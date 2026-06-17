Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now may the God of patience and comfort grant you to be like-minded toward one another, according to Christ Jesus. Romans 15:5

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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY

Whenever we see House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, we start looking around him to see if Terry Fator has his hand in Jeffries’ back, since he always comes across like a ventriloquist’s dummy, mouthing someone else’s words off a teleprompter. But then, if Terry Fator were manipulating him, he’d appear more lifelike.

Jeffries embarrassed himself again this week on “Good Day, New York” by droning on about Trump’s “reckless war of choice” against Iran (we’re sure that Trump chose for Iran to announce that it had enough nuclear material to build 11 warheads), and how he had caused “gas prices to skyrocket.” Unfortunately for him, co-host Rosanna Scotto has a memory longer than a gnat’s and she noted that gas prices were up under Obama and Biden. She then reminded him that they were over $5 a gallon under Biden.

Jeffries sputtered, “Well, there were gas prices in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic situation…” (In fact, the record high prices under Biden hit in 2022, well after the pandemic. Biden blamed them on Russia invading Ukraine, but that wouldn’t have been such a supply shock if he hadn’t been waging war on American oil and gas production for two years at that point.)

Scotto also reminded him that eggs were $12 a dozen when Biden left office (the average price is currently $2.26.) At that point, Jeffries changed the subject to the New York Knicks.

About that, we would have asked him, “Do you think the Knicks winning their first championship in over half a century is because Trump came to the game and gave them good luck?”

Speaking of gas prices, the announcement of the US-Iran peace deal sent oil prices dropping to their lowest level since early March. Gas prices had already been dropping for the last few weeks. Today’s national average price is $4.04, but that’s largely because of high-tax blue states like California, where the average price of a gallon of regular is $5.71.

Photo credit: Associated Press

Nicole Russell of the Detroit News wrote an article that’s gone viral on a subject that we’ve long written about here in these exact same words: “If Trump is a king, he’s terrible at it.” (The article is behind a paywall, but this Redstate piece about it has some lengthy excerpts.)

It makes the point that aggressively enforcing existing laws doesn’t make a leader a king or a dictator. If he really were one of those things, would his “No Kings” haters dare to challenge him, sue him, mock him, publicly protest him and even threaten his life? That tells us not only that he’s not a tyrant king but that the people calling him that know he’s not one. It’s all just stupid political theater, likely paid for by leftist billionaires picking up the tab for the Astroturf.

By the way, when Trump is sued (as he is every 15 minutes, over EVERYTHING he tries to do), he actually goes to court to make his case, then appeals if he loses. He’s yet to put an activist federal judge in stocks or in a deep, dark dungeon, such as happened to J6 protesters under Biden. Although we admit it would be enjoyable to heave some tomatoes at some of these judges in the stocks.

If you look at Trump’s policies dispassionately (something that is impossible for a lot of people), they’re not much different from those of a typical Democrat of 50 years or so ago, before the party went insane and was taken over by socialist loons. For example, Harry Truman called illegal immigration “virtually an invasion” and a crisis demanding immediate federal action, including locating and deporting illegal aliens. He also called it a severe threat to American labor, domestic wages, and the welfare of legal immigrants. Sounds like Trump, doesn’t it?

John F. Kennedy was outspoken in his hatred of communism, and ICE deported over 3 million people under Barack Obama without any major riots over it. And while leftists falsely claim that ICE detention centers are “concentration camps,” the only US President who forced people into detention camps because of their ethnicity was Democrat hero Franklin Roosevelt and his Japanese internment camps. And they were American citizens! Imagine what they’d say if Trump had done that!

That article also makes the excellent point that these “No Kings” posers are cheapening the sacrifice made by the Founding Fathers in standing up against a real king by pretending that they face anything like the oppression the Colonists faced.

So, no, of course Trump isn’t a king, or a tyrant or a dictator. He’s more like a conservative Democrat from the 1980s – which is exactly what he was during the 1980s. It’s just that the Democrats have veered so far left that an ‘80s conservative Democrat looks like Stalin to them now. Ironically, when Stalin was actually around, the only fans he had in America were Democrats.

