Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Subscribe Now

News

Here’s more follow-up on Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election in Miami, where Eileen Higgins won by 59-41%, becoming the first Democrat to win in 30 years. It’s officially a nonpartisan race, but Higgins ran as a Democrat, right down to blasting Trump’s “cruel and inhumane” treatment of “immigrants.” She also ran on more affordable housing. Pardon us for laughing at the idea of Democrats making housing more affordable (see more on that below.)

While Newsweek wants us to believe that all of Florida is poised to turn blue, which is about as likely as the sky turning green, they fail to mention the Republicans’ biggest problem: their voters don’t turn out when Trump isn’t on the ticket. That 59-41% win looks like a landslide until you realize that the city of Miami has 175,692 registered voters, and just over 37,000 voted in this election.

Some polls showed that independents skewed heavily toward the Democrat, which may be worrisome for Republicans; but again, they were independents who actually bothered to show up and vote, so they were probably motivated by TDS. Let’s hope that by the midterms, the combination of a booming economy (the One Big Beautiful Bill hasn’t even gone into effect yet) and Trump’s vow to campaign like it’s 2024 will help convince Republican voters to fill out their ballots and not just lazily hand the nation over to the “Make America Somalia” Party.

Daily Bible Verse

More News

Amber Duke has an excellent article at the Daily Caller’s State of the Day newsletter on how a new HUD report destroys the media narrative that illegal immigration didn’t help inflate housing costs.

She recalls that during the 2024 campaign, J.D. Vance “was treated like an imbecile” when he said that housing costs were rising for the same reason that schools and hospitals were overwhelmed: the Biden Administration “brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes.” Duke says the “fact-checkers” had a field day claiming that was “misleading” or “false.”

But have you noticed that, coincidentally along with ICE’s raids and mass self-deportation, rents are mysteriously coming down? The Democrat donkeys braying about “affordability” don’t tell you that, do they? That’s because they refuse to recognize the #1 rule of free market capitalism: the relationship between supply and demand. Duke writes that HUD found that “the foreign-born population accounted for a 100% increase in rental demand in New York and Florida and a more than 60% increase nationwide. An estimated 30% of the foreign-born population is illegal immigrants.” (That’s a separate scary thought.)

On top of that huge increased demand for housing, politicians in blue areas were paying the rents of illegal aliens. That bit Americans two ways: the reduced stock of housing caused rents to rise, which was aggravated by landlords knowing they could charge more if the government was paying for it. And who had to pay the rents for all those foreign freeloaders? The taxpayers who were already struggling to pay their own rents. Oh well, they got what they voted for.

Read the entire article for more details and commentary. We’ll just remind you of what we said a while back: if Democrats really want more affordable housing, then stop trying to block Trump from deporting the millions of illegal aliens that they let in who are taking up all the housing.

If you’re complaining about your high electric bill, please don’t think the solution is voting Democrats back into power. That’s about as effective a solution to your problems as tossing a plugged-in toaster into your bath water.

The Daily Caller reports on a new study by the Institute for Energy Research which verifies that high energy costs are caused by Democrat policies, such as aggressive environmental mandates and choking reliable energy sources by shutting down coal plants and blocking nuclear and natural gas plants. It found that 80% of states with the most affordable electricity costs per kilowatt hour are reliably red states while all but one of the top 10 most expensive states for energy are blue states.

The president of the IER said blame put on Trump for high electricity bills is “misplaced” because “This is a blue state problem.” He noted the irony that with his policies to bring down the costs of energy that Democrats oppose, Trump is fighting things that blue states have done for years and “trying to save them from themselves.”

Another thing we’d remind people who blame Trump for not bringing down prices fast enough: There’s only so much you can do once high inflation has already happened, as it did under Biden. Trump can bring down some prices by increasing supply (gas, eggs), and he’s helping increase take home pay. But the pay increase under Trump still isn’t big enough to offset the huge loss of purchasing power caused by Biden and the Democrats.

