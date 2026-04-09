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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Healthcare fraud in CA goes way beyond hospice…here’s another example of waste and grift: With the recent revelations about massive hospice fraud in California, it increasingly looks as though the whole corrupt state of California needs to be on hospice care. If only we could pull the plug on the Democrat machine that runs it.

The medical industry, not just the hospice business, appears to be rampant with fraud. Investigative reporter Christopher Rufo has a new must-read piece about another apparent cesspool of grift, the In-Home Supportive Services program, or IHSS.

This $30 billion-a-year program is based on a laudable idea: that those who provide in-home care to an elderly or disabled person, even members of their own families, would benefit from some kind of stipend that enables them to do it. As Rufo writes, “On the surface, IHSS presents itself as an instrument of compassion, directing billions to caregivers who help with cooking, personal care, laundry, and other daily needs inside recipients’ homes. But a growing number of experts and critics argue that the program is rife with fraud, losing roughly an estimated $6 billion to $12 billion yearly to scammers. Meantime, the state’s powerful home-care unions collect more than $149 million in membership dues, funneling money into the political network supporting Newsom and California Democrats.” Read more—→

While the US and Iran are negotiating a peace agreement, President Trump took to Truth Social last night to post this update about how the US military is “loading up and resting”:

“All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with…If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

The chief of Iran’s nuclear agency said that guaranteeing Iran’s right to enrich uranium is a “necessary” part of any peace agreement with the US. We have a feeling that it’s more likely Trump would simply create an opening for a new chief of Iran’s nuclear agency.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt smacked down Trump critics who claimed his threat to destroy Iran’s civilization was a bluff. She said, “It was a very, very strong threat from the President of the United States that led to the Iranian regime to cave to their knees and ask for a ceasefire and agree to re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. So it was a very strong threat that led to results. As the Secretary of War stated at the Pentagon this morning, it was not an empty threat by any means.”

Our question: So what if it was a bluff? It worked. The same TDS sufferers who spent the morning calling him a war criminal for making the threat spent the evening calling him a coward and a liar for not going through with it. Are they saying that the only acceptable options in a war are to not threaten the enemy or else commit what they themselves call “war crimes”? We’d ask if they ever even listen to themselves, but we can’t fault them for not doing that because we stopped listening to them a long time ago.

It’s difficult to tell what to believe about the current state of the US-Iran ceasefire, other than that it’s a “pause” for 10 days, if it lasts that long. There are too many conflicting stories from allegedly “reliable” media outlets that may not be so reliable at all. Here are a few of the stories from outlets such as the AP that were shot down by the White House like Iranian drones.

For instance, it was reported that Iran and Oman had agreed to charge fees for transit through the Strait of Hormuz; Oman said no fees will be charged. And the White House denied reports of what Iran’s 10 demands were and that they had agreed to any of them.

In light of all this, we will restrict our coverage to direct quotes from the participants and to making fun of stupid people who are having hysterical meltdowns over Trump being Trump. We know both of those things are real.

If you’d like to read an opinion piece that’s actually informative and worthwhile, check out this article by David Strom at Hotair.com. It examines the question of who’s really in charge of Iran – the mullahs, the military or the people – now that Trump has blown away so much of their leadership, and what that means going forward.

Photo credit: Sky News

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with President Trump Wednesday to try to smooth over the rifts that developed after a number of NATO nations refused to help the US with the effort against Iran. Matt Vespa at Townhall.com reports that what he had to say will not please the Trump haters who are currently demanding Trump’s impeachment for attacking Iran and blasting NATO.

Asked by ABC’s Jake Tapper if the world is safer now than it was before Trump attacked Iran, Rutte replied, “Absolutely. And this is thanks to President Trump’s leadership.” And asked if Trump was right when he said NATO nations had “been tested and they failed,” Rutte agreed that some of them had failed.

Conclusion: Now, Jimmy Kimmel will think that not only is he smarter than the President, he’s smarter than the Secretary General of NATO.

ICE agents acted on a tip about an unusual number of people gathering outside a DMV office near Kittanning, Pennsylvania. Many were suspected illegal immigrants, some in big rig trucks, apparently there to apply for commercial drivers’ licenses. When ICE arrived, it sparked such panic that people were abandoning vehicles in the street and fleeing on foot. A witness said when they opened some of the truck doors, up to 10 people came out. The outnumbered agents managed to catch and arrest 13 illegal aliens. Some reportedly said they were from China, although they might have been being sarcastic. Fox News has more on this Chinese fire drill.

Reminder: We get too many stories like this to run them all, but when you hear Democrats demanding that ICE be abolished, here are two to remember just from today:

An illegal alien convicted child sex offender wanted on a felony charge in the “sanctuary” county of Los Angeles was arrested in Benton County, Arkansas, for killing an elderly couple while driving drunk.

And an illegal alien from Haiti who was “caught and released” into the US under Biden in 2022 was arrested for murder in Florida for allegedly beating a woman to death with a hammer at a gas station.

Courtney P. Williams, a female Army veteran with top secret clearance and former employee of Fort Bragg, was arrested Tuesday by the FBI and charged with leaking classified defense information to a journalist over several years. FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Let this serve as a message to any would-be leakers: we’re working these cases, and we’re making arrests. This FBI will not tolerate those who seek to betray our country and put Americans in harm’s way.”

While the journalist wasn’t named, the AP said the details matched Seth Harp, who wrote a book about Delta Force and also released a statement defending Williams as a “brave whistleblower and truth-teller.” Harp said, “Former Delta Force operators disclose `national defense information’ on podcasts and YouTube shows every day, but the government is going after Courtney for the sole reason that she exposed sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the unit. This is a vindictive act of retaliation, plain and simple.”

Maybe, or maybe the FBI really is picky about not leaking classified defense information. Particularly when you reportedly make it easy to catch by saving sensitive and classified data files on your computer with such titles as “Batch 1 for Reporter.”

In an infuriating turn of events, an evaluation of the repeat criminal who was caught on video stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte train found him “incapable of proceeding” to trial. Critics raged that if he was mentally competent to target and murder a woman, then he’s mentally competent to stand trial. Others demanded to know why, if he’s that insane, prosecutors kept letting him back out onto the streets over and over.

But he’s still facing a psychiatric examination for a federal court case. Breitbart News has more details and furious reactions at the link.

Ralph Nader called on former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush – both of whom he previously denounced as war criminals – to back impeaching Trump for being a war criminal. We believe we speak for millions of Americans when we say: “Ralph Nader is still alive?”

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Proverbs 4:23

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