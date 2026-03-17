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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Last week, we brought you the story of four different shady FBI investigations on President Trump that exemplified the corruption within federal law enforcement: Crossfire Hurricane, Arctic Frost, Plasmic Echo, and another probe, dubbed “Round River,” which was unfamiliar to us and is being characterized by Just The News as perhaps the most secret of all. But now that Director Kash Patel has turned up a trove of “Prohibited Access” files, we’re starting to find out more.

Legal analyst Margot Cleveland of The Federalist has been taking a look at Round River, which, it turns out, was set up to neutralize all the negative stories and allegations about Biden family corruption. (As we’ve said, doesn’t THAT sound like something out of a corrupt Third-World country?) Cleveland says this operation was so very secret, even the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney Scott Brady (Western District of Pennsylvania), tasked by then-Attorney General William Barr with going through the evidence related to the Biden family and Ukrainian business, knew nothing about it. That’s what Brady told The Federalist. Read more—→

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EPIC FURY: Here are the latest major developments since yesterday…

The military reported that 13 US service members have been killed and about 200 wounded. We salute those who made the ultimate sacrifice and urge you to join us in praying for the dead and wounded and their families, for the safety of all our troops, and for a swift and victorious end to this mission.

Israel reported that Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani (considered Iran’s latest “de facto leader”) and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani were both killed in strikes overnight. Larijani was the one who recently threatened to kill President Trump (how’s that workin’ out for you?) And over a dozen Basij officials were targeted and killed in a joint US-Israeli strike in Tehran. They were described as being among “the most senior figures in the Basij forces - people with a lot of blood on their hands.”

President Trump said Monday that Iran is “talking to our people” and wants to make a deal.

Shipping seems to be returning to the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran saying it won’t attack any ships from nations that aren’t attacking them. Ironically, most of that shipping doesn’t affect the US, but it does impact Europe, whose nations refused Trump’s request to provide security and escorts. He blasted Europe for expecting the US to pay for its defenses for years, then refusing when the US asked for their help. It’s worth reading this account from Nick Arama at Redstate, not only for Trump’s blistering comments on Europe but for his hilarious, back-handed praise of France.

In a sad and terrifying turn, the members of Iran’s women’s soccer team who were granted asylum in Australia rescinded their request and have rejoined the team. They will continue playing and then return to Iran, where soccer officials say their safety can’t be guaranteed.

As this story notes, it’s widely believed that their families were threatened by the Iranian regime and they are being blackmailed to return, and could face execution for treason when they get back.

Let us point out that this gang of murderous, inhuman monsters is the regime with which protesters in New York City and miseducated students at American universities are voicing solidarity. Meanwhile, fatuous celebrities at the Oscar ceremony celebrated women while saying not a word about this regime that oppresses, tortures and murders them.

To top it off, we had Jimmy Kimmel telling a reporter that America is a “ridiculous” country, mocking the President and telling a worldwide TV audience that freedom of speech is in danger here, with no fear whatsoever of any serious consequences.

If Iran wants to make a deal, before any peace talks start, we suggest that America offer to trade all our late-night talk show hosts for Iran’s women’s soccer team.

Photo credit: ABC News

Another longstanding pain to America may also be nearing its end: President Trump predicted that Cuba may be next after he’s finished with Iran. He told reporters Monday, “I do believe I’ll be...having the honor of taking Cuba. That’s a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form…I mean, whether I free it, take it. Think I can do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth...”

While the communist government might be alarmed by those words, the Cuban people obviously love it. Thanks to Trump shutting off oil from Venezuela, Cuba’s power grid suffered a total collapse on Monday.

That means no electricity, but it also means no power to the regime’s surveillance cameras. So thousands of protesters are taking to the streets at night, denouncing communism under cover of darkness. They even set a fire Saturday outside the Communist Party headquarters in Morón.

It’s been noted that, despite the inexplicable rise in support for socialism among miseducated young Americans, history’s verdict on it is clear. There are now only five communist nations left: China, Cuba, Laos, North Korea and Vietnam. Of those, most have instituted capitalist reforms to survive. Only Cuba and North Korea remain strict communist dictatorships, and they’re economic basket cases.

