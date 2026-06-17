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dave allen's avatar
dave allen
2h

...and don't forget that Biden drained our emergency oil reserve to keep his gas prices from soaring even more.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Hakeem Jeffries looked ridiculous trying to blame Trump for war, gas prices, and everything else while reality kept interrupting him. Gas was brutal under Biden. Eggs were brutal under Biden. The border was brutal under Biden. The world was brutal under Biden. Now Trump uses force and diplomacy against Iran, pushes election security, backs voter ID and proof of citizenship, and makes the left shriek “king” because he is doing what voters elected him to do. That is the whole fraud. They do not fear tyranny. They fear accountability. Trump is not ruling above the people. He is leading for them.

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