One school of foreign policy holds that diplomacy works best when backed by credible force. Writing in the New York Sun, economist Larry Kudlow argues that President Trump’s approach toward Iran — applying military pressure first and negotiating second — reflects a strategy known as "coercive diplomacy." The idea, famously described by Prussian strategist Carl von Clausewitz, is that military action and diplomacy are not opposites but tools that can work together to achieve political objectives. So far so good for President Trump (the news is encouraging) but the devil is in the details and right now we are waiting to see them.

Apparently, one of the biggest of life’s questions for leftists is whether they should have kids because it might contribute to the “climate crisis.” This poster suggests that if that’s your biggest worry, it may be a good thing if you don’t procreate.

ELECTION 101: Another major Senate race is now taking shape in Alabama after Congressman Barry Moore defeated former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson in the Republican runoff to replace outgoing Senator Tommy Tuberville. Moore’s victory, aided by President Trump’s endorsement, is another reminder that Trump remains the dominant force in Republican primaries, even when challenged by well-known outsider candidates.

Democrats hope to make the general election about affordability and rising costs, but Alabama remains one of the reddest states in the country, making Moore the heavy favorite heading into November.

And in Georgia, Republicans delivered one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 primary season when healthcare entrepreneur Rick Jackson defeated Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the gubernatorial runoff, despite Jones carrying the endorsements of both President Trump and outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp. Jackson's victory is a reminder that even in the age of Trump, voters do not always follow endorsements, particularly when an outsider candidate is able to spend heavily and present himself as an agent of change.

Finally, longtime Democratic pollster Doug Schoen argues that Republicans may have an unlikely ally heading into the midterms: the Democratic Party’s own progressive wing. Writing in Fox News, Schoen contends that many of the policies and personalities dominating headlines on the Left are increasingly out of step with swing voters and independents, potentially allowing Republicans to frame themselves as the more mainstream option. Let’s hope so…

Trump channels Lucy with the football: President Trump is once again using nominations and legislative leverage to push one of his long-standing priorities: election security. According to the Associated Press, Trump is delaying the confirmation of Jay Clayton to lead the intelligence community in an effort to pressure Congress to take up his voting bill, which would require proof of citizenship and photo identification for federal elections. Clayton had been nominated to replace acting director Bill Pulte who was facing opposition from both parties.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is increasingly portraying federal scrutiny of his political circle as retaliation for his opposition to President Trump. But according to an investigative report by RealClearPolitics' Susan Crabtree, many of the questions surrounding nonprofits linked to the Newsom family predate the Trump administration and stem from longstanding concerns over campaign finance, charitable donations, and relationships between corporate donors and organizations connected to the governor and his wife. The report notes that the federal investigation that led to the guilty plea of former Newsom chief of staff Dana Williamson actually began during the Biden administration.

Some major developments are going on right now in Britain and Ireland, as the people are finally rising up against leftist elite leaders who have forced them to accept violent Third World Muslim immigrants who are taking over their communities, then the government arrests anyone who dares to complain about it.

We don’t usually cover domestic political issues in other nations because, let’s face it, most Americans just don’t care. But the righteous populist uprisings against leftwing elitist cultural vandals are reaching a boiling point and could become major stories, and we’re seeing a similar situation starting to take hold in the US.

So to bring you up to date on these stories and where they could be leading in the most entertaining way possible, here is the inimitable Kurt Schlichter.

Just For Fun – The latest adventures of Freddy from Germany, the soccer fan who’s been adopted by Americans who love his posts on X about his delight at discovering the awesome wonders of red state America. In this installment, he finally made it to Texas!

Speaking of the World Cup, Lionel Messi continues to do things that seem almost impossible. The Argentine legend opened the World Cup with a hat trick against Algeria, tying Miroslav Klose’s record for the most goals in men’s World Cup history and becoming only the second player ever to score in five different World Cups.

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