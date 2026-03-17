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dave allen's avatar
dave allen
2h

re islamophobia and all the others, time for a new one, Christophobia. i'd love to have discussions with people who are so afraid of Him that they can't allow Bibles or prayer or Christmas or crosses in schools or anywhere else. now there is a truly irrational fear. afraid of the Author of Life, Love Itself.

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Gerald E Connally's avatar
Gerald E Connally
2h

It is interesting to watch Tucker Carlson, most Democrats, Senate RINOs and even now Joe Kent join the likes of neville Chamberlain, Charles Lindbergh and Joseph P Kennedy. Thank God we have a leader in the White House, I wish we had some in Congress. I truly hope the great

"Deal Maker" truly understands that with Islamic Terrorists it is a win only option. No "deal" will stop them.

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