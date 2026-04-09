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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
3h

Once again the POTUS is correct. There's no excuse NATO wouldn't let us use bases. The president didn't directly ask them to join the fight but the oil coming through the strait is helping them. We've supported and paid for NATO for years. Europe is pissed Trump in his first term asked them to pay their fair share. We're protecting Europe with our troops and finances. The president should make a move to let them know if they're not there for us, then why should we be there for them.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
3hEdited

a couple of points if I may :

We all know Trump hasn't got a cowardly bone in his body and he's not stupid - too bad the same can't be said for the stooge media and the other TDS victims.

and while I hope that the ceasefire lasts and leads to peace l like most other folks do not have a whole lot of faith and to quote the late great John Wayne : a man's got to do what a man's got to do.🇺🇸🇮🇱

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