As one economist explained it, all that 2020-2024 inflation is “baked in” and can’t be undone. All Trump can do is reduce the rate of increasing inflation. The alternative is deflation, and as Dr. Spengler explained in “Ghostbusters,” that would be very, very bad.

So instead of blaming Trump for things that happened when he was out of office, think of how much you used to pay for things pre-Biden as a lifelong reminder before you fill out your ballot.

The left is using its typical playbook to deal with the revelation of massive public assistance fraud by Somali immigrants in Minnesota, which is to accuse the accusers of racism, claim that pointing out the problem exposes Somalis to the danger of violent reprisals, and insisting that not all Somali immigrants are con artists and most are making a valuable contribution to America.

While there might be some grains of truth in that, the Center for Immigration Studies released a report questioning the claim that most Somali refugees are contributing more than they’re taking. It found that in Minnesota, 81% (more than eight in ten) of households headed by Somali refugees are on some form of taxpayer-funded welfare. Among Somali-headed households with children, 89% are on some kind of welfare. That’s compared to 21% of native-born American households (which also sounds shockingly high, but it’s better than 89%.)

Among Somali households, 27% are on cash welfare, 54% are on food stamps and 73% are on Medicaid. Among native-born Americans, those numbers respectively are 6%, 7% and 18%.

The expectation that immigrants assimilate to our culture, renounce their allegiances to their former nations and leaders, and add something of value to our society used to be a given. Indeed, it was for most nations, and in many, it still is. Of course, most of those nations also expect “immigrants” to come in legally or face jail and/or deportation. Somehow, the idea, as one commentator put it, that America is the world’s life raft took hold on the left and was spread until younger people think that’s the accepted state of things.

Many media figures and Democrat politicians reacted with outrage when President Trump recently said, “If you don’t share our values, contribute to our economy, and assimilate into our society, then we don’t want you in our country.” But if you look at comments online from the public, most agree with that statement. Some even point out they’re immigrants and they agree with it. As we’ve often said, legal immigrants are some of our most patriotic Americans and they’re angry at those who break the laws that they followed and get rewarded for it.

Stories like the Somali fraud scandal are bringing more awareness to this problem and increasing the anger of taxpaying citizens over being scammed and exploited. While some may claim that Trump’s words are shocking and offensive, one commenter summed up the rising national mood well by saying that his quote should replace the plaque that we have now on the Statue of Liberty.

Of all the ridiculous things said by Rep. Jasmine Crockett (we won’t bother to list them; we’d be here till our typing fingers fell off), this may be the most jaw-droppingly insane:

“I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence.”

The GOP put together a video montage and posted it on X with this message back to her: “Here you go.”

RELATED: There are reports that the National Republican Senatorial Committee was concerned about the Democrats putting up a strong Senate candidate in Texas, so they’ve been quietly working behind the scenes for months to encourage Crockett to get into the race. If so, it worked. Her announcement already caused one of their stronger contenders, Colin Allred, to drop out.

We know many of our readers have little interest in insider stories about the movie business, not having gone to a theater since “The Patriot” was released. But the latest twists and turns in the saga of the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix make this tale far more interesting than any woke turkey Netflix has produced lately.

When we first reported this story last week, Hollywood was melting down as if a celebrity had said something nice about Trump. Word was that Netflix had agreed to buy Warner Bros and its vast library of classic movies and TV shows, and it was feared that they’d take all new movies straight to streaming and kill off the movie theater industry (which has been doing a pretty good job of committing suicide, but that’s another story.) Some celebrities were even reduced to calling on President Trump to block the deal. He must’ve loved the idea of Jane Fonda having to kiss his pinky ring.

But now, the Netflix deal could be dead due to a surprise plot twist. Paramount (or its parent company Skydance) launched a hostile takeover of Warners, offering stockholders $30 a share in cash as opposed to Netflix’s offer of $27.70 in cash and stock. That’s an extra $18 billion!

