dictatorship of Venezuela and the brutal terrorism-exporting dictatorship in Iran? If so, then Trump really will deserve to join that group portrait on Mount Rushmore.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI: While we were enjoying our vacation last week, New York City voters were getting a chilling glimpse into the future that they stupidly voted for. For months, the media poo-pooed President Trump’s claims that Mayor-elect Zohran Mandami was a communist, insisting that a “Democratic socialist” is, like, totally different from a real socialist-socialist. Well, Manhami’s inauguration blew away that hooey, as he brought in AOC and Bernie Sanders to help him make it abundantly clear that he’s going to govern as a full-blown Soviet-style socialist.

He even delivered what is being described as one of the most chilling lines ever uttered by an elected official in the US:

“We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

Never mind that America was built on rugged individualism; just how big a nincompoop do you have to be to look at the tragic record of socialist nations over the past century and still swoon over the “warmth of collectivism”? Yes, nothing gives us a warmer feeling than the thought of a committee of government socialists making important decisions affecting our lives. As is often pointed out, this is why socialist countries have to build walls to keep people in, not keep people out. It’s also why we’ve been telling you for years that a “Democratic socialist” is just a socialist with the word “Democratic” pasted on the front to fool stupid people.

Mamdani, a privileged red diaper baby who’s never held a real job in his life and so can afford to believe in socialist utopian nonsense, is about to discover just how badly those notions crash in real life. Ironically, the crowd that turned out to celebrate his inauguration were disappointed and complained that they expected a block party with food and music. Instead, they were penned into restricted areas with no food and no bathrooms. So they came expecting a party with free stuff and instead they got a lecture on the wonders of socialism from an arrogant bearded jerk while having to go without food or toilet paper?

Congratulations, New Yorkers: You voted for socialism, and you started getting it from day one!

TIM WALZ: Dogged by the massive Somali fraud scandal on his watch, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday morning that he’s dropping his reelection bid for a third term. The Democrats might replace him with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, which should please fans of The Who who like that “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss” song. Reminder: This is the man whom Kamala Harris judged to be the best choice to be a heartbeat away from the Presidency.

SOMALI FRAUD SCANDAL: The Somali fraud scandal continues to spread, not only growing in Minnesota but being uncovered in other states. There was even a report of convicted Somali fraudsters from Minnesota using stolen COVID funds to rent luxury condos, Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces in Kenya and take lavish vacations to Las Vegas and Graceland.

Democrats and the media are falling back on their usual tactics to try to deflect, with some media outlets attacking the messenger by questioning citizen journalist Nick Shirley’s daycare expose. That didn’t go as they hoped.

There’s also the left’s favorite go-to move: Threatening violence against people who tell the truth about them.

And of course, there are the cries of “racism” against anyone who complains of largely Somali fraud, with Tim Walz hilariously trying to frame the complaints about Somali fraud as attacks on working Minnesotans. No, working Minnesotans are the victims, since it’s their taxes that are being stolen.

Some pundits are suggesting that this fraud is so gargantuan and so shameless that it might represent a tipping point where Americans finally become fed up with paying taxes only to have their money shoveled out to lazy crooks to get them to vote for (and give kickbacks to) Democrats.

There have even been some shocking calculations suggesting that fraud might account for the entire $1.2 trillion budget deficit. There was also a report that if that’s true, then all the income taxes paid by everyone who earns under $500,000 a year could be getting eaten up by fraud and corruption. If that doesn’t get a majority of Americans to demand a DOGE style revolution, nothing will.

