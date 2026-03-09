Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 11 minutes.

Judicial: Attorneys at Epstein testimony have intriguing background with Clintons; another activist judge tries to limit Trump’s authority: Let’s start with a Clinton update, just to get those two out of the way for now. Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge has picked up on something fascinating from their recent depositions about Jeffrey Epstein that the press has largely ignored; namely, that the main cast of characters involved with the Clintons has remained remarkably consistent over the years, dating all the way back to Whitewater in the 1990s and including the Monica Lewinsky scandal, President Clinton’s impeachment for lying under oath, and Hillary’s email scandal when she was running for President herself.

A couple of these same intimate Clinton associates were with them for their depositions. (Pardon our use of the word “intimate” in any story having to do with Bill Clinton.) It seems that as long as Bill and Hillary are still on the political scene, these attorneys will have plenty of work and can never retire.

Recall that when Bill was President, he had a parade of personal attorneys and White House counsels looking out for his legal interests. But decades later, certain names have carried through, appearing over and over. Read more—→

As Operation Epic Fury continues, here is today’s link to regularly-updated bulletins from Fox News, and from Breitbart News.

And this is a good analysis of how the mission is going so far, and why it’s different from previous muddled quagmires that critics fear it will become.

To bring you up to speed, here are some of the major stories from over the weekend:

A seventh US service member has died after being wounded in an Iranian attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1. This fallen hero’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, President Trump said, “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.” He added that after that and the selection of acceptable great leaders, “we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)’”

It was reported Sunday that the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been chosen as his replacement. And by early Monday, there were reports that he had already been wounded in an “unspecified incident.” It’s starting to appear that being the new leader of Iran is like being the World’s Oldest Person: It’s a title nobody holds for very long.

In a “Sixty Minutes” interview, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth refused to rule out putting boots on the ground in Iran. That will certainly be used by the left to try to undermine support, but to be clear about what he said (and this is something that’s often misunderstood or twisted deliberately whenever the US takes military action):

Hegseth “REFUSED TO RULE OUT” doing that, but he didn’t say that we would do it. He said, “We’re willing to go as far as we need in order to be successful,” and “We would be completely unwise if we did not reserve the right to take any particular option, whether it included boots on the ground or not boots on the ground.”

He added, “President Trump knows — I know — you don’t tell the enemy, you don’t tell the press, you don’t tell anybody what your limits would be o

This should actually be heartening news to Americans who don’t want a long, debilitating quagmire. In virtually every such case in recent years, the conflict started with the President telling the enemy what he was not willing to do, and essentially handing them a blueprint for how to counter our offensive. All Iran’s regime can glean from this is that Trump will take any steps necessary to destroy them. If you want the war to end faster, that’s the best way to do it.

For the first time in four years, oil prices leapt to over $100 a barrel, and the price of regular gas in America jumped back to over $3 a gallon, due to concerns about supply disruptions, The Dow also took a tumble on oil fears. Iran vowed to block any tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz. But it’s not clear how they’re going to do that at the rate they’re losing jets, warships and missile launchers.

Both President Trump and Energy Secretary Chris Wright predicted that the price spike will last only a few weeks at most, and Wright noted that one large tanker had already passed through the Strait “with no issues at all.”

RELATED: Roger Kimbell at American Greatness has an excellent article on what “unconditional surrender” means and what it’s like when America decisively wins a war, since it’s something that a lot of Americans aren’t old enough ever to have seen before. Here’s an except that will blow the tiny minds of Trump-hating leftists who are demanding that the bombing stop now: “In London, a group of Iranians held a vigil, replete with candles and singing of the American national anthem, to honor the six American troops killed in Kuwait by an Iranian drone strike.”

Even some reliably TDS-afflicted media liberals are starting to realize that Trump may be right. Bill Maher took note of all the Iranians celebrating the attacks on Iran and cheering for Trump. He even tricked Sen. Adam Schiff by reading a “statement from the White House” defending strikes without Congressional permission. After Schiff criticized it, Maher revealed that it was what the Obama White House said after Obama bombed Libya.

And Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show” seemed genuinely shocked when a top Iranian filmmaker who had been banned by Iran’s government told him that if he’d said one-one-hundredth of what he said in his monologue in Iran, he would be executed.

Saturday, a right-wing group held an anti-Islam protest outside New York City’s Gracie Mansion (the home of Mayor Zohran Mamdani.) During it, two teenage Muslim counter-protesters were arrested after one of them allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” and threw an IED at the protesters. It was a bottle of bolts and other objects that would have become deadly projectiles if the smoking fuse had ignited the explosive inside. They were arrested and later reported to be American citizens of Arab background who had been radicalized and recently traveled to Turkey to train with ISIS.

Robert Spencer at PJ Media reports on the Olympic-level gymnastics that the media and Mayor Mamdani himself had to pull off to try to bury the salient details of the story, describe the terrorist bomb as anything other than a bomb, and fool the public into thinking that the attempted bombing was an act of anti-Muslim violence by the protesters who were actually the targets of the Islamic radicals’ bomb. This is why there’s now a common saying on the Internet that “You don’t hate the media enough.”

And just in case anyone hasn’t figured out what Mamdani is YET, another scandal has blown up after it was revealed that his wife, Rama Duwaji, “liked” a number of social media posts that celebrated the horrific October 7th Hamas assault on Jews in Israel. She’s not totally heartless, though: she posted four broken heart emojis in response to the death of Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi, notorious for creating viral pro-Hamas videos, and referred to him as “Beloved Jafarawi.”