But the plot thickens further: Paramount claims they made this buyout offer to Warners before the Netflix deal was revealed, but the board didn’t reply and kept it secret. Furious shareholders are now demanding an investigation into whether the Warners suits were trying to bilk them out of a better offer because the Netflix deal would have been better for them personally. The SEC could get involved, since corporate officers have a duty to reveal such offers to shareholders.

All this just scratches the surface. One of our favorite YouTube show business channels, WDW Pro, has more, including the role of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

So all that existential angst over Netflix killing movie theaters may have been for nothing. Let’s just hope that if Paramount does buy Warner Bros, it won’t do to “Casablanca” what it did to “Star Trek.” That might kill theaters even faster than streaming would.

Some woke school officials have made it clear that they don’t care what elected officials, parents or the law say, they’re going to keep shoving LGBTQIA+ propaganda down the throats of innocent children. Some of them were called before a North Carolina House committee this week to answer for their defiance of the state’s Parents Bill of Rights act.

The hearing turned wild when State House Majority Leader Brenden Jones told them, “You’re here today because you chose to wage war against the law. You chose to deceive the public, and now you’re here because you got caught. This wasn’t passive resistance. It was a coordinated middle finger to this legislature and every parent in your district.”

Then to back up his charges, he started reading from some of the wildly inappropriate books they’re exposing to children as young as four. They ranged from a book about the lifestyle of gay Santa Claus called “Santa’s Husband” to “It Isn’t Rude to be Nude,” which shows cartoon drawings of naked adults. There’s more, but because we went to elementary school before it became a Greenwich Village bath house, we aren’t comfortable describing it. You can read more here.

After you read it, you might want to check out this website. It’s called Homeschool.com.

To quote Greg Gutfeld, “Is This Even News?” A Michigan Democrat Representative who’s been struggling to get any backing for a Senate run introduced articles of impeachment against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. They accuse RFK of the usual litany of cardinal sins against “science” (remember, these are the same people who gave us paper mask mandates and six-foot “social distancing.”) It would go nowhere even if it had any real foundations and Democrat leaders backed it, but they don’t. They probably see it as the pointless, self-promoting stunt that it is.

It’s our job to tell you that it happened, but we don’t have to help her achieve goals by telling you her name. You can find it if you click the link, but we wouldn’t recommend it. Unless you’d like to see her photo and remark on how much healthier RFK Jr. looks than she does.

News You Can Use: Massachusetts health officials have confirmed the first case of a man dying from a lung disease related to a popular new trend in kitchen countertops. Read this to see if you have this type of countertops and if you’re doing something dangerous on them.

Photo credit: USA Today

Trump makes a statement by issuing pardon to Tina Peters: Tina Peters, the 70-year-old former Colorado election clerk currently serving a 9-year prison sentence after being found guilty of trying to breach Mesa County voting systems, will be issued a pardon by President Trump, as he announced Thursday on Truth Social.

Sadly, though, the pardon is symbolic, as it won’t release Peters from prison, only apply political pressure to do so. Those were state charges, and Peters was found guilty in a Colorado state court by a state jury. Since the President has no authority to pardon anyone for state crimes, only for federal crimes, she could still spend the rest of her life in prison.

In Trump’s announcement, he noted that Peters had been sitting in prison for the “crime” of demanding honest elections. “Democrats have been relentless in their targeting of TINA PETERS, a Patriot who simply wanted to make sure that our elections were fair and honest. Today, I am granting Tina a full pardon for her attempts to expose voter fraud in the rigged 2020 presidential election!”

Trump knows good and well that he can’t actually spring Peters from the hoosgow by pardoning her for state charges. Remember, he was subject to this area of the law himself after being charged by the STATE of New York and the STATE of Georgia. Trump did this to make the broader point that the state of Colorado should not have sent this woman to prison just for trying to keep elections honest.