In a sign of how desperate Cuba’s communist regime is, they announced that they will let Cuban nationals who live outside Cuba, including in the US, invest in Cuban companies. That includes “not only small investments, but also large investments, particularly in infrastructure.”

It’s another hopeful sign that the long communist nightmare that turned Cuba from a beautiful tropical destination to an island prison may finally be nearing its end. As humorist A. Whitney Brown observed when the USSR fell, “Who would have predicted that the fatal flaw of communism is that there’s just no money in it?”

Speaking of communists: Electing socialist mayors is really turning out to be a brilliant idea for America’s big blue cities, which are now turning red just from the red ink in their budgets. Moody’s Ratings has downgraded its outlook on New York City bonds from “stable” to “negative,” due to “sizable and persistent projected budget gaps.” They also noted that if the city is struggling this hard to balance its budget in a strong economy, things could get even worse if the economy takes a downturn.

S&P Global ratings agency also warned that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s massive tax and spend plans “make it difficult to sustain budgetary balance beyond fiscal years 2026 and 2027.”

Meanwhile, last month, Fitch Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency downgraded Chicago’s general obligation bonds due to “management inefficiency,” which is a finance nerd’s way of saying, “They elected a far-left nincompoop who’s driving the city into the toilet, and the moron Governor isn’t helping.” The Washington Free Beacon has more.

Maybe this is why, in between denouncing Trump, Mamdani keeps showing up at the White House for cordial meetings with Trump. As his juvenile socialist ideas smash on the rocks of fiscal reality, begging Trump for a federal bailout might be his last resort.

Republicans scored a win last week in the escalating battle over House redistricting. A Missouri judge ruled that the new GOP-friendly map is constitutional, which could result in the Democrats losing one seat and the Republicans gaining one. Matt Margolis at PJ Media has more.

Good news for America haters: The State Department has reduced the administration fee for renouncing your US citizenship from $2,350 to only $450. That’s what it was in 2010, before Obama raised it to catch people who were trying to evade taxes. So any TDS-afflicted Hollywood celebrities who didn’t win an Oscar last night, here’s your consolation prize. Now, since you love the mullahs so much, go live in Iran.

Reuters claims to have finally revealed the identity of the famously anonymous graffiti artist Banksy. Although why they would want to endanger his life by doxxing him is not explained, and many believe “Banksy” is actually a collaboration of multiple people. Anyway, the most interesting part of the story is that they claim he maintained his anonymity by changing his name to “David Jones,” the most common and generic name in the UK, so that nobody would notice him. It certainly didn’t work for Davy Jones of the Monkees, but it is true that another David Jones had to change his name to David Bowie to get noticed.

Look Back In Anger: Instapundit has an excellent reminder of how, six years ago this week, government health “experts” like Dr. Fauci shut down America and forced everyone into their homes in what was initially described as “two weeks to flatten the curve,” but it turned into months that flattened the economy and shredded constitutional rights, mostly based on ignorance, bad science or outright lies.

One of the more annoying things about today’s Democrats (and it’s a tough competition) is the way they blame Trump for problems they let fester for decades, then attack him for finally trying to fix them instead of kicking the can down the road again, the way they did. And no, we’re not talking about Iran this time.

Sen. Sheldon “All-White Country Club Member” Whitehouse decided to take to X to blame Trump for the Trump-Kennedy Center being closed for two years for renovations. Ric Grennell, who is just departing after heading up the Center, responded, and let’s just say that he did more demolition to Whitehouse than is going on at the Center itself.

RELATED: Ohio Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty, who is on the Kennedy Center board, filed a legal complaint against President Trump for excluding her from a board meeting. It came out later in court filings that she was invited to the meeting, but the email was in her spam folder. We’re sure that’s Trump’s fault somehow.

In Case You Missed It – Sunday was the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Considering that a phobia is an irrational fear, we’re not sure that that’s even a thing.

Things You Seldom Hear – A deported illegal alien explains why Trump is right; he should have been deported.

Ecologist Paul R. Ehrlich, whose 1968 book “The Population Bomb” and his many apocalyptic predictions (all of which were wrong) terrified generations into becoming eco-activists, died Friday in Palo Alto, California, at 93.

We don’t like to speak ill of the dead, so we will just offer our prayers and condolences to his family and direct you to this article that takes a look back at his many sadly influential but wildly incorrect predictions of doom.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Colossians 3:15

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