Mamdani tried to defend her by claiming she holds no formal position in his office. Meghan McCain called “Bull***t” on that on X, writing, “Your family signs up for this as well, it’s how it works. She is living in Gracie Mansion off of taxpayer dollars. My mom had to answer questions about being rodeo queen because of my dad’s role in office. Your wife celebrated the slaughter of Jews. You’re both vile.”

But as usual, the Babylon Bee summed it up best.

Jesse Jackson Jr. blasted former Presidents Obama and Biden for using his dad’s funeral to make anti-Trump political speeches. They weren’t the only ones: Al Sharpton did his usual pulpit-pounding political diatribe and Kamala Harris inappropriately chortled about how she “told us so” about Trump.

All of this came after Jackson Jr. warned the speakers in advance not to make political attacks. He told them this was about honoring his father’s life and legacy, and the family wanted everyone – Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative – to feel welcome. They all disregarded the family’s wishes and with their rampaging TDS, found it impossible to stand in front of a crowd without ranting and raving against Trump and Republicans, even at a funeral. It was absolutely disgraceful.

As a number of offended black influencers on social media pointed out, it was also hypocritical, considering that Jesse Jackson didn’t even like Obama. Also, Jackson once honored Trump for giving his Rainbow Coalition free Wall Street office space, backing his presidential runs, and hiring over 40% black construction workers. They were friends before Trump became a Republican and was branded a racist and fascist. And even though he wasn’t invited to the funeral and had been betrayed by Jackson, who falsely called him a racist, Trump made nice comments about him after his death.

It’s bad enough that Obama, Harris and Sharpton disrespected the family at a funeral (Biden did it, too, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he didn’t know where he was.) But it shouldn’t even have been necessary to tell them not to turn a funeral into a political rally. That’s something any decent person should know already.

We sometimes get criticized in the comments when a prominent liberal dies and we report it respectfully and offer prayers and condolences to their family instead of recounting their failings. But some things are bigger than political differences, and one of those is human life. We may disagree with everything someone stood for politically, but there is a time for every purpose under Heaven, and the time to rehash political differences is not when someone has just died and his or her family is grieving.

Showing respect for the dead and the bereaved is a basic rule of human decency. It may be out of fashion in Democrat circles, but we still observe it and have no intention of stopping.

RELATED: Check out this X post from Ari Fleischer about Obama’s attack speech at the funeral, and how it was par for the course when it comes to his stoking of racial divisiveness. Then read the response below it, which may be the best summation we’ve seen of the damage Obama inflicted on America, the way the media covered for him, and how it led directly to the election of Trump.

Elsewhere in today’s HP reports (our lead article), you’ll read about another judge trying to usurp the Executive Branch’s authority to fire personnel from the Voice of America. But we like to think that the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals represented the voice of America much more closely when it gave a hard slapdown to an Obama-appointed, Canadian-born federal judge who also tried an outrageous power grab.

Judge Sara Ellis sided with anti-ICE protesters in Illinois, ruling not only that the DHS had to limit the tools and tactics it uses to cope with violent protest mobs, but also requiring that Border Patrol tactical commander Greg Bovino report to her daily on their efforts to implement her injunction.

Well, that’s not how federal law works. The DHS quickly appealed the ruling, and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals gave Ellis a sharp smackdown. They ruled that she had put her court “in the position of an inquisitor rather than that of a neutral adjudicator,” and violated the separation of powers by setting herself up as “a supervisor of Chief Bovino’s activities, intruding into personnel management decisions of the Executive Branch.”

To quote Ron Popeil, “But wait, there’s more!” Ellis found the government’s witnesses to be “noncredible,” ensuring that every ruling she made would go in the plaintiffs’ favor. She also tried to get clever by certifying this as a class action suit, allowing any other protest mob to file it again, even bringing it before her again if she got overturned.

It’s an understatement to say that the appeals court was not amused by Ellis’ maneuvering to make herself the Big Boss over federal law enforcement in Illinois. Streiff at Redstate.com has many more details on all the legal wrangling and chicanery in this case, but suffice to say that ICE is back to doing its job in Illinois without having to ask “Mother, may I” of Judge Ellis every day. She appears to be a living argument against lifetime judicial appointments.

In case you missed it, amid all the other Iran news: Friday in Brooklyn, a jury convicted Pakistani trader Asif Merchant of being a trained operative of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was sent to the US in 2024 to sow “mayhem and murder.” He came here to steal documents, arrange protests and try to recruit Mafia members to assassinate politicians, including then-President Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

FBI Director Kash Patel said, “This was not the first attempt by Iran to harm our citizens on US soil. The other efforts also failed.” The New York Post has more.

But please, don’t let us interrupt any media narratives about Trump’s attack on Iran being “unprovoked.”

Our Reliable Media: The US and Israel have struck military sites in Tehran that were close to civilian sites like schools and hospitals. The angle taken by CNN is how we’re endangering civilians, not that Iran put military sites near schools and hospitals to use them as human shields but our weapons are so accurate that we can destroy them without touching the schools and hospitals. It’s almost as if the Iranian regime were telling CNN what to say.

Finally, if you’re still bleary from losing an hour of sleep on Sunday night, you might enjoy this article listing the many reasons why it’s time to get rid of Daylight Saving Time.