Even The New York Times got it right (shock) when they said Trump “symbolically” pardoned Peters. And CNN, in their headline, correctly said Trump was “increasing pressure to free her though he can’t erase state charges.”

Of course, that didn’t stop Democrats from ridiculing President Trump. As Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib told FOX News Digital, “We’re not surprised by President Trump shouting into the wind and issuing a meaningless pardon for his friend and fellow election denier Tina Peters. The President has no legal authority to demand her release. She was convicted by a jury of her peers on state charges and she should remain in state custody.”

(Note that he invoked the term “election denier” as if questioning an election, particularly a Democrat win, is somehow illegal. Not to mention the use of a term that suggests an equivalency to Holocaust denial, which is repulsive and offensive. Democrats can find a way to be “offended” by any word, but see no problem with that.)

He wasn’t through with the snark: “For a President who obviously doesn’t respect the rule of law, this is not surprising. Nobody is above the law, even the President’s friends.”

Similarly, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has vowed not to pardon Peters as part of any deal with Trump. “Tina Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers,” he said, “prosecuted by a Republican District Attorney, and found guilty of violating Colorado state laws, including criminal impersonation. No President has jurisdiction over state laws nor the power to pardon a person for state convictions. This is a matter for the courts to decide, and we will abide by court orders.”

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement that “Tina Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers for state crimes in a state Court. Trump has no constitutional authority to pardon her. [Aside: again, Trump KNOWS THIS.] His assault is not just on our democracy, but on states’ rights and the American constitution.” Funny how Democrats only acknowledge the existence of “states’ rights” when it’s a blue state and there’s a Republican President.

But Brita Horn, who chairs the Republican Party of Colorado, got the President’s point in doing this and said, “We trust the President has done his due diligence in this matter in the name of justice. We CALL UPON COLORADO [emphasis ours] to follow the direction of President Trump and this pardon.” Yes, and that’s how it’s supposed to work. Trump is just guiding the way.

Trump’s “pardon” was sparked by the decision of a federal judge (wait, federal? So, there is SOME judicial overlap here?) not to release her. Earlier this year, Peters had filed a lawsuit seeking her release, with the argument that her free speech rights had been violated. Judge Scott Varholak rejected that motion on Monday.

After Varholak’s ruling, Peter Ticktin, Peters’ attorney, wrote on X, “I have formally notified President Trump urging a presidential pardon and outlining why Tina is a necessary witness in exposing election misconduct. What happened to her was a travesty, and it’s time to set it right.”

According to Ticktin (in yet another shocking-but-unsurprising bit of courtroom news), his client was not even permitted to raise a defense in court. That would be easy to believe, as evidence of election misconduct was the LAST thing Colorado officials wanted presented in open court, and still is. We’d go so far as to say that in that respect, it carries echoes of January 6, 2021, the day of the election certification process.

Significantly, Judge Varholak appeared quite sensitive to Peters’ claims but had to acknowledge that Colorado state court rulings take precedence, at least at this stage in the proceedings. “Ms. Peters raises important constitutional questions concerning whether the trial court punished her more severely because of her protected First Amendment speech,” he wrote. “But because this question remains pending before Colorado courts, this Court must abstain from answering that question until after the Colorado courts have answered the issue.”

So, we wait. But in the meantime, Trump has at least weighed in to the extent he can. And Colorado officials should get the picture: that if they keep Peters locked up, they risk exposure in a thorough investigation of voter fraud in their state.

Laura Ainsworth Christmas Music Note! A commenter said he doesn’t use Spotify but wanted to know the songs that are on our writer Laura Ainsworth’s Great American Songbook Christmas Party playlist so that he can assemble his own version of it. The easiest way is to go to this page, where you can stream the playlist, or just see the titles and artists and copy them for yourselves. Merry Christmas, cool cats!

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.