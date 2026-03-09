The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Huckabee Post's avatar
Huckabee Post
2h

Stay on top of politics---without spending time searching--political news delivered to your inbox each morning. https://huckabeepost.substack.com/subscribe

Reply
Share
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
2h

I thought the behavior of Clinton, 0bama, Biden, and Kamala was totally disrespectful of Rev Jesse Jackson and his family. They had no concern for telling the truth, and did not honor Jackson at his funeral. It was like the city's rabble showing up uninvited to protest the life of the person who had just passed. In a word, it was disgusting.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture